TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting starts on Oct. 23 in Texas and is slated to go on through Nov. 3 with Election Day on Nov. 7.

Any eligible Texas voter can vote early if they choose to do so, below is a list of East Texas counties with their designated early voting locations. Click on the county name to visit their elections website for further information.

Hours for early voting may vary from county to county, but can only happen between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. All early voting locations and hours will be posted to the Secretary of State’s website two days before early voting.

Anderson County Courthouse Annex – 703 N Mallard, Suite 103A in Palestine

City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center – 516 Montrose Street

Clawson Assembly of God Church – 5569 US 69 North in Pollok

Brandon Community Center – 1612 Keltys Street in Lufkin

Huntington Civic Center – 1179 US 69 North in Huntington

Angelina County Zavalla Sub Courthouse – 134 Warren Road in Zavalla

Bowie County Courthouse – 710 James Bowie Drive in New Boston (Main Location)

Southwest Center, ABC Room – 3222 W 7th Street in Texarkana

Walnut Church of Christ, Westside Entrance – 2720 Moore’s Lane in Texarkana

Camp County Courthouse, First Floor – 126 Church Street in Pittsburg

Cass County Voting Building – 277 E Rush Street in Linden

North East Texas Property Management – 101 E Pinecrest Drive in Atlanta

Hughes Springs Community Center – 902 E First Street (Highway 11) in Hughes Springs

Cherokee County Elections Department – 138 W 5th Street in Rusk

Jacksonville Public Library – 526 E Commerce Street in Jacksonville

River Church – 595 Marcus Street in Alto

Franklin County Annex East – 502 East Main Street (Highway 67 E) in Mt. Vernon

Gregg County Courthouse – 101 E Methvin Street in Longview

LISD Education Support Center – 1301 E Young Street in Longview

Pine Tree Community Center – 1701 Pine Tree Road in Longview

Lakeport City Hall – 207 Milam Street in Longview

Harrison County Elections Office – 415 East Burleson in Marshall

Gold Hall Community Center – 101 East Elm Street in Hallsville

G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church – 2302 Holland Street in Marshall

Harleton Community Center – 4335 Community Street in Harleton

T.J. Taylor Community Center – 15642 Highway 134 in Karnack

Waskom Sub-Courthouse – 165 W. Texas Avenue in Waskom

Woodland Hills Baptist Church – 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview

Henderson County Election Center – 201 East Larkin Street in Athens

Seven Points City Hall – 428 East Cedar Creek Parkway in Seven Points

First Methodist Church Chandler, Heritage Hall – 501 North Second Street in Chandler

JP2 Courtroom – 128 Jefferson Street #G in Sulphur Springs

Houston County Senior Citizen Center – 716 W Wells Street in Crockett

Marion County Election Building – 504 N Alley Street in Jefferson

Morris County Annex – 502 Union Street in Daingerfield

Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex – 203 W Main Street in Nacogdoches

Panola County Courthouse, Room 100 – 110 S Sycamore Street in Carthage

Polk County Judicial Center – 101 W Mill Street in Livingston

Onalaska Sub-Courthouse – 14111 US 190 W in Onalaska

Sechrest Webster Community Center – 100 W Front Street in Corrigan

Rains County Courthouse Annex – 220 W Quitman Street in Emory

Rusk County Elections Office – 204 N Main Street

Sabine County Administration Building – 280 Main Street in Hemphill

Elections Administrator’s Office – 225 North Harrison in San Augustine

Broaddus Community Center – CR 361 FM 2558 in Broaddus

Center Community House – 423 San Augustine Street in Center

The Hub – 304 E Ferguson Street in Tyler

Heritage Building – 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge – 200 W Margaret Street in Lindale

Noonday Community Center – 16662 CR 196 in Tyler

Whitehouse United Methodist Church – 405 W Main Street in Whitehouse

Titus County Elections Office – 110 S Madison in Mount Pleasant

Chapel Hill ISD Admin Building

Groveton VFD – 249 West Front Street in Groveton

Apple Springs VFD – 14755 N SH 94 in Apple Springs

Trinity City Hall – 101 West Madison in Trinity

Gilmer Civic Center – 1218 US HWY 271 N in Gilmer

New Diana ISD Administration – 1373 US Hwy 259 South in Diana

New Diana ISD High School – 11826 State Hwy 154 East in Diana

New Diana ISD Elementary School – 11150 State Hwy 154 East in Diana

Van Zandt County Library – 317 First Monday Lane in Canton