TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s state and local elections are Nov. 8. The deadline to register in person at the local election office and by mail is Oct. 11.

KETK has compiled a list of all the resources you’ll need for registration, early voting and voting by mail.

Registration

The Texas Secretary of States My Voter Portal allows you to check the following:

Your voter registration status

Your poll location

Your registration information

Key election dates

The Texas Secretary of State website also allows you to register online and change your address.

Votetexas.gov shows you how to register for your first time, by mail and while renewing your drivers license.

Early Voting

Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Friday, Nov. 4 according to the Texas Secretary of State.

The My Voter Portal allows you to see any early voting locations in your area.

Voting by Mail

The Texas Secretary of State has a webpage where they discuss eligibility, submitting an application for ballot by mail and tracking your ballot.

Voting by mail requires applying for a ballot by mail before Oct. 28. To vote by mail, your ballot must be postmarked and in the mail by Nov. 8.

All the important election dates for registration, early voting and voting by mail are available from the Texas Secretary of State’s Important Election Dates page.