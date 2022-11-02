JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville has bought a building to create a civic center at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Course, and Proposition W was placed on the ballot to create a venue tax to help fund it.

“What a venue tax is, would be, an additional 2% levied on room night stays in in Jacksonville Texas, so that would equate to about a dollar a night,” said James Hubbard, Jacksonville City Manager.

This would increase the current hotel occupancy tax from 13% to 15%.

“It’s important for residents to know that the 2% tax, if it is approved by the voters, really has no impact on them or their property taxes, it only applies to those staying in hotels,” said Hubbard.

Jacksonville City Manager James Hubbard says the 2% would bring in an extra $100,000, and this would go to help renovate the purchased building.

“It’s about a 15,000 square foot facility, class a, right now we have some minor renovations and updates planned,” said Hubbard.

The project is expected to cost around $400,000 and would be paid for by the increased hotel occupancy tax.

“This is really a tax on the tourism industry, but then again the funding is directly aimed and channels back to the tourism industry to help grow it here in Jacksonville,” said Hubbard.

If the proposition passes, the civic center will be used for weddings, birthdays and corporate events.

“Later in 2023, we would officially open it formally and start taking bookings for events,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard says he hopes people are properly informed before they go to vote, and know how much this could help tourism in Jacksonville.