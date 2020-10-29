LIST: Reasons your mail-in ballot could be rejected in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mail-in ballots have become a major player in the 2020 presidential election with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many voters across the country, including right here in Texas have sought to send their ballot through the mail to avoid in-person crowds.
But if done incorrectly, there are a number of reasons your ballot could be rejected. Election officials will send a document back to your address if your ballot was improper. Here is a list of the possible ways your vote could be turned back:
- Certificate on carrier-envelope was not properly executed. This can happen for a variety of reasons
- You failed to sign your signature or make your mark
- The witness failed to indicate on the envelope that you could not make a mark
- The assistant or witness failed to print their name
- The assistant or witness failed to sign their name
- The residence address of the assistant or witness was not given
- It was determined that the signature on the application for ballot by mail and carrier envelop was not signed by the same person
- Application for ballot by mail did not make a legal ground for voting by mail
- Voter registration records indicated you did not have an effective registration for this election
- Address to which ballot was mailed was not outside the county (Only if reason for vote by mail was due to expected absence)
- Residence address on the statement of residence is not located in the political subdivision conducting the election
- Mailing address on the application for ballot by mail did not match your voter registration address nor did the mailing address match any addresses provided on your statement of residence. (Exceptions for hospital, retirement center, long-term care facility, nursing home, jail or relative.)
- The statement of residence was not included in the carrier envelope
- No identification was included with your mail ballot