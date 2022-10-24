TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting starts Oct. 24 in Texas and is slated to go on until Nov. 4.
Election Day is Nov. 8, but any eligible voter in Texas may vote early if they choose to do so.
Hours for early voting may vary from county to county, but can only happen between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. All early voting locations and hours will be posted to the Secretary of State’s website two days before early voting.
Below is a list of East Texas counties with their designated early voting locations. Click on the county name to visit their elections website for further information.
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Anderson County Courthouse Annex – 703 N. Mallard, Suite 103A and 103C in Palestine
ANGELINA COUNTY
- Lufkin Parks & Recreation Center – 516 Melrose Street in Lufkin
- Diboll City Hall Council Room – 400 Kenley Street in Diboll
- Huntington Civic Center – 1179 Highway 69 North in Huntington
- Lakewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall – 3497 Highway 147 in Zavalla
BOWIE COUNTY
- Bowie County Courthouse Elections Workroom – 710 James Bowie Drive in New Boston
- Southwest Center Activity Room – 3222 W. 7th Street in Texarkana
- Walnut Church of Christ westside entrance 2720 Moore’s Lane in Texarkana
- Sullivan Center foyer – 3941 Summerhill Road in Texarkana
- Nash 1st Baptist Church Room A117 – 500 E. New Boston Road in Nash
- Oak Street Baptist Church Family Life Center – 1510 W. 4th Street in Texarkana
- Christ Community Church Great Room – 2905 Texas Boulevard in Texarkana
- Pecan Ridge @ Rosehill Apartments Meeting Room – 2210 W. 15th Street in Texarkana
CAMP COUNTY
- Camp County Courthouse – 126 Church Street, 1st floor in Pittsburg
CASS COUNTY
- Cass County Voting Building (old District Attorney’s Office) – 227 E. Rush Street in Linden
- North East Texas Property Management Building (Old Horne Enterprise Building) – 101 E. Pinecrest Drive in Atlanta
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- Elections Department – 138 W. 5th Street in Rusk
- Jacksonville Public Library – 526 E. Commerce Street in Jacksonville
- River Church – 595 Marcus Street in Alto
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Franklin County Annex East Building – 502 East Main Street in Mount Vernon
GREGG COUNTY
- Gregg County Courthouse – 101 E. Methvin Street, 1st floor in Longview
- Judson Community Center – 1129 FM 1844 in Longview
- Greggton Community Center – 3211 W. Marshall Avenue in Longview
- Elderville Community Center – 10450 Highway 349 in Longview
- Meadowbrook Country Club – 1306 Houston Street in Kilgore
- Stamper Resource Center – 502 S. Center Street in Longview
- Community Connections – 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview
- Sabine ISD Old Elementary Cafeteria – 5219 Old Highway 135 N. in Liberty City
- Jim Nall Training – 100 W. Church Street in White Oak
HARRISON COUNTY
- Harrison County Elections Office – 415 East Burleson in Marshall
- ESD 9, Elysian Fields – 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields
- G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church – 2302 Holland Street in Marshall
- Gold Hall Community Center – 101 East Elm Street in Hallsville
- Harleton Community Center – 4335 Community Street in Harleton
- Scottsville Community Center – 135 Green Street in Scottsville
- T.J. Taylor Community Center – 15642 FM 134 in Karnack
- Waskom Sub-Courthouse – 165 W. Texas in Waskom
- Woodlawn Community Center – 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Waskom
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church – 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview
HENDERSON COUNTY
- The Texan – 209 East Tyler Street in Athens
- Lakeview Assembly of God Church – 700 East Cedar Creek Parkway in Seven Points
- First United Methodist Church – 204 State Highway 31 West in Chandler
- Henderson County Larue Complex – 9551 County Road 4719 in Larue
- Faith Baptist Church – 13567 TX-31 in Brownsboro
HOPKINS COUNTY
- The ROC – 115 Putman Street in Sulphur Springs
HOUSTON COUNTY
- Houston County Senior Citizen Center – 716 W. Wells Street in Crockett
MARION COUNTY
- Marion County Election Building – 504 N. Alley Street in Jefferson
MORRIS COUNTY
- Morris County Annex – 600 Broadnax Street in Daingerfield
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex – 203 W. Main St. in Nacogdoches
- Central Heights ISD – 10317 N. US Highway 259 in Nacogdoches
- University Baptist Church (Gym) – 118 W. California Street in Nacogdoches
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 2508 Appleby Sand Rd. in Nacogdoches
- Martinsville Baptist Church – 10892 FM 95 N in Nacogdoches
- Woden ISD – – 5263 FM 226 in Nacogdoches
PANOLA COUNTY
- Panola County Courthouse – 110 S. Sycamore St. Room 100 in Carthage
POLK COUNTY
- Polk County Judicial Center – 101 W. Mill Street in Livingston
- Sechrest Webster Community Center – 100 W. Front Street in Corrigan
- Onalaska Subcourthouse – 14111 US Highway 190 West in Onalaska
RAINS COUNTY
- Rains County Annex Building – 220 W. Quitman Street, Ste. E
RUSK COUNTY
- County Barn Pct. 4 – 13612 FM 1798 W in Henderson (10/24 – 10/25)
- Mt. Enterprise Community Center – 300 NW 2nd in Mount Enterprise (10/27 – 10/28)
- Tatum/Sherman R. Smith Community Center – 231 N. Hood in Tatum (10/31 – 11/1)
- Kilgore/Chandler St. Church of Christ – 2700 Chandler Street in Kilgore (11/3 – 11/4)
SABINE COUNTY
- Sabine County Administration Building – 280 Main Street in Hemphill
SAN AUGUSTINE
- Elections Administrator’s Office – 225 North Harrison in San Augustine
- Broaddus Community Center – CR 361 FM 2558 in Broaddus
SHELBY COUNTY
- Community House – 423 San Augustine Street in Center
- (FOR CITY OF JOAQUIN ELECTION ONLY) 643 Faulkville Street in Joaquin
SMITH COUNTY
- The HUB – 304 E. Ferguson Street in Tyler
- Heritage Building – 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler
- Lindale Masonic Lodge – 200 W. Margaret Street in Lindale
- Noonday Community Center – 16662 CR 196 in Tyler
- Whitehouse United Methodist Church – 405 W. Main Street in Whitehouse
- Winona Community Center – 520 Dallas Street in Winona
TITUS COUNTY
- Titus County Elections Office – 110 S. Madison Avenue, Suite C in Mount Pleasant
TRINITY COUNTY
- Groveton VFD – 249 West Front Street in Groveton
- Trinity City Hall – 101 West Madison in Trinity
- Apple Springs VFD – 14755 N. SH 94
UPSHUR COUNTY
- Gilmer Civic Center in 1218 US Highway 271 N. in Gilmer
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
- Van Zandt County Library – 317 First Monday Lane in Canton
WOOD COUNTY
- Annex Building – 200 W. Bermuda in Quitman
- Hawkins Community Center – 301 Lynch Street in Hawkins (10/25 – 10/26)
- Winnsboro City Auditorium – Highway 515 to Wheeler Drive in Winnsboro (10/27 – 10/28)
- First United Methodist Ministries Center – 612 N. Newsom Street in Mineola (11/1 – 11/2)