TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day is upon us, and several races are headed into runoffs. KETK has your full guide to Election Day across East Texas, complete with polling locations.

Below is a list of Election Day polling places. Each location is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Some counties have been approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program, meaning that any registered voter in the county can vote at any polling location in the county. For non-CWPP counties, voters must cast their ballots in the precinct where they live.

Non-CWPP counties in the list below have their polling locations broken down according to precincts.

Anderson County

Commissioner’s Precinct 1

Palestine High School (1601 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801)

Elkhart First Baptist Church (424 W. Parker, Elkhart, TX 75839

Swanson Hill Community Church (3258 E. FM 323, Palestine, TX 75801)

Commissioner’s Precinct 2

New Fellowship Christian Church (1500 W. Reagan, Palestine, TX 75801)

Washington Early Childhood (1020 W. Hamlett St., Palestine, TX 75801)

Antioch Baptist Church (907 E. Murchison, Palestine TX 75801)

Tucker Community Center (10621 US Highway 79, Palestine, TX 75801)

Harmony Baptist Church (8848 FM 645, Palestine, TX 75801)

Tennessee Colony Community Center (6900 W. FM 321, Tennessee Colony, TX 75861)

Commissioner’s Precinct 3

Palestine Administration Office (1007 E. Park, Palestine, TX 75801)

Engledow Farm & Ranch Sale Barn (2472 E. Highway 84, Palestine, TX 75801)

First Baptist Church Neches (200 Anderson, Neches, TX 75779)

DAV Post (917 Gardner Dr., Palestine, TX 75801)

Frankston Courthouse Annex (320 S. Commerce, Frankston, TX 75763)

Pisgah Baptist Church (11401 E. FM 837, Palestine, TX 75763)

Commissioner’s Precinct 4

Westwood Jr. High (1801 Panther Blvd., Palestine, TX 75803)

Freedom Fellowship Church (125 Kickapoo, Palestine, TX 75803)

Palestine Civic Center (1819 W. Spring, Palestine, TX 75803)

Montalba Community Center (9590 N. Highway 19, Montalba, TX 75861)

Cayuga High School (17750 N. Highway 287, Cayuga, TX 75832)

Angelina County

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (2118 Lowery Street, Lufkin, TX 75901)

Lufkin Restoration Center (5574 E Hwy 103, Lufkin, TX 75901)

Chambers Park Community Center (500 Pershing Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901)

Life Point Church (4737 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904)

Cross Road Baptist Church (5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin, TX 75904)

Denman Avenue Baptist Church (1807 E Denman Ave. Lufkin, TX 75901)

Huntington Civic Center (1179 Highway 69 N., Huntington, TX 75949)

St Paul’s Methodist Church (1505 S John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904)

Diboll City Hall, Council Room (400 Kenley St., Diboll, TX 75941)

Lakewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (3497 HWY 147, Zavalla, TX 75980)

Angelina College Community Services Conference Ctr., RM 104 (3500 S First St., Lufkin, TX 75904)

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (606 Bending Oak, Lufkin, TX 75904)

City of Lufkin Parks & Rec (515 Montrose Street, Lufkin TX 75904)

Lufkin Shrine Club (3906 US Hwy 69 North, Lufkin, TX 75904)

Pollok Baptist Church (1053 Paul Townsend Rd., Pollok, TX 75969)

Bethel Assembly of God (3863 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904)

Woodlawn Baptist Church (4172 Hwy 103 West, Lufkin, TX 75904)

Bald Hill Baptist Church (128 Leon Tillman Rd., Lufkin, TX 75901)

Fairview Baptist Church (3742 FM 2108/ FM 58, Lufkin, TX 75901)

First Ora Missionary Baptist Church (110 Faye Jones Rd, Huntington, TX 75949)

Salem Baptist Church (965 Ralph Nerren Rd, Huntington, TX 75949)

Harmony Hill Baptist Church (2708 S Chestnut Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901)

Southside Baptist Church (1615 Tulane Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901)

Bowie County

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Precincts 3A-1A-2C-2D-3B-4A-4B-4C-4D-5B

Highland Park Elementary School Gym (401 W 25th St, Texarkana TX 75503)

Precincts 5C-6A-6B-10

Richmond Road Baptist Church Worship Center (5805 Richmond Rd., Texarkana, TX 75503)

Precincts 7-2B-5A-9-9A

Wake Village City Hall Council Chambers (624 Burma Rd., Texarkana, TX 75501)

Precincts 8A-8B-8C-1B-2A

Liberty Eylau School of Success Gym (766 Macedonia Rd., Texarkana, TX 75501)

