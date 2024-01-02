VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas House District 2 runoff race will be held on Jan. 30 to see who takes the seat of ousted Rep. Bryan Slaton.

Republican candidates Jill Dutton and Brent Money are running to finish Slaton’s term after he was expelled from the House in May. The seat, which represents Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties, has been vacant since May 2023.

In the Nov. 2023 election, Money came out with 31.7% of the vote and Dutton had 25.3% of the vote.

Early voting for the race goes from Jan. 22 through Jan. 26 at the Van Zandt County Library from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

On Jan. 30, the following polling locations will open for the following precincts: