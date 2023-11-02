KARNACK, Texas (KETK) – Karnack ISD will hold a $575,000 bond election in hopes of deciding on a transportation plan for the district.

Proposition A would, if approved, address the transportation needs of Karnack ISD and will be used to buy three new school buses and two district transportation vehicles.

If approved, bonds will be sold in 2024 and are expected to be paid off within five years.

The district laid out the tax impact of the proposed transportation plan. If approved, there would be an Interest and Sinking tax rate increase of 4.5 cents per $100 valuation.

Taxpayers 65 and older with the homestead exemption will not see a tax increase.

Karnack ISD said they have lowered the district tax rate a few times in the past, with the current tax rate 20 cents lower than last year. They created this table to show tax rates through the years for KISD:

Additionally, the district said they currently have the lowest overall tax rate compared to other districts in the immediate area.

Karnack ISD has a website dedicated to answering questions about the bond, which can be found at this link.