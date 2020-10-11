Jill Biden travels to Texas to promote voting early

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This week, early voting begins Tuesday October, 13.

In light of early voting beginning in Texas, Jill Biden will travel to El Paso, Dallas and Houston to encourage voters to cast their ballots for Biden and Harris by voting early in their communities.

In El Paso, Biden will be joined by former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. The event will start at 10:30 a.m.

In Dallas, Biden will be joined by Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Congressman Marc Veasey, Congressman Colin Allred and Congressional Candidate Candace Valenzuela. The event will start at 3:15 p.m.

In Houston, Biden will be joined by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner. The event will start at 6 p.m.

An NBC poll has suggested that the state of Texas could not be decided yet.

Democratic sources with campaign suggest that Biden will make stops in between Houston, Dallas and El Paso.