ELECTION CENTRAL: Where to vote on Saturday; what’s on the ballot

Residents will go the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote in city council, school board elections and on special proposals.

SMITH COUNTY

Where to vote

In Smith County, voters can vote at any location listed below.

Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St

Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220

Clarkston Elementary School, 2915 Williamsburg Drive

Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park, 574 W Cumberland Rd

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W 32nd St

The HUB-Smith County, 304 E Ferguson St

Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Hwy

Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Rd

St Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy

St Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767

TJ Austin Elementary, 1105 W Franklin St.

Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N Houston St., Bullard

Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide A Way Lane, Hideaway

Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E Hubbard St., Lindale

Cameron-J Jarvis Library, 102 S Georgia St., Troup.

What’s on the ballots

TYLER CITY COUNCIL

District 1: Greg Grubb, Stuart Hene

District 3: Shirley J. McKellar, Dalila Reynoso

District 5: Bob Westbrook, Kenith Freeman

TYLER ISD

District 3: Sugar Ray Alexander, Yvonne Atkins

District 5: Alejandro Gauna, Aaron D. Martinez

HIDEAWAY CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: Ray Hutcherson

Place 1: Marjorie Lynn Ferrell, Tony Johns

Place 5: Doug Hoffman

CHAPEL HILL ISD

Place 6: Herschal Massenburge, Martin Ibarra

Place 7: Doris Udosen, Fred Elder Jr.

LINDALE ISD

Position 3 (Unexpired Term): Rodney Whiddon, Ragan Burgess

Position 5: Mike Combs

Position 6: Donny Williams

Position 7: Brooks Beeler

TROUP ISD

Place 4: Fielding Winchester, Homer Dickey

Place 5: Gene W. Whitsell

GLADEWATER CITY COUNCIL, PROPOSALS

Where to vote

Gladewater City Hall, 519 E. Broadway Ave.

What’s on the ballot

GLADEWATER CITY COUNCIL

Place 4: Michael Webber, Dennis Robertson

Place 5: Elijah Anderson

Place 6: Rocky D. Hawkins, Kevin Clark

GLADEWATER CITY PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION 1: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for use for professional and amateur sports, including children’s sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, authorized by Section 505.152 of the Texas Local Government Code.

PROPOSITION 2: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for the development or expansion of airport or railport facilities, including hangars, maintenance and repair facilities, cargo facilities, and related infrastructure located on or adjacent to an airport or railport facility, authorized by Section 505.1561 of the Texas Local Government Code .

PROPOSITION 3: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure, and improvements found by the corporation’s board of directors to promote new or expanded business development, authorized by Section 505.158 of the Texas Local Government Code.

PROPOSITION 4: The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water supply facilities.

PROPOSITION 5: The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water conservation programs.

KILGORE CITY COUNCIL

Where to vote

Voting will take place at Kilgore City Hall, 815 N. Kilgore St.

What’s on the ballot

KILGORE CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: Ronnie Spadlin

Place 2: Harvey McClendon, Brandon Bigos

LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL/PINE TREE ISD JOINT ELECTION

Where to vote

Stamper Resource Center, 502 S. Center St., Longview; and Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, Longview

What’s on the ballot

LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL

District 1: John A. Sims, Temple Carpenter III, Jeremia Hunter

District 2: Nona Snoddy, Marisa R. Ward.

PINE TREE ISD

Place 1: Adam Graves

Place 2: Rob Woods, Drew Seidel

EASTON CITY COUNCIL

Where to vote

Easton Community Center, 116 Starling, Longview.

What’s on the ballot

Mayor: Walter Ward, Ebbie J. Lover

LONGVIEW ISD

Where to vote

Forest Park Middle School library, 1644 N Eastman Road,

Longview.

What’s on the ballot

Place 3: Tiffany Angus, Samir Germanwala

LUFKIN CITY COUNCIL

Where to vote

Ward 1: Lufkin City Hall, 300 E. Shepherd Ave.

Ward 2: Brandon Elementary, 1712 Sayers St.

Ward 3: Lufkin Middle School, 900 E. Denman Ave.

Ward 4: Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive

Ward 5: Trout School, 1014 Allendale Drive

Ward 6: Kuruth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St.

What’s on the ballot

Mayor: Mark Hicks, Don Langston, Roshin Rowjee

Ward 4: Mark Dunn, Kim Ogden, Wes Suiter

At-large seats (3): Hall Henderson, Scott Skelton, Matt Knight, Delphina Hadnot Maxie

LUFKIN ISD

Where to vote

Box 1: Lufkin ISD Administration Building, 101 Cotton Square

Box 2: Brandon Elementary, 1712 Sayers St.

Box 3: Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive

What’s on the ballot

At-large seats (3): Matt Knight, Scott Skelton, George Hall Henderson IV, Delphina Hadnot Maxie

NACOGDOCHES CITY COUNCIL, NACOGDOCHES ISD

Where to vote

Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex, 203 W. Main St.

