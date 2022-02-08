LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Polk County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

  • Louis Ploth, Jr.
    Occupation: County Auditor
  • Terri L. Williams*
    Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Ronnie Vincent*
    Occupation: Commissioner

County Commissioner Precinct 2 – Unexpired Term

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Jerry Cassity
    Occupation: Trucking
  • Justin Cude
    Occupation: Vice President Allegiance Mobi.
  • Jason Richardson
    Occupation: Self-employed

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

  • John Cabiness
    Occupation: Peace Officer
  • Terri Lynne Mayer
    Occupation: Sheriff’s Deputy

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

  • Robert “Dooley” Johnson*
    Occupation: JP PCT. 3

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Jamie Richardson*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace