Here’s how to register to vote in Texas

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The deadline to register to vote in Texas is coming up soon. Here’s some information to make sure you are able to cast your ballot on election day.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is October 5.

In order to register to vote, you should complete a voter registration application and print, sign and mail it to your county election office.

You can contact your voter registrar to ask about the voter registration process, and you can find your registrar’s contact information here.

If you recently moved to another county, you must re-register at your new address and fill out an application by the Oct. 5 deadline.

If someone isn’t sure whether they’re registered to vote, they may check their status here.

Early voting starts on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30, and election day is on Nov. 3.