LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.
Listed below are all races that Polk County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Sydney Brown Murphy*
Occupation: County Judge
County Court At Law
Republican Primary
- Tom Brown*
Occupation: Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Bobbye Christopher*
Occupation: Polk County District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Schelana Myers Hock*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Louis Ploth, Jr.
Occupation: County Auditor
- Terri L. Williams*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Ronnie Vincent*
Occupation: Commissioner
County Commissioner Precinct 2 – Unexpired Term
Republican Primary
- Mark Dubose
Occupation: Captain Onalaksa PD
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Jerry Cassity
Occupation: Trucking
- Justin Cude
Occupation: Vice President Allegiance Mobi.
- Jason Richardson
Occupation: Self-employed
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- John Cabiness
Occupation: Peace Officer
- Terri Lynne Mayer
Occupation: Sheriff’s Deputy
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Sarah Rasberry*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Republican Primary
- Robert “Dooley” Johnson*
Occupation: JP PCT. 3
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Jamie Richardson*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace