LIST: Where East Texans can vote on Election Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday is Election Day in Texas and there are dozens of races from statewide constitutional amendments to local races on the ballot.
KETK News has made a list of polling places that East Texans can visit to vote on Election Day, broken down by county.
Anderson County
- Palestine High School – 1601 S Loop 256 – Palestine, TX 75801
- Elkhart First Baptist Church – 424 W Parker – Elkhart, TX 75839
- Swanson Hill Comm. – 3258 E FM 323 – Palestine, TX 75801
- Slocum School – 5765 E St Hwy 294 – Elkhart, TX 75839
- Denson Springs Comm Center– 11269 E St Hwy 294 – Elkhart, TX 75839
- New Fellowship Christian Church – 1500 W Reagan -Palestine, TX 75801
- Washington Early Childhood – 1020 W Hamlett St – Palestine, TX 75801
- Antioch Baptist Church – 907 E Murchison – Palestine, TX 75801
- Tucker Comm. Center – 10443 S Us Hwy 79 – Palestine, TX 75801
- Harmony Baptist Church – 8848 Fm 645 – Palestine, TX 75801
- Tenn Colony Comm Center – 6900 W Fm 321 – Tenn Colony, TX 75861
- Palestine Administration Office – 1007 E Park – Palestine, TX 75801
- Engledow Farm & Ranch Sale Barn – (Antioch Closed) 2472 E Hwy 84 – Palestine, TX 75801
- Neches First Baptist Church – 200 Anderson – Neches, TX 75779
- Dav Post – 917 Gardner Dr. – Palestine, TX 75801
- Frankston Courthouse Annex – 320 S Commerce – Frankston, TX 75763
- Westwood Jr. High School – 1801 Panther Blvd – Palestine, TX 75803
- Freedom Fellowship Church – 125 Kickpoo – Palestine (Next To Old Ymca)
- Palestine Civic Center – 1819 W Spring – Palestine, TX 75803
- Montalba Comm. Center – 9590 N St Hwy 19 – Montalba, TX 75861
- Pisgah Baptist Church – 11401 E Fm 837 – Palestine, TX 75801
- Cayuga High School – 17750 N Us Hwy. – Cayuga TX 75832
Angelina County
- Precinct 1 LifeGate Church GT 2511 E Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 2 Saint Patrick Catholic Church 2118 Lowery St. Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 3 Lufkin Restoration Center 5574 E Hwy 103, Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 4 La Casa De Alfarero -Redland Baptist Church 234 Redland Church Rd., Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 5/36 Chambers Park Community Center 500 Pershing Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 6/29 O’Quinn Baptist Church 7433 US Hwy 69 North, Pollok, TX 75969
- Precinct 7 Life Point Church 4737 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 8 Cross Road Baptist Church 5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 9/13 First Christian Church 1300 S 1st St., Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 10 Denman Avenue Baptist Church 1807 E Denman Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 11 Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church 3447 FM 2109, Huntington, TX 75949
- Precinct 11B First Baptist Church Family Life Center 802 N. Main, Huntington, TX 75949
- Precinct 12/37 Fuller Springs Baptist Church 5003 Fuller Springs Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 14 St Paul’s Methodist Church 1505 S John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 15/38 Burke Community Center 3770 Tidwell Rd., Diboll, TX 75941
- Precinct 16/31 Diboll City Hall, Council Room 601 Dennis, Diboll, TX 75941
- Precinct 17/17B/32 Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center 1034 E. Main St., Zavalla, TX 75980
- Precinct 18/34 Angelina College Community Services Conference Ctr., RM 104 3500 S First St., Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 19/39 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 606 Bending Oak, Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 20 Brandon Community Center 1612 Keltys St., Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 21 Lufkin Shrine Club 3906 US Hwy 69 North, Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 22 Pollok Baptist Church 1053 Paul Townsend Rd., Pollok, TX 75969
- Precinct 23/24 Bethel Assembly of God 3863 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 25 Woodlawn Baptist Church 4172 Hwy 103 West, Lufkin, TX 75904
- Precinct 26 Bald Hill Baptist Church 128 Leon Tillman Rd., Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 27/28 Fairview Baptist Church 3742 FM 2108 / FM 58, Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 30 First Ora Missionary Baptist Church 110 Faye Jones Rd. Huntington, TX 75949
- Precinct 33 Salem Baptist Church 965 Ralph Nerren Rd., Huntington, TX 75949
- Precinct 35 Harmony Hill Baptist Church 2708 S Chestnut Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901
- Precinct 40 Southside Baptist Church 1615 Tulane Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901
Bowie County
- Precinct 1A/4E Goree Academic Learning Center 3201 Lincoln St. Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 2A/1B St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church 2921 Norris Cooley Dr. Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 2B/4D/5A Westlawn Elementary School 410 Westlawn Dr. Texarkana, Tx 75503
- Precinct 2C Theron Jones Early Literacy Ctr 2600 W 15th St. Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 2D/4A/5B Texarkana College (Truman Arnold Ctr) 2500 N Robison Rd Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 3A Collins Memorial Bldg 3000 Texas Blvd Texarkana,Tx 75501
- Precinct 3B Texarkana City Hall 220 Texas Blvd Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 4B Spring Lake Park School 4324 Ghio-fish Blvd Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 4C Texas Middle School 2100 College Dr. Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 5C Richmond Rd Baptist Church 5805 Richmond Rd Texarkana, Tx 75503
- Precinct 6A First Baptist Church 3015 Moores Ln Texarkana, Tx 75503
- Precinct 6B Pleasant Grove Middle School 5605 Cooks Ln Texarkana, Tx 75503
- Precinct 7 Wake Village City Hall 624 Burma Rd Wake Village, Tx 75501
- Precinct 8A Liberty Eylau School of Success 766 Macedonia Rd Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 8B Eylau Methodist Church 5214 S US Hwy 59 Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 8C Buchanan Baptist Church 3635 Buchanan Loop Rd Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 9 Nash School 100 Burton St Nash, Tx 75569
- Precinct 10 PG Volunteer Fire Dept 3123 FM 559 Texarkana, Texas 75503
- Precinct 11 C5 Volunteer Fire Dept 9534 W New Boston Rd Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 12 Red Springs Baptist Church 1101 FM 991 Texarkana, Tx 75501
- Precinct 13/30 Hooks High School 401 E Ave A Hooks, Tx 75561
- Precinct 14 County Courthouse 710 James Bowie Dr. New Boston, Tx 75570
- Precinct 15 Malta 1st Baptist Church 23 Private Rd 27891 Dekalb, Tx 75559
- Precinct 16 Redwater City Hall 120 Redwater Blvd W Redwater, Tx 75573
- Precinct 17 Maud Community Center 135 Main Maud, Tx 75567
- Precinct 18 First Baptist Church 506 S McCoy Blvd New Boston, Tx 75570
- Precinct 19 Old Salem Baptist Church 6199 FM 1840 New Boston, Tx 75574
- Precinct 20 Masonic Lodge 101 N Bowie St. Dekalb, Tx 75559
- Precinct 22/21 Oak Grove Lighthouse Church 194 FM 1326 PO Box 40 Dekalb, Tx 75559
- Precinct 24 Hubbard ISD 152 SW Maple Dekalb, Tx 75559
- Precinct 25 Dekalb High School 3347 Hwy 259 S Dekalb, Tx 75559
- Precinct 27 Simms Baptist Church 105 CR 4216 Simms, Tx 75574
- Precinct 28 Crossroads Comm Center 10650 FM 561 Simm, Tx 75574
Camp County
Precincts 1001, 2002, 3003 and 4004: Camp County Courthouse 126 Church St. First Floor Pittsburg, Tx
Cass County
- Precinct 1 &4 Cass County Voting Building 227 E Rush St Linden
- Precinct 2 Kildare Community Center CR 1779 Hwy 125 Kildare
- Precinct 5 Main Street Education Building #7 N. Main St. Avinger
- Precinct 6 & 7 Hughes Springs Community Center 902 E First St Hwy 11 Hughes Springs
- Precinct 9 Marietta Community Association Building 308 N Central Ave. Marietta (old Marietta School)
- Precinct 11&15 Morris Building at Bowie Cass Electric Hwy 8 N. Douglassville O’Farrell
- Precinct 12 Graphic Packaging Employee 11690 FM 3129 Queen City Association Building
- Precinct 13T Atlanta City Hall 315 N. Buckner St. Atlanta
- Precinct 14 Queen City, City Hall 601 Loop 236 Queen City
- Precinct 16 Bloomburg City Hall 121 East Main Bloomburg
- Precinct 17& 18 North East Texas Property Management Bldg 101 East Pinecrest Dr Atlanta Smyrna
- Precinct 19, 20,21 Huffines Community Center 6487 FM 251 Huffines
Cherokee County
- Precinct 12 Gallatin Community Center 626 S Chandler St Gallatin, Tx 75764
- Precinct 13,14,15 First Christian Church 1920 Beaumont St. Jacksonville, Tx 75766
- Precinct 22,23,24 Rusk Church of Christ 397 S Main St. Rusk, 75785
- Precinct 25 The River Church-Wells 264 Rusk Ave. Wells, 75976
- Precinct 26,27 The River Church-Alto 595 Marcus Street Alto, 75925
- Precinct 28 Marantha Community Worship Center 214 CR 2131 Maydelle, 75772
- Precinct 32,34 Mt Selman Methodist Church 135 CR 3701 Bullard, 75757
- Precinct 33 East Lake Baptist Church 153 Eastdale Lane Bullard, 75757
- Precinct 35 Cove Springs Community Church 4948 Hwy 175 W Jacksonville, 75766
- Precinct 36, 37 New Hope Baptist Church 12580 FM 747 S Jacksonville, 75766
- Precinct 38 Jacksonville College Library 402 Travis St. Jacksonville, 75766
- Precinct 42,43 Jacksonville Public Library 526 E commerce St Jacksonville, 75766
- Precinct 44 Afton Grove Baptist Church, 360 CR 4208 Jacksonville, 75766
- Precinct 45,47 New Summerfield 1st Baptist Church, 201 Church St. New Summerfield, 75780
- Precinct 46, 48 Blackjack Baptist Church 18214 Hwy 110 N, Blackjack, Troup, 75789
Franklin County
- Precinct # 102 – Hagansport Community Center 10284 Texas Hwy 37 North Talco, TX 75487
- Precinct # 201 – Franklin Co. Annex East (Precincts 101, 201, 202, 301) 502 East Main Street (Why 67 E) Mt. Vernon, TX 75457
- Precinct # 302 – Franklin County Building 1013 N. Main Street Winnsboro, TX 75494
- Precinct # 402 – South Franklin Community Center (Precincts 401, 402) 3150 FM 1448 Scroggins, TX 75480
Gregg County
- Longview Community Center 500 E Whaley St, Longview 75601
- Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church 2500 Mccann Rd, Longview 75605
- Alpine Presbyterian Church 4102 Tryon Rd, Longview 75605
- Judson Community Center 1129 Fm 1844, Longview 75605
- Spring Hill First Baptist Church 4000 Gilmer Rd, Gym, Longview 75605
- Pine Tree Community Center 1701 Pine Tree Rd, Longview 75604
- Community Connections 501 Pine Tree Rd, Longview 75604
- Greggton Community Center 3211 W Marshall Ave, Longview 75604
- Calvary Baptist Church 4715 Tenneryville Rd, Longview 75604
- Emmanuel Baptist Church 501 E Highway 80, White Oak 75693
- Gladewater First Methodist Church 217 W Quitman Ave, Gladewater 75647
- Sabine ISD Old Elementary Cafeteria 5219 Old Highway 135 N, Liberty City
- Kilgore Community Center 622 Kay St, Kilgore 75662
- Meadowbrook Country Club 1306 Houston St, Kilgore 75662
- Elderville Community Center 10450 Hwy 349, Longview 75603
- Saint Mark CME Church 1100 Sapphire St, Longview 75602
- Stamper Park Resource Center 502 S Center St, Longview 75601
- Longview ISD Education Support Ctr 1301 E Young St, Longview 75602
Harrison County
- Precincts 1,8,10,26: Marshall Convention Center 2501 E End Blvd Marshall, 75670
- Precincts 2,3,11,22: Marshall Public Library 300 S Alamo Blvd Marshall, 75670
- Precincts 4,14,18: Woodlawn Community Center 199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn, 75605
- Precincts 12,19: Gold Hall Community Center 101 East Elm St Hallsville 75650
- Precincts 15,16,23,24: Harleton Community Center 4335 community St. Harleton, 75641
- Precincts 13,25: Woodland Hills Baptist Church 2105 E Loop 281 Longview, 75605
- Precincts 17,7: Scottsville Community Center135 Green St. Scottsville, 75688
- Precinct 20: Waskom Sub-Courthouse 165 W. Texas Ave. Waskom, 75691
- Precinct 5: TJ Taylor Community Center 15642 FM 134 Karnack, 75661
- Precinct 21: Friendship Baptist Church 1140 FM 1186 Marshall, 76672
- Precinct 6: Harrison County ESD 9 130 FM 451 Elysian Fields, 75642
- Precinct 9: ESD 2, Station 3- NESBITT 9091 State HWY 154 Marshall, 75672
Henderson County
- Lakeview Assembly of God Church 700 East Cedar Creek Parkway Seven Points, TX 75143
- St Peters Lutheran Church 101 Luther Lane Gun Barrel, TX .75156
- Athens First Baptist Church – ROC 105 S Carroll, Athens, TX 75751
- Cross Roads ISO Gym 14434 FM 59 Malakoff, TX 75148
- Payne Springs Fire Station 12650 TX-198 Eustace, TX 75124
- Coffee City Comm, Ctr. 7019 Pleasant Ridge Rd. Frankston, TX 75763
- Malakoff ISO Learning Center 110 Jackson Street Malakoff, TX 75148
- The Texan A Landmark Venue 209 East Tyler Street Athens, TX 75751
- Moore Station Comm, Ctr. 4720 CR 4319 Larue, TX 75770
- Caney City Fire Station 15241 Barron Drive Caney City, TX 75148
- Faith Baptist Church 13567 TX-31 Brownsboro, TX 75756
- Henderson County Larue Complex 9551 County Road 4719 Larue, TX 75770
- Trinidad Community Center 111 E, Front Street Trinidad, TX 75163
- Chandler Community Ctr. 811 Hwy 31 East Chandler, TX 75758
- Berryville City Hall 23170 County Rd 4117, Frankston, TX 75763
- Oran White Civic Center 701 North Tool Drive Hwy 274 Tool, TX 75143
- Murchison School 9661 E. Bankhead Street Murchison, TX 75778
- Shady Oaks Baptist Church 9536 FM 59 Athens, TX 75751
- Eustace School 318 Hwy 316 South Eustace, TX 75124
- Bethel Christian Church 10888 County Rd 3817 Athens, TX 75751
- Faith Fellowship Church 5330 Hwy 175 East Athens, TX 75752
- Gun Barrel City Hall 1716 W. Main Gun Barrel, TX 75156
- Westside Vol. Fire Dept. 2563 FM 315 South, Chandler, TX 75758
Hopkins County
- Precinct 1: Lutheran Church 1000 Texas St, Sulphur Springs
- Precinct 2A: HW Grays Building Community Center 413 Beckham St Sulphur Springs
- Precinct 3: Hopkins County Courthouse 118 Church St. Sulphur Springs (first floor)
- Precinct 3A: Grace Family Church 1901 Loop 301 East Sulphur Springs (fellowship hall)
- Precinct 4: Hopkins county Civic Center 1200 Houston St. Sulphur Springs (west hall)
- Precinct 4A: League Street Church of Christ 1100 South League Sulphur Springs (front foyer)
- Precinct 5: Saltillo ISD 150 CR 3534 Saltillo 75478 (ag lab)
- Precinct 11: Cumby Municipal Building 100 E Main St. Cumby
- Precinct 12: Sulphur Bluff ISD 1027 CR 3550 Sulphur Bluff 75481 (foyer outside gym)
- Precinct 13: Como-Pickton CISD 13017 TX Hwy 11 E Como 75431
- Precinct 16: Miller Grove ISD 7819 FM 275 South Cumby, 75433 (foyer outside gym)
- Precinct 17: North Hopkins ISD 1994 FM 71 W Sulphur Springs (administrative building)
Houston County
- Pct. 1 Crockett Fire Station 200 N. 6th Street, Crockett
- Pct. 2 Grace Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett
- Pct. 3 Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Cafetorium 1400 W. Austin, Crockett
- Pct. 4 Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett
- Pct. 5 First United Methodist Church 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland
- Pct. 6 First United Methodist Church 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland
- Pct. 7 Lovelady Community Center ‐ Building 2 124 E. Cox, Lovelady
- Pct. 8 Weches Fire Station 19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland
- Pct. 9 Austonio Community Center/Fire Station 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett
- Pct. 10 Austonio Community Center/Fire Station 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett
- Pct. 11 Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett
- Pct. 12 Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett
- Pct. 14 Wilcox Community Center 350 FM 2663, Latexo
- Pct. 15 First United Methodist Church 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland
- Pct. 16 Wilcox Community Center 350 FM 2663, Latexo
- Pct. 17 Weldon Baptist Church 11812 FM 230, Lovelady
- Pct. 18 Lovelady Community Center ‐ Building 2 124 E. Cox, Lovelady
- Pct. 19 First Baptist Church Kennard 300 Carson St., Kennard
- Pct. 20 Weches Fire Station 19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland
- Pct. 21 First Baptist Church Kennard 300 Carson St., Kennard
- Pct. 22 Grace Lutheran Church 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett
Marion County
- Mims VFD 9902 FM 729 Avinger, Tx. 75630
- Jefferson Marion County Election Bldg. 504 N. Alley Jefferson 75657
- Smithland Smith Land VFD-Community Meeting Room 8247 Sh 49 E Jefferson 75657
- Lodwick/Jackson Lone Oak Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 120 Watts Rd Jefferson 75657
Morris County
- 101 – Courthouse Annex 500 Broadnax St, Daingerfield, TX 75638
- 102 – Cason Sub-Courthouse
- 103 – Traylor Peanut Farm 1457 cr 4205 Naples, 75568
- 202 – Jenkins Sub-Courthouse
- 203 – Lone Star Fire Station
- 302 – Naples Community Center 104 Daingerfield St, Naples, TX 75568
- 303 – Omaha City Hall- 110 Senter Avenue Omaha, Texas, 75571
- 401 – Courthouse Annex
Nacogdoches County
- Beck Building – 720 Seventh St. – Cushing, TX 75760 – Precinct 12
- First Baptist Church Douglass – 15122 W. State Hwy. 21 – Douglass, TX 75943 – Precinct 13
- Central Heights ISD – 10317 N US Hwy. 259 – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 14
- First Baptist Church Garrison – 276 W Magnolia St. – Garrison, TX 75946 – Precinct 15
- Bethel Baptist Church – 429 Happyland Rd. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 16
- Malcolm Rector Technical High School – 6003 North St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 17
- Nacogdoches County Expo Center – 3805 NW Stallings Dr. – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 21
- C L Simon Recreation Center – 1112 North St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 22, 23, 24, 25
- Nacogdoches Senior Center – 621 Harris St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75964 – Precinct 26
- E J Campbell Admin. Building – 420 S Shawnee St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – 27
- University Baptist Church (Gym) – 2505 North St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 30
- Raguet Elementary School – 2708 Raguet St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 31
- North Street Church of Christ – 3914 North St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 32
- Calvary Baptist Church – 3732 NE Stallings Dr. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 33 & 34
- New Hope Methodist Church – 5301 E Main St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 41
- A L Mangham Jr. Airport – Pilot’s Lounge – 556 Terry Crawford Dr. – Nacogdoches, TX 75964 – Precinct 42
- Fairview United Methodist Church – 6296 State Hwy. 21 E – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 43
- Woden ISD – 5263 FM 226 – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 44
- Martinsville ISD – 12952 E State Hwy. 7 – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 45
- Chireno Community Center – 715 Main St. – Chireno, TX 75937 – Precinct 46
- Etoile ISD – 16039 FM 226 – Etoile, TX 75944 – Precinct 47
Panola County
- Carthage Missionary Baptist Church – 916 W. Sabine St. – Carthage, TX 75633 – Precinct 1
- Carthage Community Center – 200 Park Dr. – Carthage, Tx 75633 – Precinct 2
- Beckville Community Center – 225 S Washington – Beckville, Tx 75631 – Precinct 3
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church – 5209 FM 959 – Beckville, Tx 75631 – Precinct 5
- Comm. 4 VFD Sub Station – 254 CR 3151 – DeBerry, Tx 75639 – Precinct 7
- Shady Grove Baptist Church – 138 Cr 314 – DeBerry, Tx 75639 – Precinct 8
- Community 4 VFD – 112 FM 9 – Waskom, Tx 75692 – Precinct 9
- Midyett Baptist Church – 601 CR 326 – DeBerry, Tx 75639 – Precinct 10
- Deadwood Community Center – 752 Cr 445 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 12
- Woods VFD – 208 CR 425 – Tenaha, Tx 75974 – Precinct 13
- Gary City Hall – 2607 FM 999 – Gary, Tx 75643 – Precinct 14
- Clayton Community Center – 4580 Hwy 315 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 18
- Old Center Community Center – 7093 FM 699 – Tenaha, Tx 75974 – Precinct 19
- Murvaul Missionary Baptist Church – 3390 FM 10 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 20
- Walnut Springs Baptist Church – 1806 FM 1186 – DeBerry, Tx 75639 – Precinct 22
- Panola Christian Church – 7881 FM 2517 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 26
- Turner Alumni Center – 1023 MLK BLVD – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 27
- Carthage Civic Center – 1702 S Adams St – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 28
- Galloway Methodist Church – 217 Cr 4562 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 29
Polk County
- Precinct 1
- Escapees Activity Center – 114 Blue Jay – Livingston, TX 77531
- Trinity Lutheran Church – 221 Pan American Dr. – Livingston, TX 77351
- Scenic Loop Fire Dept. – 1406 FM 3277 – Livingston, TX 77351
- Precinct 2
- Onalaska Subcourthouse – 14111 US Hwy 190 W – Onalaska, TX 77360
- Blanchard Baptist Church – 2450 FM 2457 – Livingston, TX 77351
- St. Joseph Catholic Church Family Center – 2590 Hwy 190 W – Livingston, TX 77351
- Precinct 3
- Dunbar Community Center – 1102 Martin Luther King Dr. – Livingston, TX 77351
- Sechrest Webster Community Center – 100 W Front St. – Corrigan, TX 75939
- Alabama-Coushata Admin Building – 571 State Park Rd. #56 – Livingston, TX
- Precinct 4
- Schwab City Baptist Church – 10998 State Hwy 146 S. – Livingston, TX 77351
- Soda Baptist Church – 8135 US Hwy 190 E., Livingston, TX 77351
- First United Pentecostal Church – 404 E Church St. – Livingston, TX 77351
Rains County
- Rocky Point Community Center – 2134 S. St. Hwy 19 – Emory, TX 75440
- East Tawakoni Community Center – 288 Briggs Blvd. – East Tawakoni, TX 75472
- Bright Start Church Community Center – 1399 RS CR 3480 – Alba, TX 75410
- Rose Community Center – 109 N Ravine – Emory, TX 75440
- Della Blanton Memorial Hall – 200 RS CR 4370 – Emory, TX 75440
- Emory Fire Department – 1205 W Lennon, Emory, TX 75440
- Point Community Center – 241 S First Street – Point, TX 75472
- First Baptist Church in Point – 985 Industrial Blvd – Point, TX 75472
Rusk County
- Overton Community Center – 505 S. Meadowbrook – Overton, TX
- Kilgore Chandler St. Church of Christ – 2700 Chandler St. – Kilgore, TX
- New London Community Center – 125 Tyner – New London, TX
- Centre Presbyterian Church – 8531 FM 2011 – Longview, TX
- Stewart Voting Box – 13606 FM 782 N. – Henderson, TX
- Tatum Sherman R. Smith Community Center – 231 N. Hood – Tatum, TX
- Henderson Civic Center – 1005 Hwy 64 W. – Henderson, TX
- Minden Voting Box – 11389 CR 217 S – Henderson, TX
- Mt. Enterprise Community Center – 300 NW 2nd – Mt. Enterprise, TX
- S. Main Church of Christ Multi. Building – 402 S. Main – Henderson, TX
- Carlisle Voting Box – 2541 Hwy 42 S. – Price, TX
- County Barn Precinct 4 – 13612 FM 1798 W. – Henderson, TX
San Augustine County
- San Augustine High School Gym – 500 Norvell Dr. – San Augustine, TX 75972 – Precinct 1
- San Augustine County Education Building – 1002 Barrett St. – San Augustine, TX 75972 – Precincts 2, 5 & 11
- Broaddus Community Center – CR 361 FM 2558 – Broaddus, TX 75929 – Precincts 3, 6, 7 & 8
- First United Methodist Church – 205 S. Liberty – San Augustine, TX – Precinct 4
- Chinquapin Baptist Church – FM 1751 off of St. Hwy 103 – San Augustine, TX 75972 – Precincts 9 & 10
Sabine County
- First Baptist Church – 301 Mann St. – Hemphill, TX 75948
- Yellowpine Baptist Church – Hwy. 87 S 125 Scrappin Valley 75948
- Pineland Volunteer Fire Department Station – 205 Temple Ave. S. – Pineland, TX 75968
- Brookeland Missionary Baptist Church – 300 Loop 149
- First Baptist Church – 207 Cooper St. 75930
- Bethany Baptist Church – Bronson 7078 State Hwy. 87 N
- Thomas Johnson Church of Christ – 840 Thomas Johnson Road 75948
- Rosevine Church of God – 6455 State Hwy. 103
Shelby County
- First United Methodist Church – 211 N. Porter Street – Center, TX 75935
- Church of Christ – 110 Hurst Street – Center, TX 75935
- Panola College Center – 3600 Loop 500 – Center, TX 75935
- Center Community House – 423 San Augustine Street – Center, TX 75935
- JOI Ranch – 5198 FM 2026 – Teneha, TX 75954
- Excelsior School 11280 St. Hwy 7 W. – Center, TX 75935
- Campti Pentecostal Church – 6153 FM 414 – Center, TX 75935
- Lydia Baptist Church Fellowship Hall – 14998 FM 139 – Shelbyville, TX
- First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall – 175 Faulkville Rd. – Joaquin, TX 75954
- Dreka Pentacostal Church Fellowship Hall – 1193 FM 2427 – Shelbyville, TX – 75973
- First Baptist Church – Shelbyville Fellowship Hall – 5030 SH 87 South – Shelbyville, TX 75973
- First United Methodist Church – Schiede Hall – 256 N. George Bowers Dr. – Teneha, TX 75954
- Texas State Bank Annex – 830 N. 1st St. W. – Timpson, TX 75975
- Timpson School Gym Foyer – 836 Bear Dr. Timpson, TX 75975
Smith County
- Tyler Locations:
- Chapel Hill Fire Department – 13801 County Road 220
- Clarkston Elementary – 2915 Williamsburg Dr
- Dayspring Methodist – 310 W Cumberland Rd
- Glass Recreation – 501 W 32nd St
- Heritage Building – 1900 Bellwood Rd
- Noonday Community Center – 16662 County Road 196
- Red Springs Fire Department – 16759 FM 14
- St Violet Baptist Church – 14129 FM 2767
- The HUB – 304 E Ferguson St
- Tyler Senior Center – 1915 Garden Valley Rd
- First Christian Church – 4202 S Broadway Ave
- Arp Location
- Arp 1st Baptist Church – 304 W Front St
- Bullard Location
