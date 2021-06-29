Jay Dean announces he will seek reelection in 2022

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jay Dean announced Tuesday that he will seek reelection to the Texas House of Representatives in 2022.

First elected in 2016, Dean represents House District 7, covering Gregg and Upshur Counties.

Dean has roughly three decades worth of experience serving the Longview and East Texas region. He served on the Longview City Council, then as mayor.

Dean ran unopposed in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Dean describes himself on his House website as being a strong advocate for cutting the size of government, upholding the Constitution, defending religious liberty, securing the border, strengthening education, advancing the 2nd Amendment and protecting life.