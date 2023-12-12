KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Joe McDaniel announced his candidacy for Texas House District 7 for the 2024 election.

District 7, which represents Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties is currently represented by Jay Dean, who has held the position since 2017.

According to a release, McDaniel will “ensure that constituents come first” and pledges “never to bend to the whims of the liberal speaker.” McDaniel claims to be an advocate for authentic conservative leadership and rejects “the notion of becoming a mere rubber stamp for the Austin establishment.”

“Austin has continually failed the people of East Texas. We have a representative who is out of touch with the values of his district. It’s time for Jay Dean to come home and let someone with real conservative leadership step up and fight for East Texas values. First, by voting to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxon and then by voting against school choice, Dean’s legislative record this past session has failed our district. East Texas doesn’t need to be more like Austin, but rather, Austin needs to act more like the people of East Texas. This is a movement, not just a campaign. The Austin establishment should be nervous about this race because we will win. I am ready to fight for the people of House District 7.” Joe McDaniel

McDaniel’s family reportedly moved to Kilgore in 1962 where McDaniel said he learned the principles of hard work, family and community. He identifies himself as a true East Texan and said “his natural inclination as a fighter has driven him to stand up for people’s rights while exemplifying the virtues of respect and community service.”

McDaniel serves on boards/committees for organizations including: