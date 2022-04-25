TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With days remaining until Election Day for municipal and local races, early voting began Monday throughout Texas.

East Texas will be voting on a host of issues, including city council races, school bonds, and two amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Below is a list of where you can vote early in all 28 East Texas counties. The list is pulled from each county’s local election page.

Anderson County

  • Anderson County Courthouse (703 N. Mallard, Suite 103A, Palestine, TX 75801)

Angelina County

  • City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center (516 Montrose Street, Lufkin, TX 75901)
  • Diboll City Hall (400 Kenley Street, 75941)
  • Huntington Civic Center (1179 HWY 69 N, 75949)
  • Lakewood Baptist Church (3497 HWY 147, Zavalla, TX, 75980)

Bowie County

  • Bowie County Courthouse (710 James Bowie Dr. New Boston, TX)
  • Southwest Center (3222 W. 7th Street, Texarkana, TX)
  • Walnut Church of Christ (2720 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX)

Camp County

  • Camp County Courthouse (First floor, 126 Church St., Pittsburg, TX)

Cass County

  • Cass County Voting Building (227 E. Rush, Linden, TX)
  • Atlanta Administration Office (106 W. Main Street, Atlanta, TX)

Cherokee County

  • Election Office (138 W. 5th Street, Rusk, TX, 75785)
  • Jacksonville Public Library (526 E. Commerce Street, 75766)
  • The River Church (595 Marcus Street, Alto, TX, 75925)

Franklin County

  • Franklin County Annex East (502 East Main Street, Mt. Vernon, TX, 75457)

Gregg County

  • Gregg County Courthouse (101 E. Methvin Street, 1st Floor, Longview, TX, 75601)
  • Longview ISD Education Support Center (1301 E. Young Street, 75602)
  • Meadowbrook Country Club (1306 Houston Street, Kilgore, TX, 75662)
  • White Oak ISD – Main Office (200 S. White Oak Rd., 75693)

Harrison County

  • Harrison County Elections Office (415 East Burleson, Marshall, TX, 75672)
  • Gold Hall Community Center (101 East Elm Street, Hallsville, TX)
  • G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church (2302 Holland Street, Marshall, TX, 75670)
  • Harleton Community Center (4335 Community Street, Harleton, TX 75651)
  • Waskom Sub-Courthouse (415 East Burleson, Marshall, TX, 75672)
  • Woodland Hill Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX, 75601)

Henderson County

  • Lakeview Assembly of God Church (700 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points, TX 75143)
  • First United Methodist Church (204 SH 31 W., Chandler, TX 75758)
  • Brownsboro ISD Administration Building (14134 TX-31, Brownsboro, TX 75756)
  • Henderson County Elections Center (201 E. Larkin St., Athens, Texas 75751)

Hopkins County

  • Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 (128 G Jefferson St., Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482)

Houston County

  • Houston County Courthouse Basement (401 E. Houston Ave. Crockett, TX)

Marion County

  • Marion County Election Building (504 N. Alley, Jefferson, TX, 75657)

Morris County

  • County Annex Building (600 Broadnax, Daingerfield, TX)

Nacogdoches County

  • County Courthouse Annex (203 W. Main Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

Panola County

  • Panola County Courthouse (110 S. Sycamore Street, Carthage, TX 75633)

Polk County

  • Polk County Judicial Center (101 W. Mill Street, Livingston, TX 77351)
  • Onalaska Sub Courthouse (14111 US HWY 190 West, Onalaska, TX 77360)
  • Sechrest Webster Community Center (100 W. Front Street, Corrigan, TX 75939)

Rains County

  • Courthouse Annex (220 W. Quitman Street, Suite E, Emory, TX 75440)

Rusk County

  • Rusk County Elections Office (204 N. Main Street, Henderson, TX 75652)
  • Chandler Street Church of Christ (2700 Chandler Street, Kilgore, TX 75662)

Sabine County

  • Sabine Administration Building (280 Main St., Hemphill, TX 75948)
  • Pineland VFD (205 Temple Ave. South, Pineland, TX 75968)

San Augustine County

  • Election Administrator Office (225 North Harrison, San Augustine, TX 75972)
  • Broaddus Community Center (CR 361 FM 2558, Broaddus, TX 75929)

Shelby County

  • Community House (425 San Augustine St., Center, TX 75935)

Smith County

  • The HUB (304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702)
  • Bullard Southern Baptist (716 N. Houston St., Bullard, TX 75757)
  • Chapel Hill Administrative Building (11134 C.R. 2249, Tyler, TX 75707)
  • First Christian Church (4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75701)
  • Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler, TX 75701)
  • Lindale Masonic Lodge (200 W. Margaret St., Lindale, TX 75771)
  • Noonday Community Center (16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703)
  • Whitehouse United Methodist Church (405 W. Main St., Whitehouse, TX 75791)

Titus County

  • Elections Administration Building (110 S. Madison Ave., Mount Pleasant, TX 75455)

Trinity County

  • Apple Springs VFD (14755 N. SH 94, Apple Springs, TX 75926)
  • Groveton Church of Christ Annex (169 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75926)
  • Trinity City Hall (101 W. Madison, Trinity, TX 75862)

Upshur County

  • Upshur County Courthouse (100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer, TX 75644)

Van Zandt County

  • Canton Senior Citizens Center (200 W. Grove St., Canton, TX 75103)

Wood County

  • Wood County Annex Building (200 W. Bermuda St., Quitman, TX 75783)