TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Attorney General race is heating up. Congressman Louie Gohmert of East Texas has been playing catch-up with the incumbent current Attorney General, Ken Paxton, in the lead.

Gohmert has been in Austin with Texan voters and urging them to get out and vote. The Congressman shares that for now, he’s ready to get the ball rolling on what needs to be done in Texas.

“I will be at different polling places tomorrow. I don’t sit back and take it easy on Election Day. There’s too much that can be done; encouraging people to get out and vote, encouraging people to vote for the right candidates,” said Gohmert.

Gohmert believes that the message he’s delivered during his campaign has been well received. Especially for one of the most important issues facing Texas: immigration.

“You have got terrorist drug cartels that they are the ones sending people across the border. They are the ones behind the invasion. Not only have they been sending between 1 million, 2 million people into Texas illegally to run their drug operations, sex and human trafficking,” said Gohmert.

Our latest Nexstar-Emerson College-The Hill Poll shows Paxton in first with 43% with George P. Bush in second. Gohmert sits at 12% of Texans in favor of him as Attorney General. As for the competition with his opponent Paxton, Gohmert says he’s confident he will still make the cut.

“He’s getting scared of me! He hasn’t put stuff out like that about Bush or Guzman so it tells me we are doing great!,” said Gohmert.

As for Election Day, Congressman Gohmert will visit high voter turnout locations across the State.

“Now, there should be a run-off and I should be in it. So, that is speculation I don’t have to worry about,” said Gohmert.

The Texas Attorney Generals’ race is likely heading to a run-off. The top two finishing candidates will face off May 7th.