- Southern Baptist Church – 716 N Houston St
- Flint Location
- Flint Baptist Church – 11131 FM 2868 W
- Hideaway Location
- Hideaway Member Service Bldg – 101 Hide-A-Way Ln
- Lindale Location
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library – 200 E Hubbard St
- Troup Location
- Cameron-J Jarvis Library – 102 S Georgia St
- Whitehouse Location
- Whitehouse Municipal Court – 311 E Main St
- Winona Locations:
- Starrville Church of Living God – 18396 Hwy 271
- Victor Kay Gymnasium – 605 Wildcat Dr
Titus County
- Civic Center – 1620 N Jefferson – Mt. Pleasant, TX – Precincts 2, 3, 16 & 17
- Titus County Courthouse Annex, 105 W 1st St. – Mt. Pleasant, TX – Precincts 1, 4,11, 12, 14 & 18
- DAV Bldg. 1406 N Washington – Mt. Pleasant, TX – Precincts 5, 8, 9, 10 & 15
- S Jefferson Baptist Church – 1701 S. Jefferson Ave. – Mt. Pleasant, TX – Precincts 6, 7, 19 & 20
Upshur County
- Precinct 2: East Mountain Community Center – 103 Municipal Dr. Gilmer, TX 75645
- Precinct 3: Glenwood Water Department – 6792 FM 7226 S. Gilmer, TX 75645
- Precinct 4: Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138 – 10478 St. Hwy 154 Diana, TX 75640
- Precinct 5: Assembly of God Church – 1060 US Hwy 271 N. Gilmer, TX 75644
- Precinct 6: Walnut Creek Baptist Church – 1969 N. Sego Lily Rd. Diana, TX 75640
- Precinct 7: Ore City Community Center – 408 Althea Ore City, TX 75683
- Precinct 9: Big Sandy ISD – #1 Wildcat Dr. Big Sandy, TX 75755
- Precicnt 10: Pritchett Community Center – 1092 FM 1404 Big Sandy, TX 75755
- Precincts 11, 16: St. James Baptist Church – 2800 W. Commerce Gladewater, TX 75647
- Precinct 13: Oak Hill Baptist Church – 3084 FM 2088 Gilmer, TX 75644
- Precinct 15: Rosewood Baptist Church – 8261 Arrowwood Rd. Gilmer, TX 75644
- Precincts 17, 20, 21: Upshur County Library – 702 W. Tyler St. Gilmer, TX 75644
Van Zandt County
- Precinct 1-A: Grace Bible Fellowship – 17897 FM 1255 Canton
- Precinct 1-B: Grand Saline Chamber Pavilion – 203 NE Pacific Grand Saline
- Precinct 1-C: Pruitt Baptist Church – Recreation Center – 9908 State Hwy. 110 Van
- Precinct 1-D: Randall Hall – 1069 VZCR 1129 Fruitvale
- Precinct 1-E: Bateman Center – 202 Bateman St. Edgewood
- Precinct 2-A: Old Canton City Hall – 290 E. Tyler St. Canton
- Precinct 2-B: Old Bethel Baptist Church – 103 VZCR 2313 Canton
- Precinct 2-C: Phalba Independent Church – Fellowship Hall: 11064 State Hwy. 198 Mabank
- Precinct 2-D: High Community Center – VZCR 2120 & 2114 Canton
- Precinct 3-A: Senior Citizens Center – 200 W. Grove St. Canton
- Precinct 3-B: St. Mark’s CME Church – Fellowship Hall 402 S Third St. Wills Point
- Precinct 3-C: Wills Point Community Center – 307 N. Fourth St. Wills Point
- Precinct 3-D: Edgewood Church of Christ – Fellowship Hall – 15915 US Hwy. 80 Edgewood
- Precicnt 4-A: First Assembly of God – 801 E. Hwy 243 Canton
- Precicnt 4-B: Van Community Center – 310 Chestnut Van
- Precinct 4-C: Ben Wheeler Fire Dept. – 5480 FM 858 Ben Wheeler
- Precicnt 4-D: Edom Community Center – 150 VZCR 4800 fka 100 Old School Rd. Edom
Wood County
- 1-1, 3-1, 4-1, 4-4: Consolidated at Carrol Green Civic Center – 602 McAllister St. Quitman 75783
- 1-2: Yantis Community Center – 101 City Circle Yantis 75497
- 1-3, 1-4: Consolidated at Alba Community Center – 106 Hopkins St. Alba 75410
- 1-4: Harrold Simmons Community Center – 5921 FM 779 Golden 75444
- 2-1, 2-2, 2-3: Mineola City Hall – 300 Greenville HWY Mineola 75733
- 3-2: Holly Lake VFD – 126 PR 7869 Holly Lake Ranch 75765
- 3-3 Hawkins Community Center – 301 Lynch St. Hawkins 75765
- 4-2 Winnsboro City Auditorium – HWY 515 to Wheeler Dr. Winnsboro 75494