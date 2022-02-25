TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Four Republican candidates are vying for former Congressman Louie Gohmert’s recently vacated spot.

Joe McDaniel, John Porro, Nathaniel Moran and Aditya Atholi are ready for Tuesday’s primary election. They are hoping to represent East Texas in Washington and are running for U.S. House District One.

Here’s what some of the congressional candidates feel they can bring to Congress:

“My life experience has prepared me for Congress because I understand what middle class voters think and feel like and I also understand how to articulate that to the white collar class,” said Aditya Atholi.

Nathaniel Moran mentioned it is important to be strong.

“We’ve had tough problems in Smith County. We’ve been able to solve those problems with good reason decision making, with good relationship building and by working together but never coming off of our principles (and) standing firm and standing tough when necessary to do so,” said Moran.

John Porro said his skills will help him as a leader.

“I’ve responded to 9/11, so all of these varied experiences in business, leadership, healthcare and education, I think are all key issues about what’s happening in Congress,” said Porro.

The candidates said they are ready to work for the priorities of many East Texans.

“Our healthcare system is causing multiple unintended consequences. That’s why to me it’s the first priority to fix for East Texas,” said Atholi.

Another issue congressional candidates are focusing on is migration.

“We have got to fix our illegal immigration issue. We’ve got to fix border security. We’ve got to complete the wall and makes sure that our border is secure not just from an immigration standpoint but from a national security standpoint,” said Moran.

As we get closer to Election Day, these candidate are working hard to get your vote. People can head to the polls on March 1.