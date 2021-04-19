ELECTION CENTRAL: Where to vote on Saturday; what’s on the ballot

(KETK) — Residents will go the polls on from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote in city council, school board elections and on special proposals.
SMITH COUNTY
Where to vote
In Smith County, voters can vote at any location listed below.
- Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St
- Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220
- Clarkston Elementary School, 2915 Williamsburg Drive
- Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park, 574 W Cumberland Rd
- Glass Recreation Center, 501 W 32nd St
- The HUB-Smith County, 304 E Ferguson St
- Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Hwy
- Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Rd
- St Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy
- St Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767
- TJ Austin Elementary, 1105 W Franklin St.
- Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N Houston St., Bullard
- Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide A Way Lane, Hideaway
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E Hubbard St., Lindale
- Cameron-J Jarvis Library, 102 S Georgia St., Troup.
What’s on the ballots
TYLER CITY COUNCIL
- District 1: Greg Grubb, Stuart Hene
- District 3: Shirley J. McKellar, Dalila Reynoso
- District 5: Bob Westbrook, Kenith Freeman
TYLER ISD
- District 3: Sugar Ray Alexander, Yvonne Atkins
- District 5: Alejandro Gauna, Aaron D. Martinez
HIDEAWAY CITY COUNCIL
- Mayor: Ray Hutcherson
- Place 1: Marjorie Lynn Ferrell, Tony Johns
- Place 5: Doug Hoffman
CHAPEL HILL ISD
- Place 6: Herschal Massenburge, Martin Ibarra
- Place 7: Doris Udosen, Fred Elder Jr.
LINDALE ISD
- Position 3 (Unexpired Term): Rodney Whiddon, Ragan Burgess
- Position 5: Mike Combs
- Position 6: Donny Williams
- Position 7: Brooks Beeler
TROUP ISD
- Place 4: Fielding Winchester, Homer Dickey
- Place 5: Gene W. Whitsell
GLADEWATER CITY COUNCIL, PROPOSALS
Where to vote
Gladewater City Hall, 519 E. Broadway Ave.
What’s on the ballot
GLADEWATER CITY COUNCIL
- Place 4: Michael Webber, Dennis Robertson
- Place 5: Elijah Anderson
- Place 6: Rocky D. Hawkins, Kevin Clark
GLADEWATER CITY PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION 1: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for use for professional and amateur sports, including children’s sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, authorized by Section 505.152 of the Texas Local Government Code.
PROPOSITION 2: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for the development or expansion of airport or railport facilities, including hangars, maintenance and repair facilities, cargo facilities, and related infrastructure located on or adjacent to an airport or railport facility, authorized by Section 505.1561 of the Texas Local Government Code .
PROPOSITION 3: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure, and improvements found by the corporation’s board of directors to promote new or expanded business development, authorized by Section 505.158 of the Texas Local Government Code.
PROPOSITION 4: The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water supply facilities.
PROPOSITION 5: The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water conservation programs.
KILGORE CITY COUNCIL
Where to vote
Voting will take place at Kilgore City Hall, 815 N. Kilgore St.
What’s on the ballot
KILGORE CITY COUNCIL
- Mayor: Ronnie Spadlin
- Place 2: Harvey McClendon, Brandon Bigos
LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL/PINE TREE ISD JOINT ELECTION
Where to vote
Stamper Resource Center, 502 S. Center St., Longview; and Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, Longview
What’s on the ballot
LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL
- District 1: John A. Sims, Temple Carpenter III, Jeremia Hunter
- District 2: Nona Snoddy, Marisa R. Ward.
PINE TREE ISD
- Place 1: Adam Graves
- Place 2: Rob Woods, Drew Seidel
EASTON CITY COUNCIL
Where to vote
Easton Community Center, 116 Starling, Longview.
What’s on the ballot
Mayor: Walter Ward, Ebbie J. Lover
LONGVIEW ISD
Where to vote
Forest Park Middle School library, 1644 N Eastman Road,
Longview.
What’s on the ballot
Place 3: Tiffany Angus, Samir Germanwala
LUFKIN CITY COUNCIL
Where to vote
- Ward 1: Lufkin City Hall, 300 E. Shepherd Ave.
- Ward 2: Brandon Elementary, 1712 Sayers St.
- Ward 3: Lufkin Middle School, 900 E. Denman Ave.
- Ward 4: Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive
- Ward 5: Trout School, 1014 Allendale Drive
- Ward 6: Kuruth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St.
What’s on the ballot
- Mayor: Mark Hicks, Don Langston, Roshin Rowjee
- Ward 4: Mark Dunn, Kim Ogden, Wes Suiter
- At-large seats (3): Hall Henderson, Scott Skelton, Matt Knight, Delphina Hadnot Maxie
LUFKIN ISD
Where to vote
- Box 1: Lufkin ISD Administration Building, 101 Cotton Square
- Box 2: Brandon Elementary, 1712 Sayers St.
- Box 3: Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive
What’s on the ballot
At-large seats (3): Matt Knight, Scott Skelton, George Hall Henderson IV, Delphina Hadnot Maxie
NACOGDOCHES CITY COUNCIL, NACOGDOCHES ISD
Where to vote
Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex, 203 W. Main St.
What’s on the ballot
Nacogdoches City Council
- Northeast Ward: Garth Hinze, Kathleen Belanger
- Northwest Ward: Albert Thomas Lasater, Amelia Fischer
NACOGDOCHES ISD
District V: Mindy Beene Winslow, Tammy Spake
GARRISON ISD
Where to vote
City of Garrison City Hall, 330 South B Ave., Garrison
What’s on the ballot
- At-large seats (2): Jennifer Honea, Matt Harris, Jackson Sheffield, Bart Reneau
- The issuance of $13 million bonds by the Garrison Independent School District for a new high school, a new multi-purpose activities building, and the purchase of sites for school facilities, and necessary demolition of facilities for such purpose, and levying a tax in payment thereof.
MARSHALL ISD
Where to vote
Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South
What’s on the ballot
At-large candidates (2): Brad Burris, Cathy Marshall and challenger, Yolanda Anderson.
UNCERTAIN CITY COUNCIL
Where to vote
Uncertain City Hall, 199 Cypress Drive
What’s on the ballot
Voters will consider increasing in local sales and use tax from 1% to 2%.
HALLSVILLE ISD
Where to vote
Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm, Hallsville; and Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 Loop 281, Longview
What’s on the ballot
Place 7: Dale Haney, John Craig
WASKOM ISD
Where to vote
Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.
What’s on the ballot
At-large seats (3): Alvin James Luster Jr., Michael J. Allwhite, Shanta Bates Chatman and Oscar Garcia.
HENDERSON COUNTY
Where to vote
Voters can vote at any of the following locations:
- The Texan – A Landmark Venue, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens
- Chandler Community Center, 811 Hwy 31 East, Chandler
- Gun Barrel City Hall, 1716 W. Main, Gun Barrel
- Eustace School Gym, 318 FM 316 South. Eustace
- Malakoff City Hall, 109 S. Melton, Malakoff
- Oran White Civic Center, 701 N. Tool Drive, Tool
What’s on the ballot
ATHENS CITY COUNCIL
Mayor: J.C. Cook, Monte Montgomery
ATHENS ISD
- Place 3: Robert Risko, Randy Skiles, Alicea Elliott
- Place 4: Gina L. Hunter, Jana Normandin
CHANDLER CITY COUNCIL
Council Members at-large (2): Jennifer Smith, Marshall Crawford, Jr.
Angie Saxon
MALAKOFF ISD BOND
The issuance of $72 million bond by Malakoff ISD and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
EUSTACE ISD
- Place 2: Scot Bonner, Leann Carlson
- Place 5: Karyn Mullen, Jimmy Kirkhart
HAWKINS ISD
Where to vote
Hawkins High School Student Commons Area — 179 Hawk Drive
What’s on the ballot
PROPOSITION A. The issuance of $9.6 million of bonds for construction, improvement and renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
PROPOSITION B: The issuance of $2.27 million of bonds for construction, improvement and renovation and equipment of athletic facilities and stadia in the district, and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
WINNSBORO CITY COUNCIL/WINNSBORO ISD
Where to vote
Winnsboro Civic Center, 915 Wheeler Drive
What’s on the ballot
WINNSBORO ISD
Trustee at-large (2): Duncan McAdoo, Marsha Duffey, Chip Brown
WINNSBORO CITY COUNCIL
- Mayor: Andrew Newsom, Michael Jaynes
- Council members at-large (2): Joan Morris, Chris Columbus, CJ Thatcher, Cory Miller
QUITMAN CITY COUNCIL/QUITMAN ISD
Where to vote
Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAlliser St.
What’s on the ballot
QUITMAN ISD
Trustees at-large (3): Michael E. Hipp II, Dustin Emerson, Royce Patterson, Jeremy Smith, Mike Pence, Brook Rogers
QUITMAN CITY COUNCIL
- Mayor: J.R Evans, Randy Dunn
- Council members at-large (2): Pamela Bowdoin, David Dobbs, Brad Medlin
ALBA-GOLDEN ISD
Where to vote
Alba-Golden ISD Administration Buolding, 1373 CR 2377
What’s on the ballot
Trustees at-large (2): Mike Ragsdale, Grant Sadler, Sancy Baker
YANTIS ISD
Where to vote
Imogene Glenn Elementary, 105 W. Oak
What’s on the ballot
Trustees at-large (3): Carrie Hurley, Ashly Vivion, Stacey Bactchelor, Tyra Dee Gilbreath Kenemore
MINEOLA CITY COUNCIL/MINEOLA ISD
Where to vote
Mineola City Hall, 300 Greenville Highway
What’s on the ballot
MINEOLA CITY COUNCIL
Mayor: Jayne L. Lankford, Sue N. Jones
MINEOLA ISD
Trustees at-large (2): Robbie Ballard, Jay McGough, Douglas Coffman
JACKSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL/JACKSONVILLE ISD
Where to vote
Jacksonville City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale St.
JACKSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Mayor: Randy Gorham, Sonya Baker
JACKSONVILLE ISD
Place 5: Loretta Doty, Blake Stephens
RUSK CITY COUNCIL
Where to vote
Rusk Independent School District Administration Office, 203 E. 7th Street.
What’s on the ballot
District 1: Ben Mims, Kendall Pharis, Ben Middlebrooks
BULLARD ISD
Where to vote
Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N Houston
What’s on the ballot
Place 4: Stephanie Luper, Brent Bishop
