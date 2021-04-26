Grubb, Hene vie for Tyler City Council District 1

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Either Stuart Hene or Greg Grubb will become the next person to represent District 1 on the Tyler City Council.

They are vying to replace Linda Sellers who has already served three terms and cannot run again. District 1 is made up of mostly residential areas between Old Jacksonville Highway and Broadway Avenue.

Tyler City Council election will take place on May 1.

GREG GRUBB

Grubb is emphasizing his decades-long experience in business and nonprofits, including as director of People Attempting to Help, which is better known as PATH.

He has owned and served as a president of an oil and gas company, worked on residential development projects and has served on the Neighborhood Revitalization Board.

He says on his campaign website that he “fully support the expansion of the recruitment and training efforts of the city’s first responders, giving them the tools and the opportunity to protect and serve.”

He also said he would:

promote the funding of capital improvements in Tyler’s infrastructure to maintain the quality of life we treasure.

work to bring together diverse voices to explore “innovative solutions to our challenges.”

STUART HENE

Hene has practiced law for 11 years. He is co-founder and partner of the law firm Tarry & Hene. He also is president of Prestige Energy Consultants, an oil and gas consulting firm.

He has served on Tyler’s Civil Service Commission and Parks and Recreation Committee.

On his website, Hene said if he elected he would work to ensure conservative balanced growth, promote infrastructure improvements and support health and safety measures.

Specifically he said he:

supports a continuation of the Half Cent Pay-As-You-Go Program.

supports projects that improve wastewater, water, sewage, streets and traffic flow to keep up with the growth in his district.

and supports police and first responders.

ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

On Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at any location listed below:

Bell Elementary 1409 Hankerson St

Chapel Hill Fire Department 13801 County Road 220

Clarkston Elementary School 2915 Williamsburg Dr

Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park 574 W Cumberland Rd

Glass Recreation Center 501 W 32nd St

The HUB-Smith County 304 E Ferguson St

Jones/Boshears Elementary 3450 Chandler Hwy

Soma Church 3700 Old Bullard Rd

St Louis Baptist Church 4000 Frankston Hwy

St Violet Baptist Church 14129 FM 2767

TJ Austin Elementary 1105 W Franklin St.

Bullard Southern Baptist 716 N Houston St., Bullard

Hideaway Member Service Building 101 Hide A Way Lane, Hideaway

Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale 200 E Hubbard St., Lindale

Cameron-J Jarvis Library 102 S Georgia St. Troup.

Click here for a map of Election Day voting sites in Smith County.