HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After getting approval from the Texas Secretary of State’s office, voters in Harrison County may now vote at any polling site in the county on May 7 and May 24.

“This is a big step forward in making sure that our citizens are able to cast their vote on Election Day,” said Chad Sims, Harrison County Judge. “A big thank you is in order for Elections Administrator, Donald Robinette.”

With countywide voting, Sims said the process will be easier on elections offices as well as voters.

The approval letter from the Texas Secretary of State said that based on their review of Harrison County’s reports, they certified that the county conducted a successful countywide polling place program in the March 1 primary election.

To maintain its countywide polling place program, Harrison County must show it can provide a sufficient number of voting systems and e-poll books that work efficiently, securely and in a timely manner, according to Keith Ingram, Director of Elections with the Secretary of State.

“Thus, our office will continue to carefully review and consider all information received regarding Harrison County’s use of voting systems and e-poll book equipment as it pertains to the county’s continued successful designation,” Ingram wrote.

Sims said Robinette had been pursuing the countywide voting designation for some time.

“Thanks to Mr. Robinette and thanks to the County Commissioners for supporting the effort with new equipment capable of handling the process,” said Sims.