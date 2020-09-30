House defeats Gohmert resolution to ban the Democratic Party

WASHINGTON (KETK) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday killed a resolution brought by East Texas Representative Louie Gohmert that would have effectively banned the Democratic Party.

In a 223-176 vote, the Democratically-controlled House killed the privileged resolution that Gohmert (R) introduced to force a vote. The vote fell mostly along party lines.

Two months ago, Gohmert filed the resolution and called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) to remove from the House wing of the U.S. Capitol or any House office building any item that names, symbolizes or mentions any political organization or party that supported slavery or the Confederacy.

Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan. Rep. Gohmert

In a separate vote, Gohmert was one of just five representatives to vote against a House resolution that called for the “commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States, and for other purposes.”

That resolution passed 397-5 and was introduced after President Trump last week in a press conference refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses to Joe Biden.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anyone else.” President Trump

On Tuesday night at the end of the debate with Joe Biden, Trump said, without evidence, that “This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen.”