TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Judge Austin Reeve Jackson has announced that he’s seeking another term to serve as the Judge of the 114th District Court.

“All elected officials are stewards of public resources. As District Judge, I am committed to preserving justice while decreasing the court’s operating budget to save taxpayers money,” Jackson said. “I am honored to serve our community, and I look forward to continuing to strive to improve our judicial system.”

The following photos are from Jackson’s campaign announcement event on Thursday:

According to a press release, Jackson implemented new systems of efficiency, presided over capital murder trials and turned down extra stipends.

Jackson, a Republican, has served as Republican Party Precinct Chair and advised State Rep. Matt Schaefer on legislation related to legal issues.

