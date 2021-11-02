LIST: Where East Texans can vote on Election Day

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday is Election Day in Texas and there are dozens of races from statewide constitutional amendments to local races on the ballot.

KETK News has made a list of polling places that East Texans can visit to vote on Election Day, broken down by county.

Anderson County

Palestine High School – 1601 S Loop 256 – Palestine, TX 75801

– 1601 S Loop 256 – Palestine, TX 75801 Elkhart First Baptist Church – 424 W Parker – Elkhart, TX 75839

– 424 W Parker – Elkhart, TX 75839 Swanson Hill Comm. – 3258 E FM 323 – Palestine, TX 75801

– 3258 E FM 323 – Palestine, TX 75801 Slocum School – 5765 E St Hwy 294 – Elkhart, TX 75839

– 5765 E St Hwy 294 – Elkhart, TX 75839 Denson Springs Comm Center – 11269 E St Hwy 294 – Elkhart, TX 75839

– 11269 E St Hwy 294 – Elkhart, TX 75839 New Fellowship Christian Church – 1500 W Reagan -Palestine, TX 75801

– 1500 W Reagan -Palestine, TX 75801 Washington Early Childhood – 1020 W Hamlett St – Palestine, TX 75801

– 1020 W Hamlett St – Palestine, TX 75801 Antioch Baptist Church – 907 E Murchison – Palestine, TX 75801

– 907 E Murchison – Palestine, TX 75801 Tucker Comm. Center – 10443 S Us Hwy 79 – Palestine, TX 75801

10443 S Us Hwy 79 – Palestine, TX 75801 Harmony Baptist Church – 8848 Fm 645 – Palestine, TX 75801

– 8848 Fm 645 – Palestine, TX 75801 Tenn Colony Comm Center – 6900 W Fm 321 – Tenn Colony, TX 75861

6900 W Fm 321 – Tenn Colony, TX 75861 Palestine Administration Office – 1007 E Park – Palestine, TX 75801

1007 E Park – Palestine, TX 75801 Engledow Farm & Ranch Sale Barn – (Antioch Closed) 2472 E Hwy 84 – Palestine, TX 75801

(Antioch Closed) 2472 E Hwy 84 – Palestine, TX 75801 Neches First Baptist Church – 200 Anderson – Neches, TX 75779

– 200 Anderson – Neches, TX 75779 Dav Post – 917 Gardner Dr. – Palestine, TX 75801

917 Gardner Dr. – Palestine, TX 75801 Frankston Courthouse Annex – 320 S Commerce – Frankston, TX 75763

– 320 S Commerce – Frankston, TX 75763 Westwood Jr. High School – 1801 Panther Blvd – Palestine, TX 75803

1801 Panther Blvd – Palestine, TX 75803 Freedom Fellowship Church – 125 Kickpoo – Palestine (Next To Old Ymca)

125 Kickpoo – Palestine (Next To Old Ymca) Palestine Civic Center – 1819 W Spring – Palestine, TX 75803

1819 W Spring – Palestine, TX 75803 Montalba Comm. Center – 9590 N St Hwy 19 – Montalba, TX 75861

– 9590 N St Hwy 19 – Montalba, TX 75861 Pisgah Baptist Church – 11401 E Fm 837 – Palestine, TX 75801

– 11401 E Fm 837 – Palestine, TX 75801 Cayuga High School – 17750 N Us Hwy. – Cayuga TX 75832

Angelina County

Precinct 1 LifeGate Church GT 2511 E Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 2 Saint Patrick Catholic Church 2118 Lowery St. Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 3 Lufkin Restoration Center 5574 E Hwy 103, Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 4 La Casa De Alfarero -Redland Baptist Church 234 Redland Church Rd., Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 5/36 Chambers Park Community Center 500 Pershing Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 6/29 O’Quinn Baptist Church 7433 US Hwy 69 North, Pollok, TX 75969

Precinct 7 Life Point Church 4737 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 8 Cross Road Baptist Church 5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 9/13 First Christian Church 1300 S 1st St., Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 10 Denman Avenue Baptist Church 1807 E Denman Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 11 Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church 3447 FM 2109, Huntington, TX 75949

Precinct 11B First Baptist Church Family Life Center 802 N. Main, Huntington, TX 75949

Precinct 12/37 Fuller Springs Baptist Church 5003 Fuller Springs Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 14 St Paul’s Methodist Church 1505 S John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 15/38 Burke Community Center 3770 Tidwell Rd., Diboll, TX 75941

Precinct 16/31 Diboll City Hall, Council Room 601 Dennis, Diboll, TX 75941

Precinct 17/17B/32 Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center 1034 E. Main St., Zavalla, TX 75980

Precinct 18/34 Angelina College Community Services Conference Ctr., RM 104 3500 S First St., Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 19/39 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 606 Bending Oak, Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 20 Brandon Community Center 1612 Keltys St., Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 21 Lufkin Shrine Club 3906 US Hwy 69 North, Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 22 Pollok Baptist Church 1053 Paul Townsend Rd., Pollok, TX 75969

Precinct 23/24 Bethel Assembly of God 3863 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 25 Woodlawn Baptist Church 4172 Hwy 103 West, Lufkin, TX 75904

Precinct 26 Bald Hill Baptist Church 128 Leon Tillman Rd., Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 27/28 Fairview Baptist Church 3742 FM 2108 / FM 58, Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 30 First Ora Missionary Baptist Church 110 Faye Jones Rd. Huntington, TX 75949

Precinct 33 Salem Baptist Church 965 Ralph Nerren Rd., Huntington, TX 75949

Precinct 35 Harmony Hill Baptist Church 2708 S Chestnut Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901

Precinct 40 Southside Baptist Church 1615 Tulane Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901

Bowie County

Precinct 1A/4E Goree Academic Learning Center 3201 Lincoln St. Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 2A/1B St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church 2921 Norris Cooley Dr. Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 2B/4D/5A Westlawn Elementary School 410 Westlawn Dr. Texarkana, Tx 75503

Precinct 2C Theron Jones Early Literacy Ctr 2600 W 15th St. Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 2D/4A/5B Texarkana College (Truman Arnold Ctr) 2500 N Robison Rd Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 3A Collins Memorial Bldg 3000 Texas Blvd Texarkana,Tx 75501

Precinct 3B Texarkana City Hall 220 Texas Blvd Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 4B Spring Lake Park School 4324 Ghio-fish Blvd Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 4C Texas Middle School 2100 College Dr. Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 5C Richmond Rd Baptist Church 5805 Richmond Rd Texarkana, Tx 75503

Precinct 6A First Baptist Church 3015 Moores Ln Texarkana, Tx 75503

Precinct 6B Pleasant Grove Middle School 5605 Cooks Ln Texarkana, Tx 75503

Precinct 7 Wake Village City Hall 624 Burma Rd Wake Village, Tx 75501

Precinct 8A Liberty Eylau School of Success 766 Macedonia Rd Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 8B Eylau Methodist Church 5214 S US Hwy 59 Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 8C Buchanan Baptist Church 3635 Buchanan Loop Rd Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 9 Nash School 100 Burton St Nash, Tx 75569

Precinct 10 PG Volunteer Fire Dept 3123 FM 559 Texarkana, Texas 75503

Precinct 11 C5 Volunteer Fire Dept 9534 W New Boston Rd Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 12 Red Springs Baptist Church 1101 FM 991 Texarkana, Tx 75501

Precinct 13/30 Hooks High School 401 E Ave A Hooks, Tx 75561

Precinct 14 County Courthouse 710 James Bowie Dr. New Boston, Tx 75570

Precinct 15 Malta 1st Baptist Church 23 Private Rd 27891 Dekalb, Tx 75559

Precinct 16 Redwater City Hall 120 Redwater Blvd W Redwater, Tx 75573

Precinct 17 Maud Community Center 135 Main Maud, Tx 75567

Precinct 18 First Baptist Church 506 S McCoy Blvd New Boston, Tx 75570

Precinct 19 Old Salem Baptist Church 6199 FM 1840 New Boston, Tx 75574

Precinct 20 Masonic Lodge 101 N Bowie St. Dekalb, Tx 75559

Precinct 22/21 Oak Grove Lighthouse Church 194 FM 1326 PO Box 40 Dekalb, Tx 75559

