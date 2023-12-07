HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) — A Hughes Springs man has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for the Texas House of Representatives in District 1.

According to a release, Chris Spencer, the Chairman of the Sulphur River Basin Authority, announced his campaign will file the necessary paperwork to become a candidate on Friday.

Spencer said he has received an outpouring of support from people in Northeast Texas and conservative leaders across the Lone Star State.

“Whether the issue is empowering parents, instituting education reform, fully securing our Southern border, preventing non-United States citizens from voting in our elections, stopping the practice of appointing liberal Democrats as Committee Chairs, or preventing the sale of vital Texas farm and ranch land to those affiliated with the Communist Chinese Party (or those from other hostile nations), the Texas House of Representatives has become the place where conservative legislative priorities go to die. “The incumbent calls himself a conservative, but his voting record is that of anything but. He’s had ten years in office to advance these conservative priorities, but, instead, he has voted time-after-time to advance the agenda of the liberal special interests who wield way too much power in our state’s capital. I’m known for talking straight and here it is—its high-time for a change. The people of House District 1 deserve better and are demanding that change.” Chris Spencer

Spencer’s hometown is Hughes Springs and he went to the University of Texas at Tyler. He is the president and chief operating officer of Crump Foods. Spencer is secretary of the Linden Economic Development Corporation and the former president of the Hughes Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Spencer will run against incumbent Gary VanDeaver, who is serving his fifth term as the state Representative and has held the position since 2015.

Texas House District 1 includes Bowie, Cass, Lamar, Morris and Red River counties.