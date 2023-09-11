NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Texas House District 11 seat, which has been held for six consecutive terms, will be challenged by president of Nacogdoches County Republican women, Joanne Shofner.

Thursday, Shofner announced her candidacy for the Texas House District 11 seat. This seat is currently held by Travis Clardy, who looks to seek reelection.

Shofner is a seventh-generation Texan, a small business owner and community leader. She and her husband, David, have a combined family of seven children, their spouses and six grandchildren.