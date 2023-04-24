TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting has started for the May 6 elections.

This round of elections include several important local races including multi-million dollar school bond proposals, city government seats and alcohol laws.

Each county handles these local elections differently — some counties have general polling locations that can be used in any local race, others are more specific and voters can only vote in a given precinct. In addition, some counties post their Election Day locations separate from their early voting locations.

Below, under each county is their respective information on voting locations. You can access the information by clicking the correct link under the county name.

Click the links below to see where you can vote before, or on, May 6:

ANDERSON COUNTY

ANGELINA COUNTY

BOWIE COUNTY

CAMP COUNTY

CASS COUNTY

CHEROKEE COUNTY

FRANKLIN COUNTY

GREGG COUNTY

HARRISON COUNTY

HENDERSON COUNTY

HOUSTON COUNTY

MARION COUNTY

MORRIS COUNTY

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

POLK COUNTY

RAINS COUNTY

RUSK COUNTY

SABINE COUNTY

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

SMITH COUNTY

TITUS COUNTY

UPSHUR COUNTY

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

WOOD COUNTY