LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Over in Gregg County, there were 11 poll locations for people to cast their ballots on Election Day.

“Since I got here at 7 a.m., People have constantly come in and out, it picked up around nine, but it’s been a steady flow of people coming in,” said Laron Chadwick, voter.

Pine Tree ISD residents have a chance to vote on the school district’s $55 million bond measure.

“Expand not just our CTE building that will be coming to high school, but also the special education wing that will be built at Parkway,” said Kamie Herrera, voter.

Changes to the Texas Constitution are also on the table. There are 14 different proposals, including help for retired educators.

“All of the workers at the schools are very undervalued. They deserve more, they put in everything they have throughout the year,” said Zhara Lampkin, voter.

People who live in Longview Independent School District are also voting on a two-part bond measure asking for nearly $360 million.

“I know how important the school bond is, and making sure that you vote, and all of the local elections are really important because that’s what really makes a difference,” said Chadwick.

Getting out to vote is a way East Texans can have a say what happens next.

“Everybody is making sure that their voice is heard,” said Chadwick.