What’s on the ballot

Nacogdoches City Council

Northeast Ward: Garth Hinze, Kathleen Belanger

Northwest Ward: Albert Thomas Lasater, Amelia Fischer

NACOGDOCHES ISD

District V: Mindy Beene Winslow, Tammy Spake

GARRISON ISD

Where to vote

City of Garrison City Hall, 330 South B Ave., Garrison

What’s on the ballot

At-large seats (2): Jennifer Honea, Matt Harris, Jackson Sheffield, Bart Reneau

The issuance of $13 million bonds by the Garrison Independent School District for a new high school, a new multi-purpose activities building, and the purchase of sites for school facilities, and necessary demolition of facilities for such purpose, and levying a tax in payment thereof.

MARSHALL ISD

Where to vote

Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South

What’s on the ballot

At-large candidates (2): Brad Burris, Cathy Marshall and challenger, Yolanda Anderson.

UNCERTAIN CITY COUNCIL

Where to vote

Uncertain City Hall, 199 Cypress Drive

What’s on the ballot

Voters will consider increasing in local sales and use tax from 1% to 2%.

HALLSVILLE ISD

Where to vote

Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm, Hallsville; and Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 Loop 281, Longview

What’s on the ballot

Place 7: Dale Haney, John Craig

WASKOM ISD

Where to vote

Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.

What’s on the ballot

At-large seats (3): Alvin James Luster Jr., Michael J. Allwhite, Shanta Bates Chatman and Oscar Garcia.

HENDERSON COUNTY

Where to vote

Voters can vote at any of the following locations:

The Texan – A Landmark Venue, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens

Chandler Community Center, 811 Hwy 31 East, Chandler

Gun Barrel City Hall, 1716 W. Main, Gun Barrel

Eustace School Gym, 318 FM 316 South. Eustace

Malakoff City Hall, 109 S. Melton, Malakoff

Oran White Civic Center, 701 N. Tool Drive, Tool

What’s on the ballot

ATHENS CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: J.C. Cook, Monte Montgomery

ATHENS ISD

Place 3: Robert Risko, Randy Skiles, Alicea Elliott

Place 4: Gina L. Hunter, Jana Normandin

CHANDLER CITY COUNCIL

Council Members at-large (2): Jennifer Smith, Marshall Crawford, Jr.

Angie Saxon

MALAKOFF ISD BOND

The issuance of $72 million bond by Malakoff ISD and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

EUSTACE ISD

Place 2: Scot Bonner, Leann Carlson

Place 5: Karyn Mullen, Jimmy Kirkhart

HAWKINS ISD

Where to vote

Hawkins High School Student Commons Area — 179 Hawk Drive

What’s on the ballot

PROPOSITION A. The issuance of $9.6 million of bonds for construction, improvement and renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

PROPOSITION B: The issuance of $2.27 million of bonds for construction, improvement and renovation and equipment of athletic facilities and stadia in the district, and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

WINNSBORO CITY COUNCIL/WINNSBORO ISD

Where to vote

Winnsboro Civic Center, 915 Wheeler Drive

What’s on the ballot

WINNSBORO ISD

Trustee at-large (2): Duncan McAdoo, Marsha Duffey, Chip Brown



WINNSBORO CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: Andrew Newsom, Michael Jaynes

Council members at-large (2): Joan Morris, Chris Columbus, CJ Thatcher, Cory Miller

QUITMAN CITY COUNCIL/QUITMAN ISD

Where to vote

Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAlliser St.

What’s on the ballot

QUITMAN ISD

Trustees at-large (3): Michael E. Hipp II, Dustin Emerson, Royce Patterson, Jeremy Smith, Mike Pence, Brook Rogers

QUITMAN CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: J.R Evans, Randy Dunn

Council members at-large (2): Pamela Bowdoin, David Dobbs, Brad Medlin

ALBA-GOLDEN ISD

Where to vote

Alba-Golden ISD Administration Buolding, 1373 CR 2377

What’s on the ballot

Trustees at-large (2): Mike Ragsdale, Grant Sadler, Sancy Baker

YANTIS ISD

Where to vote

Imogene Glenn Elementary, 105 W. Oak

What’s on the ballot

Trustees at-large (3): Carrie Hurley, Ashly Vivion, Stacey Bactchelor, Tyra Dee Gilbreath Kenemore

MINEOLA CITY COUNCIL/MINEOLA ISD

Where to vote

Mineola City Hall, 300 Greenville Highway

What’s on the ballot

MINEOLA CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: Jayne L. Lankford, Sue N. Jones

MINEOLA ISD

Trustees at-large (2): Robbie Ballard, Jay McGough, Douglas Coffman

JACKSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL/JACKSONVILLE ISD

Where to vote

Jacksonville City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale St.

JACKSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: Randy Gorham, Sonya Baker

JACKSONVILLE ISD

Place 5: Loretta Doty, Blake Stephens

RUSK CITY COUNCIL

Where to vote

Rusk Independent School District Administration Office, 203 E. 7th Street.

What’s on the ballot

District 1: Ben Mims, Kendall Pharis, Ben Middlebrooks

BULLARD ISD

Where to vote

Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N Houston

What’s on the ballot

Place 4: Stephanie Luper, Brent Bishop