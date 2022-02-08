LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Polk County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Sydney Brown Murphy*

Occupation: County Judge

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

Tom Brown*

Occupation: Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Bobbye Christopher*

Occupation: Polk County District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Schelana Myers Hock*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Louis Ploth, Jr.

Occupation: County Auditor

Terri L. Williams*

Occupation: County Treasurer

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Ronnie Vincent*

Occupation: Commissioner

County Commissioner Precinct 2 – Unexpired Term

Republican Primary

Mark Dubose

Occupation: Captain Onalaksa PD

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Jerry Cassity

Occupation: Trucking

Occupation: Trucking Justin Cude

Occupation: Vice President Allegiance Mobi.

Jason Richardson

Occupation: Self-employed

Occupation: Self-employed

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

John Cabiness

Occupation: Peace Officer

Terri Lynne Mayer

Occupation: Sheriff's Deputy

Occupation: Sheriff’s Deputy

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Sarah Rasberry*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Robert “Dooley” Johnson*

Occupation: JP PCT. 3

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary