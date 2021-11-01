Here is everything on the ballot for East Texans this Election Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nov. 2 is election day in the U.S., and several important measures are in the balance.

Each Texas voter will have the opportunity to vote on eight constitutional amendments for the state, each of which were passed by a two-thirds majority in both the Texas House and Senate.

Many counties are also holding elections for local offices and measures. Depending on where you are registered to vote, you can have your voice heard on important community matters in your area of your own county, as listed below.

Voting eligibility for each measure depends on county and precinct, so not every registered voter of every county will be able to vote on each measure. Visit your county’s election website to see what your specific precinct can vote on.

Before polls open tomorrow, here is a list of what you can expect from your county’s ballot:

STATEWIDE

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”

This amendment would give professional sports teams, including professional association-sanctioned rodeos, charitable foundations the power to conduct raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

This would give counties the power to issue bonds or notes financed by property tax increases, to create infrastructure and transportation in underdeveloped areas. Many cities already have this authority, but counties do not.

Proposition 3

“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”

This would ban state and local officials from enacting occupancy limits on religious services or prohibiting them, even during a natural disaster.

Proposition 4

“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”

This would revise certain judicial officer’s eligibility requirements. Click here for more information.

Proposition 5

“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”

This would allow the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to investigate candidates running for officer, not just people who currently hold an office.

Proposition 6

“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”

This would allow certain assisted living center residents to choose a person to serve as their caregiver and get in-person visitation privileges.

Proposition 7

“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”

Proposition 7 allows a surviving spouse to keep getting a limitation on school district property taxes if the disabled deceased spouse was 55 or older at the time of their death.

Proposition 8

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

This would give the surviving spouse of an armed service member who was killed or injured in the line of duty a property tax exemption.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Neches ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5

For a term on the Neches ISD school board to begin November 2021 and end November 2024. Currently open.

City of Frankston Proposition A

The legal sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.

Westwood ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $38,325,000 of Westwood ISD school building bonds for renovating each campus. Purposes of these renovations include safety, security and handicap accessibility, plus the addition of square footage at the junior high school for grade realignment, and the levying of a tax in payment. This is a property tax increase.

BOWIE COUNTY

Texarkana Mayor

Incumbent mayor Bob Bruggeman is running against Brian Matthews for mayor of Texarkana.

Hooks ISD School Bond Proposition A

The issuance of $11,200,000 of bonds by the hooks Hooks ISD for acquiring, building, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying taxes to pay for it. This is a property tax increase.

Hooks ISD School Bond Proposition B

The issuance of $1,300,000 of bonds by Hooks ISD for building and equipping an indoor practice facility and levying taxes to pay for it. This is a property tax increase.

Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees Place 6

Amy Lawrence and Kathleen Young are running to fill the Place 6 seat on the Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees.

Texarkana City Councilmember, Ward 2

Incumbent Mary Duhart Hart is running again for the city council seat on Ward 2, challenged by Mary Adele Philips.

Texarkana City Councilmember, Ward 1

Incumbent Jean H. Matlock is running unopposed for the Ward 1 council seat.

Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7

Incumbent Amy Damron is running unopposed for the Place 7 trustee seat.

CASS COUNTY

Cass County Proposition A – Emergency Services District No. 3

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Cass County Emergency Services District No. 3 at a rate not above 2% in any location in the district.

Cass County Proposition B – Emergency Services District No. 4

Confirmation of the creation of Cass County Emergency Services District No. 4 (Center Hill Fire Department) and the levy of a tax of up to ten cents on each $100 of the taxable value of property taxable by the district.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Alto ISD Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.5319 in Alto ISD for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 0.26% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the proceeding year, which is an additional $748,027.

GREGG COUNTY

Kilgore ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $109,000,000 of bonds by Kilgore ISD for school facilities and sites for school facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Kilgore ISD Proposition B

The issuance of $4,000,000 of bonds by KISD for the RC Saint John Memorial Stadium and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

HARRISON COUNTY

Harrison County Assistance District Special Election Proposition A

Authorizing the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 2% for financing operations of the district.

New Diana ISD Special Election Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.116172 per $100 valuation in New Diana ISD for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 0.2961013365% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the proceeding year, which is an additional $63,230.71.

HENDERSON COUNTY

Cross Roads ISD Bond Proposition A

The issuance of $7,000,000 of bonds by the Cross Roads ISD for the high school band hall football stadium, and baseball/softball stadium and levying the tax in payment hereof. This is a property tax increase.

City of Trinidad Mayor

James E. Cook and Leslie Hamm Parker are both running for mayor of the East Texas city of Trinidad.

Trinidad City Council

Floyd DeWitt Loven, Kelli Stanfield, Billy Ray Hornbuckle and Samuel C. Adams are running for a spot on the city council of Trinidad.

