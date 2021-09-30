Kilgore ISD holds public tour of high school campus ahead of $113 million bond election

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore ISD will hold a tour of its high school Thursday night ahead of their November bond election.

The walk-through will begin at 6:45 p.m. following an open house. It will be led by Superintendent Andy Baker.

The bond is for $113 million and includes two propositions.

Proposition A – $109 million

Proposition A is “for the purpose of acquiring land, and the design, construction and renovation of Kilgore ISD facilities.”

It is earmarked to include renovations and construction to Chandler Elementary School. It would include energy and efficiency upgrades to HVAC, windows, LED lighting, replace roof and drop down ceiling and construction of a new PE gym.

It is also for a new campus to replace the current high school. The current KHS was originally built in 1932. Portions of the existing campus are expected to be incorporated into the new design.

Proposition B – $4 million

Proposition B is for the purpose of design, improvement and upgrades. It is earmarked for renovations to address ADA issues, seating, restrooms, entrance, concession and field use.

Kilgore ISD has a website dedicated to the bond, and it can be found at this link.