Precinct 24 Hubbard ISD 152 SW Maple Dekalb, Tx 75559

Precinct 25 Dekalb High School 3347 Hwy 259 S Dekalb, Tx 75559

Precinct 27 Simms Baptist Church 105 CR 4216 Simms, Tx 75574

Precinct 28 Crossroads Comm Center 10650 FM 561 Simm, Tx 75574

Camp County

Precincts 1001, 2002, 3003 and 4004: Camp County Courthouse 126 Church St. First Floor Pittsburg, Tx

Cass County

Precinct 1 &4 Cass County Voting Building 227 E Rush St Linden

Precinct 2 Kildare Community Center CR 1779 Hwy 125 Kildare

Precinct 5 Main Street Education Building #7 N. Main St. Avinger

Precinct 6 & 7 Hughes Springs Community Center 902 E First St Hwy 11 Hughes Springs

Precinct 9 Marietta Community Association Building 308 N Central Ave. Marietta (old Marietta School)

Precinct 11&15 Morris Building at Bowie Cass Electric Hwy 8 N. Douglassville O’Farrell

Precinct 12 Graphic Packaging Employee 11690 FM 3129 Queen City Association Building

Precinct 13T Atlanta City Hall 315 N. Buckner St. Atlanta

Precinct 14 Queen City, City Hall 601 Loop 236 Queen City

Precinct 16 Bloomburg City Hall 121 East Main Bloomburg

Precinct 17& 18 North East Texas Property Management Bldg 101 East Pinecrest Dr Atlanta Smyrna

Precinct 19, 20,21 Huffines Community Center 6487 FM 251 Huffines

Cherokee County

Precinct 12 Gallatin Community Center 626 S Chandler St Gallatin, Tx 75764

Precinct 13,14,15 First Christian Church 1920 Beaumont St. Jacksonville, Tx 75766

Precinct 22,23,24 Rusk Church of Christ 397 S Main St. Rusk, 75785

Precinct 25 The River Church-Wells 264 Rusk Ave. Wells, 75976

Precinct 26,27 The River Church-Alto 595 Marcus Street Alto, 75925

Precinct 28 Marantha Community Worship Center 214 CR 2131 Maydelle, 75772

Precinct 32,34 Mt Selman Methodist Church 135 CR 3701 Bullard, 75757

Precinct 33 East Lake Baptist Church 153 Eastdale Lane Bullard, 75757

Precinct 35 Cove Springs Community Church 4948 Hwy 175 W Jacksonville, 75766

Precinct 36, 37 New Hope Baptist Church 12580 FM 747 S Jacksonville, 75766

Precinct 38 Jacksonville College Library 402 Travis St. Jacksonville, 75766

Precinct 42,43 Jacksonville Public Library 526 E commerce St Jacksonville, 75766

Precinct 44 Afton Grove Baptist Church, 360 CR 4208 Jacksonville, 75766

Precinct 45,47 New Summerfield 1st Baptist Church, 201 Church St. New Summerfield, 75780

Precinct 46, 48 Blackjack Baptist Church 18214 Hwy 110 N, Blackjack, Troup, 75789

Franklin County

Precinct # 102 – Hagansport Community Center 10284 Texas Hwy 37 North Talco, TX 75487

Precinct # 201 – Franklin Co. Annex East (Precincts 101, 201, 202, 301) 502 East Main Street (Why 67 E) Mt. Vernon, TX 75457

Precinct # 302 – Franklin County Building 1013 N. Main Street Winnsboro, TX 75494

Precinct # 402 – South Franklin Community Center (Precincts 401, 402) 3150 FM 1448 Scroggins, TX 75480

Gregg County

Longview Community Center 500 E Whaley St, Longview 75601

Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church 2500 Mccann Rd, Longview 75605

Alpine Presbyterian Church 4102 Tryon Rd, Longview 75605

Judson Community Center 1129 Fm 1844, Longview 75605

Spring Hill First Baptist Church 4000 Gilmer Rd, Gym, Longview 75605

Pine Tree Community Center 1701 Pine Tree Rd, Longview 75604

Community Connections 501 Pine Tree Rd, Longview 75604

Greggton Community Center 3211 W Marshall Ave, Longview 75604

Calvary Baptist Church 4715 Tenneryville Rd, Longview 75604

Emmanuel Baptist Church 501 E Highway 80, White Oak 75693

Gladewater First Methodist Church 217 W Quitman Ave, Gladewater 75647

Sabine ISD Old Elementary Cafeteria 5219 Old Highway 135 N, Liberty City

Kilgore Community Center 622 Kay St, Kilgore 75662

Meadowbrook Country Club 1306 Houston St, Kilgore 75662

Elderville Community Center 10450 Hwy 349, Longview 75603

Saint Mark CME Church 1100 Sapphire St, Longview 75602

Stamper Park Resource Center 502 S Center St, Longview 75601

Longview ISD Education Support Ctr 1301 E Young St, Longview 75602

Harrison County

Precincts 1,8,10,26: Marshall Convention Center 2501 E End Blvd Marshall, 75670

Precincts 2,3,11,22: Marshall Public Library 300 S Alamo Blvd Marshall, 75670

Precincts 4,14,18: Woodlawn Community Center 199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn, 75605

Precincts 12,19: Gold Hall Community Center 101 East Elm St Hallsville 75650

Precincts 15,16,23,24: Harleton Community Center 4335 community St. Harleton, 75641

Precincts 13,25: Woodland Hills Baptist Church 2105 E Loop 281 Longview, 75605

Precincts 17,7: Scottsville Community Center135 Green St. Scottsville, 75688

Precinct 20: Waskom Sub-Courthouse 165 W. Texas Ave. Waskom, 75691

Precinct 5: TJ Taylor Community Center 15642 FM 134 Karnack, 75661

Precinct 21: Friendship Baptist Church 1140 FM 1186 Marshall, 76672

Precinct 6: Harrison County ESD 9 130 FM 451 Elysian Fields, 75642

Precinct 9: ESD 2, Station 3- NESBITT 9091 State HWY 154 Marshall, 75672

Henderson County

Lakeview Assembly of God Church 700 East Cedar Creek Parkway Seven Points, TX 75143

St Peters Lutheran Church 101 Luther Lane Gun Barrel, TX .75156

Athens First Baptist Church – ROC 105 S Carroll, Athens, TX 75751

Cross Roads ISO Gym 14434 FM 59 Malakoff, TX 75148

Payne Springs Fire Station 12650 TX-198 Eustace, TX 75124

Coffee City Comm, Ctr. 7019 Pleasant Ridge Rd. Frankston, TX 75763

Malakoff ISO Learning Center 110 Jackson Street Malakoff, TX 75148

The Texan A Landmark Venue 209 East Tyler Street Athens, TX 75751

Moore Station Comm, Ctr. 4720 CR 4319 Larue, TX 75770

Caney City Fire Station 15241 Barron Drive Caney City, TX 75148

Faith Baptist Church 13567 TX-31 Brownsboro, TX 75756

Henderson County Larue Complex 9551 County Road 4719 Larue, TX 75770

Trinidad Community Center 111 E, Front Street Trinidad, TX 75163

Chandler Community Ctr. 811 Hwy 31 East Chandler, TX 75758

Berryville City Hall 23170 County Rd 4117, Frankston, TX 75763

Oran White Civic Center 701 North Tool Drive Hwy 274 Tool, TX 75143

Murchison School 9661 E. Bankhead Street Murchison, TX 75778

Shady Oaks Baptist Church 9536 FM 59 Athens, TX 75751

Eustace School 318 Hwy 316 South Eustace, TX 75124

Bethel Christian Church 10888 County Rd 3817 Athens, TX 75751

Faith Fellowship Church 5330 Hwy 175 East Athens, TX 75752

Gun Barrel City Hall 1716 W. Main Gun Barrel, TX 75156

Westside Vol. Fire Dept. 2563 FM 315 South, Chandler, TX 75758

Hopkins County

Precinct 1: Lutheran Church 1000 Texas St, Sulphur Springs

Precinct 2A: HW Grays Building Community Center 413 Beckham St Sulphur Springs

Precinct 3: Hopkins County Courthouse 118 Church St. Sulphur Springs (first floor)

Precinct 3A: Grace Family Church 1901 Loop 301 East Sulphur Springs (fellowship hall)

Precinct 4: Hopkins county Civic Center 1200 Houston St. Sulphur Springs (west hall)

Precinct 4A: League Street Church of Christ 1100 South League Sulphur Springs (front foyer)

Precinct 5: Saltillo ISD 150 CR 3534 Saltillo 75478 (ag lab)

Precinct 11: Cumby Municipal Building 100 E Main St. Cumby

Precinct 12: Sulphur Bluff ISD 1027 CR 3550 Sulphur Bluff 75481 (foyer outside gym)

Precinct 13: Como-Pickton CISD 13017 TX Hwy 11 E Como 75431

Precinct 16: Miller Grove ISD 7819 FM 275 South Cumby, 75433 (foyer outside gym)

Precinct 17: North Hopkins ISD 1994 FM 71 W Sulphur Springs (administrative building)

Houston County

Pct. 1 Crockett Fire Station 200 N. 6th Street, Crockett

Pct. 2 Grace Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett

Pct. 3 Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Cafetorium 1400 W. Austin, Crockett

Pct. 4 Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett

Pct. 5 First United Methodist Church 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland

Pct. 6 First United Methodist Church 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland

Pct. 7 Lovelady Community Center ‐ Building 2 124 E. Cox, Lovelady

Pct. 8 Weches Fire Station 19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland

Pct. 9 Austonio Community Center/Fire Station 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett

Pct. 10 Austonio Community Center/Fire Station 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett

Pct. 11 Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett

Pct. 12 Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett

Pct. 14 Wilcox Community Center 350 FM 2663, Latexo

Pct. 15 First United Methodist Church 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland

Pct. 16 Wilcox Community Center 350 FM 2663, Latexo

Pct. 17 Weldon Baptist Church 11812 FM 230, Lovelady

Pct. 18 Lovelady Community Center ‐ Building 2 124 E. Cox, Lovelady

Pct. 19 First Baptist Church Kennard 300 Carson St., Kennard

Pct. 20 Weches Fire Station 19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland

Pct. 21 First Baptist Church Kennard 300 Carson St., Kennard

Pct. 22 Grace Lutheran Church 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett

Marion County

Mims VFD 9902 FM 729 Avinger, Tx. 75630

Jefferson Marion County Election Bldg. 504 N. Alley Jefferson 75657

Smithland Smith Land VFD-Community Meeting Room 8247 Sh 49 E Jefferson 75657

Lodwick/Jackson Lone Oak Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 120 Watts Rd Jefferson 75657

Morris County

101 – Courthouse Annex 500 Broadnax St, Daingerfield, TX 75638

102 – Cason Sub-Courthouse

103 – Traylor Peanut Farm 1457 cr 4205 Naples, 75568

202 – Jenkins Sub-Courthouse

203 – Lone Star Fire Station

302 – Naples Community Center 104 Daingerfield St, Naples, TX 75568

303 – Omaha City Hall- 110 Senter Avenue Omaha, Texas, 75571

401 – Courthouse Annex

Nacogdoches County

Beck Building – 720 Seventh St. – Cushing, TX 75760 – Precinct 12

First Baptist Church Douglass – 15122 W. State Hwy. 21 – Douglass, TX 75943 – Precinct 13

Central Heights ISD – 10317 N US Hwy. 259 – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 14

First Baptist Church Garrison – 276 W Magnolia St. – Garrison, TX 75946 – Precinct 15

Bethel Baptist Church – 429 Happyland Rd. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 16

Malcolm Rector Technical High School – 6003 North St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 17

Nacogdoches County Expo Center – 3805 NW Stallings Dr. – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 21

C L Simon Recreation Center – 1112 North St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 22, 23, 24, 25

Nacogdoches Senior Center – 621 Harris St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75964 – Precinct 26

E J Campbell Admin. Building – 420 S Shawnee St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – 27

University Baptist Church (Gym) – 2505 North St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 30

Raguet Elementary School – 2708 Raguet St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 31

North Street Church of Christ – 3914 North St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 32

