TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting starts on Oct. 23 in Texas and is slated to go on through Nov. 3 with Election Day on Nov. 7.
Any eligible Texas voter can vote early if they choose to do so, below is a list of East Texas counties with their designated early voting locations. Click on the county name to visit their elections website for further information.
Hours for early voting may vary from county to county, but can only happen between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. All early voting locations and hours will be posted to the Secretary of State’s website two days before early voting.
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Anderson County Courthouse Annex – 703 N Mallard, Suite 103A in Palestine
ANGELINA COUNTY
- City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center – 516 Montrose Street
- Clawson Assembly of God Church – 5569 US 69 North in Pollok
- Brandon Community Center – 1612 Keltys Street in Lufkin
- Huntington Civic Center – 1179 US 69 North in Huntington
- Angelina County Zavalla Sub Courthouse – 134 Warren Road in Zavalla
BOWIE COUNTY
- Bowie County Courthouse – 710 James Bowie Drive in New Boston (Main Location)
- Southwest Center, ABC Room – 3222 W 7th Street in Texarkana
- Walnut Church of Christ, Westside Entrance – 2720 Moore’s Lane in Texarkana
CAMP COUNTY
- Camp County Courthouse, First Floor – 126 Church Street in Pittsburg
CASS COUNTY
- Cass County Voting Building – 277 E Rush Street in Linden
- North East Texas Property Management – 101 E Pinecrest Drive in Atlanta
- Hughes Springs Community Center – 902 E First Street (Highway 11) in Hughes Springs
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- Cherokee County Elections Department – 138 W 5th Street in Rusk
- Jacksonville Public Library – 526 E Commerce Street in Jacksonville
- River Church – 595 Marcus Street in Alto
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Franklin County Annex East – 502 East Main Street (Highway 67 E) in Mt. Vernon
GREGG COUNTY
- Gregg County Courthouse – 101 E Methvin Street in Longview
- LISD Education Support Center – 1301 E Young Street in Longview
- Pine Tree Community Center – 1701 Pine Tree Road in Longview
- Lakeport City Hall – 207 Milam Street in Longview
HARRISON COUNTY
- Harrison County Elections Office – 415 East Burleson in Marshall
- Gold Hall Community Center – 101 East Elm Street in Hallsville
- G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church – 2302 Holland Street in Marshall
- Harleton Community Center – 4335 Community Street in Harleton
- T.J. Taylor Community Center – 15642 Highway 134 in Karnack
- Waskom Sub-Courthouse – 165 W. Texas Avenue in Waskom
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church – 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview
HENDERSON COUNTY
- Henderson County Election Center – 201 East Larkin Street in Athens
- Seven Points City Hall – 428 East Cedar Creek Parkway in Seven Points
- First Methodist Church Chandler, Heritage Hall – 501 North Second Street in Chandler
HOPKINS COUNTY
- JP2 Courtroom – 128 Jefferson Street #G in Sulphur Springs
HOUSTON COUNTY
- Houston County Senior Citizen Center – 716 W Wells Street in Crockett
MARION COUNTY
- Marion County Election Building – 504 N Alley Street in Jefferson
MORRIS COUNTY
- Morris County Annex – 502 Union Street in Daingerfield
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex – 203 W Main Street in Nacogdoches
PANOLA COUNTY
- Panola County Courthouse, Room 100 – 110 S Sycamore Street in Carthage
POLK COUNTY
- Polk County Judicial Center – 101 W Mill Street in Livingston
- Onalaska Sub-Courthouse – 14111 US 190 W in Onalaska
- Sechrest Webster Community Center – 100 W Front Street in Corrigan
RAINS COUNTY
- Rains County Courthouse Annex – 220 W Quitman Street in Emory
RUSK COUNTY
- Rusk County Elections Office – 204 N Main Street
SABINE COUNTY
- Sabine County Administration Building – 280 Main Street in Hemphill
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
- Elections Administrator’s Office – 225 North Harrison in San Augustine
- Broaddus Community Center – CR 361 FM 2558 in Broaddus
SHELBY COUNTY
- Center Community House – 423 San Augustine Street in Center
SMITH COUNTY
- The Hub – 304 E Ferguson Street in Tyler
- Heritage Building – 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler
- Lindale Masonic Lodge – 200 W Margaret Street in Lindale
- Noonday Community Center – 16662 CR 196 in Tyler
- Whitehouse United Methodist Church – 405 W Main Street in Whitehouse
TITUS COUNTY
- Titus County Elections Office – 110 S Madison in Mount Pleasant
- Chapel Hill ISD Admin Building
TRINITY COUNTY
- Groveton VFD – 249 West Front Street in Groveton
- Apple Springs VFD – 14755 N SH 94 in Apple Springs
- Trinity City Hall – 101 West Madison in Trinity
UPSHUR COUNTY
- Gilmer Civic Center – 1218 US HWY 271 N in Gilmer
- New Diana ISD Administration – 1373 US Hwy 259 South in Diana
- New Diana ISD High School – 11826 State Hwy 154 East in Diana
- New Diana ISD Elementary School – 11150 State Hwy 154 East in Diana
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
- Van Zandt County Library – 317 First Monday Lane in Canton
WOOD COUNTY
- Wood County Annex – 200 W Bermuda Street in Quitman