City of Tool Mayor

Incumbent Tawnya Austin is running against Tommy Lawhon for mayor of the city of Tool.

Tool City Council

Incumbent Michael J. Fladmark is running against Mitzi Storey for a city council seat for the city of Tool.

Payne Springs City Council

Incumbent Cody Barnett is running against Ron Spahlinger, Christi L. Hanson and Leif G. Haag for a seat on the Payne Springs city council.

Payne Springs Proposition A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the city of Payne Springs at the rate of 0.25% to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Payne Springs Mayor

Current mayor pro-tem Andrea Miller is running unopposed for mayor of Payne Springs.

City of Murchison City Council

Alisa J. Griffis, June Lynn Mclean, Tammy Wilkins, Dana L. Joslin and Steve Kroll are running for a seat on the city council.

Athens Bond Proposition A

The issuance of not to exceed $5,500,000 of city of Athens general obligation bonds for police facilities improvements and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

HOPKINS COUNTY

City of Cumby, Alderman 3

Wayne Mobley is running unopposed for the Alderman 3 seat.

City of Cumby, Alderman 4

Allie Crocker is running against Katherine Flinn for Alderman 4.

City of Cumby, Alderman 5

Incumbent Ryan Horne is running unopposed for Alderman 5.

North Hopkins ISD Board of Trustees

Ellis Dicus, Robert McPherson, Jennifer Harrington, Michael S. James are running to be on the North Hopkins ISD Board of Trustees.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Assistance District Proposition A

Authorizing the creation of the Marion County Assistance District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.50% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.

POLK COUNTY

Memorial Point Utility District Proposition A

The issuance of $14,600,000 bonds for water, sanitary sewer and drainage and storm sewer systems to serve the district and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of bonds.

Memorial Point Utility District Proposition B

The issuance of $14,600,000 bonds for refunding water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems to serve the district and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

RAINS COUNTY

Rains ISD Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.112 per $100 valuation in Rains ISD for the current year. The rate will result in an increase of 10.87% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional %1,739,132.

City of Emory Council, Place 3

Aaron Cichy and Lori Honeycutt are running for Place 3 for the City Council of Emory.

Lone Oak ISD Bond Proposition A

The issuance of $41,000,000 of bonds by the Lone Oak ISD for school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Lone Oak ISD Bond Proposition B

The issuance of $3,900,000 of bonds by Lone Oak ISD for improving Buffalo Stadium and levying a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

City of Point Council, Place 2

Alan Messick is running unopposed for council Place 2.

City of Point City Council, Place 4

Incumbent Robby Richardson, Mike Marotta and Staci Ely are running for city council Place 4.

City of Point Place 5

Dustin Briggs is running unopposed for city council Place 5.

City of Point Mayor

William Gaston and Stephen Cross are running for mayor of the city of Point.

RUSK COUNTY

Rusk County Revocation Proposition Election

A vote “for” is in favor of revoking the continued operation of Rusk County’s School Equalization Tax. If revoked, the county will stop assessing the tax starting on the first day of the 2022 tax year. An “against” vote is a vote against revoking the School Equalization Tax. Money collected by the tax is distributed among Rusk County school districts according to the average daily attendance of Rusk County students served by the schools.

SMITH COUNTY

Smith County Proposition A

The issuance of $45,000,000 tax bonds for road construction and improvements within Smith County and levying the tax in payment for such bonds.

City of Whitehouse Council, Place 1

Incumbent Zack Briscoe is running unopposed.

City of Whitehouse Council, Place 3

Richard Flandera and John Chambers are running for Place 3 of the Whitehouse city council.

City of Whitehouse Council, Place 5

Heath Rosenstein is running unopposed.

City of Overton Mayor

Curtis Gilbert and Roxanne Richards are running for mayor of Overton.

Overton City Council, Place 2

Incumbent Christopher Hall is running unopposed.

Overton City Council, Place 3 Unexpired Term

Robbi Jo Young Carnes and Reggie Thompson are running for City Council, Place 3.

Overton City Council, Place 4

Faithe Jackson and Monty Ward, Jr. are running for Overton City Council, Place 4.

UPSHUR COUNTY

City of Big Sandy Proposition

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Big Sandy at the rate of 1/4 of 1% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

New Diana ISD Special Election Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.116172 per $100 valuation in New Diana ISD for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 0.2961013365% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the proceeding year, which is an additional $63,230.71.

WOOD COUNTY

Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 Proposition A

To authorize in Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 a maximum ad valorem tax rate of ten cents on each $100 of taxable value of property.

Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 Proposition B

To approve the ad valorem tax rate of $0.0525 per $100 valuation in Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 for the current tax year, a rate that is $0.0332 higher per $100 valuation than the voter approval tax rate of Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1, for the purpose of providing fire protection and emergency medical services. Last year, the ad valorem tax rate in Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 was $0.0197 per $100 valuation.