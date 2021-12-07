Hector Garza kicks off campaign for Democratic Party Chair in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hector Garza held an event in Tyler on Tuesday to kick-off his candidacy for Democratic Party Chair of Smith County.

The event was held at the Tyler Courthouse Square, immediately followed by an informal meet-and-greet.

According to his Facebook page, Garza will “open all financials to inspection and engage in fundraising.”

“The county chair is an important leader in the community with a lot of duties,” Garza said. “The county chair is the public face of the community.”

Garza said he would add meaning and purpose back into “a fractured and mismanaged local party.”

“I have learned that moving forward begins with the Democratic County chair,” Garza said. “My friends, I will be a county chair that is present. A county chair that works hard every day for Smith County. A county chair that brings people together. A county chair that cares about you, your family and your values.”

The current chair of the Democratic Party of Smith County, Michael Tolbert, was the subject of some controversy within the party earlier this year. Several members joined in a resolution calling for Tolbert’s resignation. Tolbert remains the current chair of the party.

The Texas primary election will be held on March 1, 2022.