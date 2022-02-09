MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is creating lists to include all candidates that will be on your local ballot, as the primaries approach.
Listed below are all races that Titus County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Lori Chism
Occupation: Attorney
- Kent Cooper
Occupation: Funeral Director
- John Fitch
Occupation: County Commissioner
- Scott Redfearn
Occupation: Home Builder
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Marcus Dewitt Carlock IV*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Leslie Brosnan
Occupation: Auto Sales Consultant
- Geraldine Lum
Occupation: Deputy County Clerk
- James G.G. Webster
Occupation: County Judge Assistant
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Joyce Gene Simpson
Occupation: Deputy Clerk For County Clerk’s Office
- Dana Wallace-Applewhite
Occupation: Administrator
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Democratic Primary
- Patrick S. Jones
Occupation: Maintenance Supervisor
Republican Primary
- Joe D. Mitchell
Occupation: Retired Industrial Contractor
- Garry Rolf
Occupation: Account Manager
- Chuck Schultz
Occupation: Insurance Agent
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Steve Agan*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Irma Dunn*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
- Darren Lubbe
Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement