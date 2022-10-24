TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting starts Oct. 24 in Texas and is slated to go on until Nov. 4.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but any eligible voter in Texas may vote early if they choose to do so.

Hours for early voting may vary from county to county, but can only happen between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. All early voting locations and hours will be posted to the Secretary of State’s website two days before early voting.

Below is a list of East Texas counties with their designated early voting locations. Click on the county name to visit their elections website for further information.

Anderson County Courthouse Annex – 703 N. Mallard, Suite 103A and 103C in Palestine

Lufkin Parks & Recreation Center – 516 Melrose Street in Lufkin

Diboll City Hall Council Room – 400 Kenley Street in Diboll

Huntington Civic Center – 1179 Highway 69 North in Huntington

Lakewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall – 3497 Highway 147 in Zavalla

Bowie County Courthouse Elections Workroom – 710 James Bowie Drive in New Boston

Southwest Center Activity Room – 3222 W. 7th Street in Texarkana

Walnut Church of Christ westside entrance 2720 Moore’s Lane in Texarkana

Sullivan Center foyer – 3941 Summerhill Road in Texarkana

Nash 1st Baptist Church Room A117 – 500 E. New Boston Road in Nash

Oak Street Baptist Church Family Life Center – 1510 W. 4th Street in Texarkana

Christ Community Church Great Room – 2905 Texas Boulevard in Texarkana

Pecan Ridge @ Rosehill Apartments Meeting Room – 2210 W. 15th Street in Texarkana

Camp County Courthouse – 126 Church Street, 1st floor in Pittsburg

Cass County Voting Building (old District Attorney’s Office) – 227 E. Rush Street in Linden

North East Texas Property Management Building (Old Horne Enterprise Building) – 101 E. Pinecrest Drive in Atlanta

Elections Department – 138 W. 5th Street in Rusk

Jacksonville Public Library – 526 E. Commerce Street in Jacksonville

River Church – 595 Marcus Street in Alto

Franklin County Annex East Building – 502 East Main Street in Mount Vernon

Gregg County Courthouse – 101 E. Methvin Street, 1st floor in Longview

Judson Community Center – 1129 FM 1844 in Longview

Greggton Community Center – 3211 W. Marshall Avenue in Longview

Elderville Community Center – 10450 Highway 349 in Longview

Meadowbrook Country Club – 1306 Houston Street in Kilgore

Stamper Resource Center – 502 S. Center Street in Longview

Community Connections – 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview

Sabine ISD Old Elementary Cafeteria – 5219 Old Highway 135 N. in Liberty City

Jim Nall Training – 100 W. Church Street in White Oak

Harrison County Elections Office – 415 East Burleson in Marshall

ESD 9, Elysian Fields – 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields

G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church – 2302 Holland Street in Marshall

Gold Hall Community Center – 101 East Elm Street in Hallsville

Harleton Community Center – 4335 Community Street in Harleton

Scottsville Community Center – 135 Green Street in Scottsville

T.J. Taylor Community Center – 15642 FM 134 in Karnack

Waskom Sub-Courthouse – 165 W. Texas in Waskom

Woodlawn Community Center – 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Waskom

Woodland Hills Baptist Church – 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview

The Texan – 209 East Tyler Street in Athens

Lakeview Assembly of God Church – 700 East Cedar Creek Parkway in Seven Points

First United Methodist Church – 204 State Highway 31 West in Chandler

Henderson County Larue Complex – 9551 County Road 4719 in Larue

Faith Baptist Church – 13567 TX-31 in Brownsboro

The ROC – 115 Putman Street in Sulphur Springs

Houston County Senior Citizen Center – 716 W. Wells Street in Crockett

Marion County Election Building – 504 N. Alley Street in Jefferson

Morris County Annex – 600 Broadnax Street in Daingerfield

Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex – 203 W. Main St. in Nacogdoches

Central Heights ISD – 10317 N. US Highway 259 in Nacogdoches

University Baptist Church (Gym) – 118 W. California Street in Nacogdoches

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 2508 Appleby Sand Rd. in Nacogdoches

Martinsville Baptist Church – 10892 FM 95 N in Nacogdoches

Woden ISD – – 5263 FM 226 in Nacogdoches

Panola County Courthouse – 110 S. Sycamore St. Room 100 in Carthage

Polk County Judicial Center – 101 W. Mill Street in Livingston

Sechrest Webster Community Center – 100 W. Front Street in Corrigan

Onalaska Subcourthouse – 14111 US Highway 190 West in Onalaska

Rains County Annex Building – 220 W. Quitman Street, Ste. E

County Barn Pct. 4 – 13612 FM 1798 W in Henderson (10/24 – 10/25)

Mt. Enterprise Community Center – 300 NW 2nd in Mount Enterprise (10/27 – 10/28)

Tatum/Sherman R. Smith Community Center – 231 N. Hood in Tatum (10/31 – 11/1)

Kilgore/Chandler St. Church of Christ – 2700 Chandler Street in Kilgore (11/3 – 11/4)

Sabine County Administration Building – 280 Main Street in Hemphill

Elections Administrator’s Office – 225 North Harrison in San Augustine

Broaddus Community Center – CR 361 FM 2558 in Broaddus

Community House – 423 San Augustine Street in Center

(FOR CITY OF JOAQUIN ELECTION ONLY) 643 Faulkville Street in Joaquin

The HUB – 304 E. Ferguson Street in Tyler

Heritage Building – 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge – 200 W. Margaret Street in Lindale

Noonday Community Center – 16662 CR 196 in Tyler

Whitehouse United Methodist Church – 405 W. Main Street in Whitehouse

Winona Community Center – 520 Dallas Street in Winona

Titus County Elections Office – 110 S. Madison Avenue, Suite C in Mount Pleasant

Groveton VFD – 249 West Front Street in Groveton

Trinity City Hall – 101 West Madison in Trinity

Apple Springs VFD – 14755 N. SH 94

Gilmer Civic Center in 1218 US Highway 271 N. in Gilmer

Van Zandt County Library – 317 First Monday Lane in Canton