MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is creating lists to include all candidates that will be on your local ballot, as the primaries approach.

Listed below are all races that Titus County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

  • Lori Chism
    Occupation: Attorney
  • John Fitch
    Occupation: County Commissioner

District Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Marcus Dewitt Carlock IV*
    Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Democratic Primary

  • Patrick S. Jones
    Occupation: Maintenance Supervisor

Republican Primary

  • Garry Rolf
    Occupation: Account Manager
  • Chuck Schultz
    Occupation: Insurance Agent

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

  • Steve Agan*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Irma Dunn*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace
  • Darren Lubbe
    Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement