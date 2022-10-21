TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With early voting starting on Oct. 24, several important offices and measures are on the ballot.
There are many races of statewide interest this election, including the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, several supreme court seats and more.
Along with those, county-level seats and measures including school bonds, local offices and city propositions are all on the table.
If you’d like to know exactly what will be on your ballot before going to vote, KETK has compiled a list of sample ballots for every county listed below.
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Precinct 1 and City of Palestine – Voting Boxes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
- Precinct 2 – Voting Boxes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11
- Precinct 3 & Slocum/Neches/LaPoyner ISD – Voting Boxes 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23
- Precinct 4 and Cayuga ISD – Voting Boxes 19, 20, 21, 22, 24
ANGELINA COUNTY
BOWIE COUNTY
CAMP COUNTY
CASS COUNTY
CHEROKEE COUNTY
FRANKLIN COUNTY
GREGG COUNTY
HARRISON COUNTY
HENDERSON COUNTY
HOPKINS COUNTY
HOUSTON COUNTY
MARION COUNTY
MORRIS COUNTY
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- Precincts 12, 13, 14-NISD, 15, 16, 21, 24, 26, 27, 32, 33, 34
- Precinct 14 – Includes CHISD Contest
- Precincts 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47
- Precinct 45 – Includes MISD Contest
PANOLA COUNTY
POLK COUNTY
RAINS COUNTY
- Precinct 101
- Precinct 102
- Precinct 203
- Precinct 203-RISD
- Precinct 204
- Precinct 305-RISD
- Precinct 305-Miller Grove ISD
- Precinct 306
- Precinct 407-RISD
- Precinct 407-RISD-City of Point
- Precinct 408
- Precinct 408-RISD
- Precinct 408-RISD-City of Point
RUSK COUNTY
- Carlisle ISD – Precinct 417, 418
- City of Henderson – District 2, District 3
- Henderson ISD District 1, 2, 5
- Laneville ISD – Precinct 316, 318, 319, 416, 418
- City of Overton – Precinct 112
- Leverett’s Chapel ISD – Precinct 112, 113
- Overton ISD – Precinct 112, 114
SABINE COUNTY
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
- All Precincts
- All Precincts, Linden-Kildare CISD and Proposition A
- All Precincts, Proposition A
- All Precincts, Linden-Kildare CISD
SHELBY COUNTY
SMITH COUNTY
- Precincts 1, 2, 3, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 43, 44, 48, 50, 52, 54, 58, 61, 66, 71, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77
- Precincts 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 46, 47, 53
- Precincts 4, 6, 7, 8, 46, 47 (inside Winona ISD)
- Precincts 5, 14, 15, 17, 19, 49, 85
- Precinct 14 (inside Winona ISD)
- Precincts 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, 55, 56, 57, 59
- Precincts 24, 32, 60, 81, 82
- Precincts 25, 26, 28, 30, 31, 45, 51, 59 (inside Whitehouse ISD)
- Precinct 26 (inside the city of Overton)
- Precincts 33, 37, 40, 41, 71, 79 (inside ESD2-5)
- Precincts 37, 40, 41, 58, 79 (inside ESD2-5 and Whitehouse ISD)
- Precincts 37, 41, 58, 71 (inside Whitehouse ISD)
- Precinct 53 (inside the city of Overton)
TITUS COUNTY
TRINITY COUNTY
UPSHUR COUNTY
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
WOOD COUNTY
- Precinct 1-1
- Precinct 1-2
- Precinct 1-3
- Precinct 1-4
- Precinct 2-1
- Precinct 2-2
- Precinct 2-3
- Precinct 3-1
- Precinct 3-2
- Precinct 3-3
- Precinct 4-1
- Precinct 4-2
- Precinct 4-2 PISD
- Precinct 4-3
- Precinct 4-3 PISD
- Precinct 4-4