Here’s what you need to know before you vote in the March primaries

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With the 2022 election season right around the corner, there is one question voters must ask themselves prior to heading to the polls: Am I registered to vote?

The first round of the electoral process, the Primary election, will be held on March 1, which gives voters just over one month to make sure that they are registered to vote. Though this is only the first round of elections for the year, it is still just as important to make your voice heard as the primary election will ultimately determine the candidates that will run in the general mid-term election in November.

With this in mind, here are some things voters should be aware of before the March 1 primary election:

Registration

Despite what many may think, voters must be registered at least 30 days prior to the election. This means that your registration must be submitted and accepted by the deadline if you want to go to the polls on March 1. The deadline to register to vote before this year’s primary election is Jan. 31.

If you are unsure of your status as a registered voter, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State website, or you can call the voter registrar’s office for your county.

Identification

Voters in Texas are required to present an acceptable form of identification when they go to a polling location, which includes:

State driver license

Texas election ID certificate

U.S. military ID

U.S. passport

Texas handgun license

U.S. citizenship certificate

If a voter does not possess a form of identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one, they can only cast a ballot if they present a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Acceptable alternative forms of identification are listed as follows:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill;

Copy of or original bank statement;

Copy of or original government check;

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

Primary Election

Though the date for the primary election is Mar. 1, there will still be a period for early voting, which will be available to all registered voters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25. To find out where to vote early, as well as location hours, click here.

For voters that choose to cast their ballot on election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find polling locations here.

If you plan to vote early by mail in Texas, you must fall into one of the following categories:

You will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted

during the hours that early voting is conducted You are sick or disabled

You are expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

You are 65 years of age or older on Election Day

You are confined in jail or Involuntary Civil Commitment

If you do not fall into one of these categories, you must vote in-person at a polling location in your county.

For any other questions concerning voting and the primary election, visit votetexas.gov