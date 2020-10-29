LIST: Reasons your mail-in ballot could be rejected in Texas

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. The Supreme Court’s action in a Pennsylvania voting case has heightened fears among Democrats about Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court in time to decide a post-election dispute and with it, the winner of the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mail-in ballots have become a major player in the 2020 presidential election with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many voters across the country, including right here in Texas have sought to send their ballot through the mail to avoid in-person crowds.

But if done incorrectly, there are a number of reasons your ballot could be rejected. Election officials will send a document back to your address if your ballot was improper. Here is a list of the possible ways your vote could be turned back: