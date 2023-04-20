MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Harts Bluff ISD is calling for an $18.9 million bond in the May election to fund school safety measures as well as classroom, gym and art additions.

The following improvements will be made for Harts Bluff ISD schools:

Harts Bluff Elementary School Safety and security improvements Little Red Schoolhouse classroom additions (8 additional classrooms) Cafeteria Fine arts expansion – new choir room

Harts Bluff High School Safety and security improvements Classroom additions (12 additional classrooms) Science labs Library media center College and Career Counseling Center Current gymnasium – additional seating capacity Additional practice gymnasium Locker room additions Cafeteria expansion (kitchen and seating) Fine arts expansion – new choir room



“However, the overall tax rate has decreased in Harts Bluff ISD by 19 cents in the past 5 years. Therefore, the total tax rate will be roughly 16 cents more than what homeowners paid in 2018. This means that someone with a $150,000 home will pay about $20 more per month than they paid in 2018. In addition, the State is expected to continue to lower (compress) the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate, so the future total tax rate could be lower.” Harts Bluff ISD

According to the Harts Bluff ISD website, these improvements will be funded by a 35 cent increase in the I&S (debt service) tax rate. The school district explained that the proposed tax increase wouldn’t be that high relative to what homeowners paid five years ago.

If the bond measure passes in May, the $18.9 million will be spent on the following:

Classroom additions (high school) $6,000,000

Additional gym/gym improvements/locker room $5,400,000

Safety/security upgrades (districtwide) $1,000,000

Cafeteria addition/improvements (ES and HS) $1,000,000

Fine arts space/music room addition (ES and HS) $1,100,000

Little Red Schoolhouse classroom addition (ES) $4,400,000

Here’s renderings of some of the proposed additions:

Photo courtesy of Harts Bluff ISD.

The proposed safety and security funds will improve security at all of the schools in the district. Proposed safety and security improvements for the district include:

Access control

Security cameras

Parking lot lights and exterior wall packs with LED fixtures

Interior and exterior doors, door hardware

Security fencing

Security bollards

Entry resistant window treatment

Generators

Technology server and network upgrades

The district added that homeowners older than 65 will see no tax increase if they have filed their senior citizen homestead exemption.

Here’s the full text of the bond measure that will appear on May’s ballot:

“The issuance of not to exceed $18,900,000 of Harts Bluff Independent School District school building bonds for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities, and the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

To learn more about the bond or to see a sample ballot in English or Spanish visit Harts Bluff ISD’s Bond 2023 website.