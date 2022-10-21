TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With early voting starting on Oct. 24, several important offices and measures are on the ballot.

There are many races of statewide interest this election, including the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, several supreme court seats and more.

Along with those, county-level seats and measures including school bonds, local offices and city propositions are all on the table.

If you’d like to know exactly what will be on your ballot before going to vote, KETK has compiled a list of sample ballots for every county listed below.

ANDERSON COUNTY

ANGELINA COUNTY

BOWIE COUNTY

CAMP COUNTY

CASS COUNTY

CHEROKEE COUNTY

FRANKLIN COUNTY

GREGG COUNTY

HARRISON COUNTY

HENDERSON COUNTY

HOPKINS COUNTY

HOUSTON COUNTY

MARION COUNTY

MORRIS COUNTY

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

PANOLA COUNTY

POLK COUNTY

RAINS COUNTY

RUSK COUNTY

SABINE COUNTY

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

SHELBY COUNTY

SMITH COUNTY

TITUS COUNTY

TRINITY COUNTY

UPSHUR COUNTY

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

WOOD COUNTY