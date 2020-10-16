Judge Christi Kennedy casts final ballot as 114th District Court Judge

Christi Kennedy cast her final ballot during early voting as the 114th District Court Judge.

Earlier this year she announced that she will be retiring at the end of her term with her successor Austin Jackson.

On Thursday, early voting reached 5,980 people.

Voters cast ballots October 15, at the following locations:

The Hub in Tyler: 1,158

Noonday Community Center: 1,089

TASCA Activity Center in Whitehouse: 869

Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 823

WorkHub in Tyler: 979

Heritage Building in Tyler: 776

Chapel Hill Fire Department: 286

For voting dates, times and locations, visit www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner.