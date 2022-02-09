MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is creating lists to include all candidates that will be on your local ballot, as the primaries approach.

Listed below are all races that Titus County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Lori Chism

Occupation: Attorney

Kent Cooper

Occupation: Funeral Director

John Fitch

Occupation: County Commissioner

Scott Redfearn

Occupation: Home Builder

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Marcus Dewitt Carlock IV*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Leslie Brosnan

Occupation: Auto Sales Consultant

Geraldine Lum

Occupation: Deputy County Clerk

James G.G. Webster

Occupation: County Judge Assistant

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Joyce Gene Simpson

Occupation: Deputy Clerk For County Clerk’s Office

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Democratic Primary

Patrick S. Jones

Occupation: Maintenance Supervisor

Republican Primary

Joe D. Mitchell

Occupation: Retired Industrial Contractor

Garry Rolf

Occupation: Account Manager

Chuck Schultz

Occupation: Insurance Agent

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Steve Agan*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Irma Dunn*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace