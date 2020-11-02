Lindale voters face propositions involving term limits, changes affecting city council, mayor

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Besides electing people to office, voters in Lindale also will consider several proposed changes to the city charter that will affect the powers of both the city council and mayor.

PROPOSITION 1

Voting yes for Proposition 1 would change the way the city annexes property in order to make the process conform with recent changes in state law.

PROPOSITION 2

Voting yes to Proposition 2 would repeal the term limits currently in place for the mayor and city council members. It states: “The Mayor and Council Members so elected shall serve until respective successors have been elected and qualify.”

PROPOSITION 3

If approved, Proposition 3 would require the vote of four council members to override a veto by the mayor. This means more than just a majority of city council members will be required to override the veto, which will make it more difficult for the council to do so. If it passes, the proposition also will extend the mayor’s powers to veto a city council decision on any official action and not just on ordinances and resolutions.

PROPOSITION 4

If Proposition 4 is approved, it would only take three council members to be present to constitute a quorum during a regular council meeting and four to be a quorum at a special meeting. Currently, the mayor must also be present to form a quorum.

PROPOSITION 5

If Proposition 5 is approved, it would take only two council members, instead of three, to call for a special meeting of the council. This will make it easier for the council to call for such a meeting. Special meetings also can be called by the mayor and city manager.