Calvary Baptist Church – 3732 NE Stallings Dr. – Nacogdoches, TX 75965 – Precinct 33 & 34

New Hope Methodist Church – 5301 E Main St. – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 41

A L Mangham Jr. Airport – Pilot’s Lounge – 556 Terry Crawford Dr. – Nacogdoches, TX 75964 – Precinct 42

Fairview United Methodist Church – 6296 State Hwy. 21 E – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 43

Woden ISD – 5263 FM 226 – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 44

Martinsville ISD – 12952 E State Hwy. 7 – Nacogdoches, TX 75961 – Precinct 45

Chireno Community Center – 715 Main St. – Chireno, TX 75937 – Precinct 46

Etoile ISD – 16039 FM 226 – Etoile, TX 75944 – Precinct 47

Panola County

Carthage Missionary Baptist Church – 916 W. Sabine St. – Carthage, TX 75633 – Precinct 1

Carthage Community Center – 200 Park Dr. – Carthage, Tx 75633 – Precinct 2

Beckville Community Center – 225 S Washington – Beckville, Tx 75631 – Precinct 3

Mt. Zion Baptist Church – 5209 FM 959 – Beckville, Tx 75631 – Precinct 5

Comm. 4 VFD Sub Station – 254 CR 3151 – DeBerry, Tx 75639 – Precinct 7

Shady Grove Baptist Church – 138 Cr 314 – DeBerry, Tx 75639 – Precinct 8

Community 4 VFD – 112 FM 9 – Waskom, Tx 75692 – Precinct 9

Midyett Baptist Church – 601 CR 326 – DeBerry, Tx 75639 – Precinct 10

Deadwood Community Center – 752 Cr 445 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 12

Woods VFD – 208 CR 425 – Tenaha, Tx 75974 – Precinct 13

Gary City Hall – 2607 FM 999 – Gary, Tx 75643 – Precinct 14

Clayton Community Center – 4580 Hwy 315 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 18

Old Center Community Center – 7093 FM 699 – Tenaha, Tx 75974 – Precinct 19

Murvaul Missionary Baptist Church – 3390 FM 10 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 20

Walnut Springs Baptist Church – 1806 FM 1186 – DeBerry, Tx 75639 – Precinct 22

Panola Christian Church – 7881 FM 2517 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 26

Turner Alumni Center – 1023 MLK BLVD – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 27

Carthage Civic Center – 1702 S Adams St – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 28

Galloway Methodist Church – 217 Cr 4562 – Carthage Tx 75633 – Precinct 29

Polk County

Precinct 1 Escapees Activity Center – 114 Blue Jay – Livingston, TX 77531 Trinity Lutheran Church – 221 Pan American Dr. – Livingston, TX 77351 Scenic Loop Fire Dept. – 1406 FM 3277 – Livingston, TX 77351

Precinct 2 Onalaska Subcourthouse – 14111 US Hwy 190 W – Onalaska, TX 77360 Blanchard Baptist Church – 2450 FM 2457 – Livingston, TX 77351 St. Joseph Catholic Church Family Center – 2590 Hwy 190 W – Livingston, TX 77351

Precinct 3 Dunbar Community Center – 1102 Martin Luther King Dr. – Livingston, TX 77351 Sechrest Webster Community Center – 100 W Front St. – Corrigan, TX 75939 Alabama-Coushata Admin Building – 571 State Park Rd. #56 – Livingston, TX

Precinct 4 Schwab City Baptist Church – 10998 State Hwy 146 S. – Livingston, TX 77351 Soda Baptist Church – 8135 US Hwy 190 E., Livingston, TX 77351 First United Pentecostal Church – 404 E Church St. – Livingston, TX 77351



Rains County

Rocky Point Community Center – 2134 S. St. Hwy 19 – Emory, TX 75440

East Tawakoni Community Center – 288 Briggs Blvd. – East Tawakoni, TX 75472

Bright Start Church Community Center – 1399 RS CR 3480 – Alba, TX 75410

Rose Community Center – 109 N Ravine – Emory, TX 75440

Della Blanton Memorial Hall – 200 RS CR 4370 – Emory, TX 75440

Emory Fire Department – 1205 W Lennon, Emory, TX 75440

Point Community Center – 241 S First Street – Point, TX 75472

First Baptist Church in Point – 985 Industrial Blvd – Point, TX 75472

Rusk County

Overton Community Center – 505 S. Meadowbrook – Overton, TX

Kilgore Chandler St. Church of Christ – 2700 Chandler St. – Kilgore, TX

New London Community Center – 125 Tyner – New London, TX

Centre Presbyterian Church – 8531 FM 2011 – Longview, TX

Stewart Voting Box – 13606 FM 782 N. – Henderson, TX

Tatum Sherman R. Smith Community Center – 231 N. Hood – Tatum, TX

Henderson Civic Center – 1005 Hwy 64 W. – Henderson, TX

Minden Voting Box – 11389 CR 217 S – Henderson, TX

Mt. Enterprise Community Center – 300 NW 2nd – Mt. Enterprise, TX

S. Main Church of Christ Multi. Building – 402 S. Main – Henderson, TX

Carlisle Voting Box – 2541 Hwy 42 S. – Price, TX

County Barn Precinct 4 – 13612 FM 1798 W. – Henderson, TX

San Augustine County

San Augustine High School Gym – 500 Norvell Dr. – San Augustine, TX 75972 – Precinct 1

San Augustine County Education Building – 1002 Barrett St. – San Augustine, TX 75972 – Precincts 2, 5 & 11

Broaddus Community Center – CR 361 FM 2558 – Broaddus, TX 75929 – Precincts 3, 6, 7 & 8

First United Methodist Church – 205 S. Liberty – San Augustine, TX – Precinct 4

Chinquapin Baptist Church – FM 1751 off of St. Hwy 103 – San Augustine, TX 75972 – Precincts 9 & 10

Sabine County

First Baptist Church – 301 Mann St. – Hemphill, TX 75948

Yellowpine Baptist Church – Hwy. 87 S 125 Scrappin Valley 75948

Pineland Volunteer Fire Department Station – 205 Temple Ave. S. – Pineland, TX 75968

Brookeland Missionary Baptist Church – 300 Loop 149

First Baptist Church – 207 Cooper St. 75930

Bethany Baptist Church – Bronson 7078 State Hwy. 87 N

Thomas Johnson Church of Christ – 840 Thomas Johnson Road 75948

Rosevine Church of God – 6455 State Hwy. 103

Shelby County

First United Methodist Church – 211 N. Porter Street – Center, TX 75935

Church of Christ – 110 Hurst Street – Center, TX 75935

Panola College Center – 3600 Loop 500 – Center, TX 75935

Center Community House – 423 San Augustine Street – Center, TX 75935

JOI Ranch – 5198 FM 2026 – Teneha, TX 75954

Excelsior School 11280 St. Hwy 7 W. – Center, TX 75935

Campti Pentecostal Church – 6153 FM 414 – Center, TX 75935

Lydia Baptist Church Fellowship Hall – 14998 FM 139 – Shelbyville, TX

First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall – 175 Faulkville Rd. – Joaquin, TX 75954

Dreka Pentacostal Church Fellowship Hall – 1193 FM 2427 – Shelbyville, TX – 75973

First Baptist Church – Shelbyville Fellowship Hall – 5030 SH 87 South – Shelbyville, TX 75973

First United Methodist Church – Schiede Hall – 256 N. George Bowers Dr. – Teneha, TX 75954

Texas State Bank Annex – 830 N. 1st St. W. – Timpson, TX 75975

Timpson School Gym Foyer – 836 Bear Dr. Timpson, TX 75975

Smith County

Tyler Locations: Chapel Hill Fire Department – 13801 County Road 220 Clarkston Elementary – 2915 Williamsburg Dr Dayspring Methodist – 310 W Cumberland Rd Glass Recreation – 501 W 32nd St Heritage Building – 1900 Bellwood Rd Noonday Community Center – 16662 County Road 196 Red Springs Fire Department – 16759 FM 14 St Violet Baptist Church – 14129 FM 2767 The HUB – 304 E Ferguson St Tyler Senior Center – 1915 Garden Valley Rd First Christian Church – 4202 S Broadway Ave

Arp Location Arp 1st Baptist Church – 304 W Front St

Bullard Location Southern Baptist Church – 716 N Houston St

Flint Location Flint Baptist Church – 11131 FM 2868 W

Hideaway Location Hideaway Member Service Bldg – 101 Hide-A-Way Ln

Lindale Location Lillie Russell Memorial Library – 200 E Hubbard St

Troup Location Cameron-J Jarvis Library – 102 S Georgia St

Whitehouse Location Whitehouse Municipal Court – 311 E Main St

Winona Locations: Starrville Church of Living God – 18396 Hwy 271 Victor Kay Gymnasium – 605 Wildcat Dr



Titus County

Civic Center – 1620 N Jefferson – Mt. Pleasant, TX – Precincts 2, 3, 16 & 17

Titus County Courthouse Annex, 105 W 1st St. – Mt. Pleasant, TX – Precincts 1, 4,11, 12, 14 & 18

DAV Bldg. 1406 N Washington – Mt. Pleasant, TX – Precincts 5, 8, 9, 10 & 15

S Jefferson Baptist Church – 1701 S. Jefferson Ave. – Mt. Pleasant, TX – Precincts 6, 7, 19 & 20

Upshur County

Precinct 2: East Mountain Community Center – 103 Municipal Dr. Gilmer, TX 75645

Precinct 3: Glenwood Water Department – 6792 FM 7226 S. Gilmer, TX 75645

Precinct 4: Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138 – 10478 St. Hwy 154 Diana, TX 75640

Precinct 5: Assembly of God Church – 1060 US Hwy 271 N. Gilmer, TX 75644

Precinct 6: Walnut Creek Baptist Church – 1969 N. Sego Lily Rd. Diana, TX 75640

Precinct 7: Ore City Community Center – 408 Althea Ore City, TX 75683

Precinct 9: Big Sandy ISD – #1 Wildcat Dr. Big Sandy, TX 75755

Precicnt 10: Pritchett Community Center – 1092 FM 1404 Big Sandy, TX 75755

Precincts 11, 16: St. James Baptist Church – 2800 W. Commerce Gladewater, TX 75647

Precinct 13: Oak Hill Baptist Church – 3084 FM 2088 Gilmer, TX 75644

Precinct 15: Rosewood Baptist Church – 8261 Arrowwood Rd. Gilmer, TX 75644

Precincts 17, 20, 21: Upshur County Library – 702 W. Tyler St. Gilmer, TX 75644

Van Zandt County

Precinct 1-A: Grace Bible Fellowship – 17897 FM 1255 Canton

Precinct 1-B: Grand Saline Chamber Pavilion – 203 NE Pacific Grand Saline

Precinct 1-C: Pruitt Baptist Church – Recreation Center – 9908 State Hwy. 110 Van

Precinct 1-D: Randall Hall – 1069 VZCR 1129 Fruitvale

Precinct 1-E: Bateman Center – 202 Bateman St. Edgewood

Precinct 2-A: Old Canton City Hall – 290 E. Tyler St. Canton

Precinct 2-B: Old Bethel Baptist Church – 103 VZCR 2313 Canton

Precinct 2-C: Phalba Independent Church – Fellowship Hall: 11064 State Hwy. 198 Mabank

Precinct 2-D: High Community Center – VZCR 2120 & 2114 Canton

Precinct 3-A: Senior Citizens Center – 200 W. Grove St. Canton

Precinct 3-B: St. Mark’s CME Church – Fellowship Hall 402 S Third St. Wills Point

Precinct 3-C: Wills Point Community Center – 307 N. Fourth St. Wills Point

Precinct 3-D: Edgewood Church of Christ – Fellowship Hall – 15915 US Hwy. 80 Edgewood

Precicnt 4-A: First Assembly of God – 801 E. Hwy 243 Canton

Precicnt 4-B: Van Community Center – 310 Chestnut Van

Precinct 4-C: Ben Wheeler Fire Dept. – 5480 FM 858 Ben Wheeler

Precicnt 4-D: Edom Community Center – 150 VZCR 4800 fka 100 Old School Rd. Edom

Wood County