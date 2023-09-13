SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Judge Sara Maynard has announced her intention to defend the Smith County Court-at-Law 2 seat with her campaign release today.

Maynard said she looks forward to continuing her service to the citizens of Smith County from the bench and in the courtroom. She was appointed by the Smith County Commissioners Court to fill the vacant judge position in January.

“In my time on the bench, I’ve built a record that I’m proud to stand by as we work to move

Smith County forward. I’m running to continue that work and champion constitutional,

conservative values at the Courthouse,” said Maynard.

Maynard has practiced law in Smith County for over 25 years, garnishing experience from a variety of roles within the legal community, both in the private and public sectors.

As one of only 68 attorneys in Texas that are Board Certified in Juvenile Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Maynard states that she is uniquely qualified to preside over the Court’s extensive family law docket.

Maynard will be hosting a campaign kickoff on Oct. 3 at Montez Creekside Kitchen in Whitehouse. For more information about Maynard’s campaign, visit her website.

