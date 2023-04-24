TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting has started for the May 6 elections.
This round of elections include several important local races including multi-million dollar school bond proposals, city government seats and alcohol laws.
Each county handles these local elections differently — some counties have general polling locations that can be used in any local race, others are more specific and voters can only vote in a given precinct. In addition, some counties post their Election Day locations separate from their early voting locations.
Below, under each county is their respective information on voting locations. You can access the information by clicking the correct link under the county name.
Click the links below to see where you can vote before, or on, May 6:
ANDERSON COUNTY
ANGELINA COUNTY
BOWIE COUNTY
CAMP COUNTY
CASS COUNTY
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- Voting locations – City of Alto
- Voting locations – Bullard ISD
- Voting locations – New Summerfield ISD
- Voting locations – Rusk ISD
- Voting locations – City of Rusk
- Voting locations – Wells ISD
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Voting locations – Franklin County Water District
- Voting locations – Rivercrest ISD
- Voting locations – Mount Vernon ISD
- Voting locations – City of Winnsboro
- Voting locations – Winnsboro ISD
GREGG COUNTY
HARRISON COUNTY
HENDERSON COUNTY
- Voting locations – Athens ISD
- Voting locations – City of Athens
- Voting locations – City of Brownsboro
- Voting locations – City of Chandler
- Voting locations – City of Log Cabin
- Voting locations – City of Mabank
- Voting locations – City of Malakoff
- Voting locations – City of Murchison
- Voting locations – Eustace ISD
- Voting locations – Gun Barrel City
- Voting locations – Mabank ISD
HOUSTON COUNTY
- Voting locations – City of Crockett
- Voting locations – City of Grapeland
- Voting locations – Houston County Hospital District/Kennard ISD
- Voting locations – Grapeland ISD
- Voting locations – Elkhart ISD
- Voting locations – Latexo ISD
MARION COUNTY
MORRIS COUNTY
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- Voting locations – City of Nacogdoches/Nacogdoches ISD
- Voting locations – City of Appleby
- Voting locations – City of Garrison
- Voting locations – Chireno ISD
POLK COUNTY
RAINS COUNTY
RUSK COUNTY
SABINE COUNTY
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
SMITH COUNTY
TITUS COUNTY
UPSHUR COUNTY
- Voting locations – City of Big Sandy
- Voting locations – Ore City ISD
- Voting locations – City of Gilmer
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
- Voting locations – Canton ISD
- Voting locations – City of Grand Saline
- Voting locations – City of Fruitvale
- Voting locations – Edgewood ISD
- Voting locations – Mabank ISD
- Voting locations – Wills Point ISD
- Voting locations – Emergency Services District No. 3
- Voting locations – Lindale ISD
- Voting locations – Fruitvale ISD
- Voting locations – Eustace ISD
- Voting locations – Athens ISD
- Voting locations – Van ISD