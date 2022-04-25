TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With days remaining until Election Day for municipal and local races, early voting began Monday throughout Texas.

East Texas will be voting on a host of issues, including city council races, school bonds, and two amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Below is a list of where you can vote early in all 28 East Texas counties. The list is pulled from each county’s local election page.

Anderson County

Anderson County Courthouse (703 N. Mallard, Suite 103A, Palestine, TX 75801)

Angelina County

City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center (516 Montrose Street, Lufkin, TX 75901)

Diboll City Hall (400 Kenley Street, 75941)

Huntington Civic Center (1179 HWY 69 N, 75949)

Lakewood Baptist Church (3497 HWY 147, Zavalla, TX, 75980)

Bowie County

Bowie County Courthouse (710 James Bowie Dr. New Boston, TX)

Southwest Center (3222 W. 7th Street, Texarkana, TX)

Walnut Church of Christ (2720 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX)

Camp County

Camp County Courthouse (First floor, 126 Church St., Pittsburg, TX)

Cass County

Cass County Voting Building (227 E. Rush, Linden, TX)

Atlanta Administration Office (106 W. Main Street, Atlanta, TX)

Cherokee County

Election Office (138 W. 5th Street, Rusk, TX, 75785)

Jacksonville Public Library (526 E. Commerce Street, 75766)

The River Church (595 Marcus Street, Alto, TX, 75925)

Franklin County

Franklin County Annex East (502 East Main Street, Mt. Vernon, TX, 75457)

Gregg County

Gregg County Courthouse (101 E. Methvin Street, 1st Floor, Longview, TX, 75601)

Longview ISD Education Support Center (1301 E. Young Street, 75602)

Meadowbrook Country Club (1306 Houston Street, Kilgore, TX, 75662)

White Oak ISD – Main Office (200 S. White Oak Rd., 75693)

Harrison County

Harrison County Elections Office (415 East Burleson, Marshall, TX, 75672)

Gold Hall Community Center (101 East Elm Street, Hallsville, TX)

G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church (2302 Holland Street, Marshall, TX, 75670)

Harleton Community Center (4335 Community Street, Harleton, TX 75651)

Waskom Sub-Courthouse (415 East Burleson, Marshall, TX, 75672)

Woodland Hill Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX, 75601)

Henderson County

Lakeview Assembly of God Church (700 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points, TX 75143)

First United Methodist Church (204 SH 31 W., Chandler, TX 75758)

Brownsboro ISD Administration Building (14134 TX-31, Brownsboro, TX 75756)

Henderson County Elections Center (201 E. Larkin St., Athens, Texas 75751)

Hopkins County

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 (128 G Jefferson St., Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482)

Houston County

Houston County Courthouse Basement (401 E. Houston Ave. Crockett, TX)

Marion County

Marion County Election Building (504 N. Alley, Jefferson, TX, 75657)

Morris County

County Annex Building (600 Broadnax, Daingerfield, TX)

Nacogdoches County

County Courthouse Annex (203 W. Main Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

Panola County

Panola County Courthouse (110 S. Sycamore Street, Carthage, TX 75633)

Polk County

Polk County Judicial Center (101 W. Mill Street, Livingston, TX 77351)

Onalaska Sub Courthouse (14111 US HWY 190 West, Onalaska, TX 77360)

Sechrest Webster Community Center (100 W. Front Street, Corrigan, TX 75939)

Rains County

Courthouse Annex (220 W. Quitman Street, Suite E, Emory, TX 75440)

Rusk County

Rusk County Elections Office (204 N. Main Street, Henderson, TX 75652)

Chandler Street Church of Christ (2700 Chandler Street, Kilgore, TX 75662)

Sabine County

Sabine Administration Building (280 Main St., Hemphill, TX 75948)

Pineland VFD (205 Temple Ave. South, Pineland, TX 75968)

San Augustine County

Election Administrator Office (225 North Harrison, San Augustine, TX 75972)

Broaddus Community Center (CR 361 FM 2558, Broaddus, TX 75929)

Shelby County

Community House (425 San Augustine St., Center, TX 75935)

Smith County

The HUB (304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702)

Bullard Southern Baptist (716 N. Houston St., Bullard, TX 75757)

Chapel Hill Administrative Building (11134 C.R. 2249, Tyler, TX 75707)

First Christian Church (4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75701)

Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler, TX 75701)

Lindale Masonic Lodge (200 W. Margaret St., Lindale, TX 75771)

Noonday Community Center (16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703)

Whitehouse United Methodist Church (405 W. Main St., Whitehouse, TX 75791)

Titus County

Elections Administration Building (110 S. Madison Ave., Mount Pleasant, TX 75455)

Trinity County

Apple Springs VFD (14755 N. SH 94, Apple Springs, TX 75926)

Groveton Church of Christ Annex (169 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75926)

Trinity City Hall (101 W. Madison, Trinity, TX 75862)

Upshur County

Upshur County Courthouse (100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer, TX 75644)

Van Zandt County

Canton Senior Citizens Center (200 W. Grove St., Canton, TX 75103)

Wood County