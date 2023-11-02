TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People walking around near the Smith County Courthouse might have seen a large “Vote Here” flag where many East Texans have come to vote early.

“I’m hoping we see the same type of turnout as we are seeing for early voting which is a higher than expected turnout,” said Michele Allcon, the elections administrator of Smith County.

Officials said that early voting turnout has been higher than expected.

Friday is the last day to vote early and avoid any possible long lines on election day which is Nov.7. Click here for a full list of voting locations across East Texas.