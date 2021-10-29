LIST: What your ballot will look like on Election Day in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With election day just around the corner, KETK News compiled a resource of sample ballots for each East Texas county.

Sample ballots for each county show what you can vote on depending on where you live. Every registered Texas voter can vote on the eight proposed constitutional amendments, plus any local matters on the ballot. Local measures to vote on depend on the address of the voter.

If you are not sure if you’re registered to vote, you can check by clicking the link here.

Anderson County

Angelina County

Bowie County

Camp County

Cass County

Cherokee County

Franklin County

Gregg County

Harrison County

Henderson County

Hopkins County

Houston County

Marion County

Morris County

Nacogdoches County

Panola County

Polk County

Rains County

Rusk County

San Augustine County

Sabine County

Shelby County

Smith County

Titus County

Upshur County

Van Zandt County

Wood County

There are eight Texas constitutional amendments on the 2021 ballots. Below is a summary of each proposition:

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”

“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”

“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”

“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”

“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”