Precincts 16-16A-17-12-12A

Redwater City Hall Fellowship Hall (120 Redwater Blvd W, Redwater, TX 75573)

Precincts 14-14A-11-11A-15-18-18A-19-13-30

Bowie County Courthouse Staff Lounge (710 James Bowie Dr. New Boston, TX 75570)

Precincts 25-24-20-20A-21-22-22A-27-28-29

DeKalb High School Gym (152 SW Maple St., DeKalb, TX 75559)

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Precincts 3A-3B-1A

Highland Park Elementary School Gym (401 W 25th St, Texarkana TX 75503)

Precinct 4B

Landmark Pentecostal Church Cafe Room (1601 Mall Drive Texarkana TX 75503)

Precincts 4C-2D-4A-5B-2C

Texarkana College Truman Arnold Center (2500 N. Robison Rd., Texarkana, TX 75501)

Precinct 5C

Richmond Road Baptist Church Worship Center (5805 Richmond Rd., Texarkana, TX 75503)

Precinct 6A

Texarkana First Baptist Room 102-103 (3015 Moores Ln, Texarkana TX 75503)

Precinct 6B

Pleasant Grove Middle School Gym (5905 Cooks Ln, Texarkana TX 75503)

Precincts 7-2B-4D-5A

Wake Village City Hall Council Chambers (624 Burma Rd., Texarkana, TX 75501)

Precincts 8B-8A-2A-1B

Eylau Methodist Church Fellowship Hall (5214 S US 59, Texarkana TX 75501)

Precinct 8C

Buchanan Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (3535 Buchanan Loop Rd, Texarkana TX)

Precinct 9/9A

Nash Elementary School Entry Hallway (100 Burton St., Nash, TX 75569)

Precinct 10

PG Volunteer Fire Dept Meeting Hall A-C (3123 FM 559, Texarkana TX 75503)

Precincts 11-11A

C5 Volunteer Fire Dept Meeting Area (9534 W. New Boston Rd, Texarkana TX 75503)

Precincts 12/12A

Red Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (1101 FM 991, Texarkana, TX 75501)

Precincts 13-30

Hooks High School Gym (401 E Ave. A, Hooks, TX 75561)

Precincts 14-14A

Bowie County Courthouse Staff Lounge (710 James Bowie Dr. New Boston, TX 75570)

Precinct 15

Malta Baptist Church Family Life Center (23 PR 27891, Dekalb TX)

Precincts 16-16A

Redwater City Hall Rear Meeting Room (120 Redwater Blvd, Redwater TX)

Precinct 17

Maud City Hall Council Room (135 Main St, Maud TX 75567)

Precincts 18/18A

First Baptist Church New Boston Auxiliary Room (506 S McCoy Blvd. New Boston, TX 75570)

Precinct 19

Old Salem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (6199 FM 1840, New Boston TX 75570)

Precinct 24

Hubbard ISD Multipurpose Bldg. (3347 Hwy 259S, DeKalb, TX 75559)

Precincts 25-20-20A-21-22/22A

DeKalb High School Gym (152 SW Maple St., DeKalb, TX 75559)

Precincts 27/28/29

Crossroads Community Center Reception Room (10650 FM 561, Simms TX)

Camp County

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY – All precincts

Douglass Community Center (408 N. Terry Street, Pittsburg, TX)

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY -All precincts

Camp County Courthouse (First floor, 126 Church St., Pittsburg, TX)

Cass County

Commissioner Precinct 1

Cass County Voting Building (227 E. Rush, Linden, TX)

Kildare Community Center (CR 1779 Hwy 125 Kildare, TX)

Main Street Education Building #7 (N. Main St. Avinger, TX)

Commissioner Precinct 2

Hughes Springs Community Center (902 E First St Hwy 11 Hughes Springs, TX)

Marietta Community Association Building (308 N Central Ave. Marietta, TX)

Morris Building at Bowie Cass Electric (Hwy 8 N. Douglassville, TX)

Commissioner Precinct 3

Graphic Packaging Employee Association Building (11690 FM 3129 Queen City, TX)

Atlanta City Hall (315 N. Buckner St. Atlanta, TX)

Queen City, City Hall (601 Loop 236 Queen City, TX)

Commissioner Precinct 4

Bloomburg City Hall (121 East Main Bloomburg, TX)

North East Texas Property Management Building (101 East Pinecrest Dr. Atlanta, TX)

Huffines Community Center (6487 FM 251 Huffines, TX)

Cherokee County

Precinct 12

Gallatin Community Center (626 S. Chandler St. Chandler, TX 75764)

Precincts 13, 14, 15

First Christian Church (1920 Beaumont St. Jacksonville, TX 75766)

Precincts 22, 23, 24

Rusk Church of Christ (397 S. Main St. Rusk, TX 75785)

Precinct 25

The River Church (Wells) (264 Rusk Ave. Wells, TX, 75976

Precincts 26, 27

The River Church (Alto) – (595 Marcus St. Alto, TX 75925)

Precinct 28

Maranatha Community Worship Center (214 CR 2131 Maydelle, TX 75772)

Precincts 32, 34

Mt. Selman Methodist Church (135 CR 3701 Bullard, TX 75757)

Precinct 33

East Lake Baptist Church (153 Eastdale Ln. Bullard, TX 75757)

Precinct 35

Cove Springs Community Church (4948 HWY 175 W. Jacksonville, TX 75766)

Precincts 36, 37

New Hope Baptist Church (12580 FM 747 S. Jacksonville, TX 75766)

Precinct 38

Jacksonville College Buckner Chapel (105 B J Albritton DR.. Jacksonville, TX 75766)

Precincts 42, 43

Jacksonville Public Library (526 E. Commerce St. Jacksonville, TX 75766)

Precinct 44

Afton Grove Baptist Church (360 CR 4208 Jacksonville, TX 75766)

Precincts 45, 47

New Summerfield 15 Baptist Church (201 Church St. New Summerfield, TX 75780)

Precincts 46, 48

Blackjack Baptist Church (18214 HWY 110 N. Troup, TX 75789)

Franklin County

Consolidated Precincts 101, 102, 201, 202, 301, 302

Franklin County Annex East (502 East Main Street, Mt. Vernon, TX, 75457)

Precinct 401

Good Hope Family Fellowship Church (6611 FM 115 Scroggins, TX 75480)

Precinct 402

South Franklin Community Center (3150 FM 1448, Scroggins, TX 75480)

Gregg County

Judson Community Center main room (1129 FM 1844, Longview, TX 75605)

Greggton Community Center meeting room (3211 W Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75604)

Gladewater First Methodist Church gymnasium (217 W Quitman Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647)

Meadowbrook Country Club dining room (1306 Houston St, Kilgore, TX 75662)

Elderville Community Center main room (10450 Highway 349, Longview, TX 75603)

Stamper Park Resource Center meeting room (502 S Center St, Longview, TX 75601)

Harrison County

Marshall Convention Center (2501 East End Blvd. South Marshall, TX 75672)

Gold Hall Community Center (101 East Elm Street, Hallsville, TX)

G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church (2302 Holland Street, Marshall, TX, 75670)

Harleton Community Center (4335 Community Street, Harleton, TX 75651)

Waskom Sub-Courthouse (415 East Burleson, Marshall, TX, 75672)

Woodland Hills Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX, 75601)

T.J. Taylor Community Center (15642 FM 134, Karnack, TX 75661)

H. C. ESD 9 – Elysian Fields (130 FM 451, Elysian Fields, TX 75642)

Woodlawn Community Center (199 Oak Lawn Terrance, Woodlawn, TX 75670)

Scottsville Community Center (135 Green St., Scottsville, TX 75688)

Henderson County

Lakeview Assembly of God Church (700 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points, TX 75143)

First United Methodist Church (204 SH 31 W., Chandler, TX 75758)

Henderson County Elections Center (201 E. Larkin St., Athens, TX 75751)

Gun Barrel City Hall (1716 W. Main, Gun Barrel City, TX 75156)

The Texan (209 East Tyler Street, Athens, TX 75751)

Henderson County Larue Complex (9551 CR 4719 LaRue, TX)

Malakoff ISD Learning Center (110 Jackson Street, Malakoff, TX 75148)

Payne Springs FD (12650 TX-198, Gun Barrel City, TX 75156)

Coffee City Community Center (7019 Pleasant Ridge Rd. Frankston, TX 75763)

Oran White Civic Center (701 N. Tool Drive Hwy 274 Tool, TX 75143)

Hopkins County

Lutheran Church (1000 Texas St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

H.W. Grays Building Community Center (413 Beckham Street Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

Hopkins County Courthouse (118 Church Street Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

Grace Family Church (1901 Loop 301 East Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

Hopkins County Civic Center (1200 Houston Street Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

League Street Church of Christ (1100 South League Sulphur Springs, TX 75482)

Houston County

Precinct 1

Crockett Fire Station (200 N. 6th Street, Crockett, TX 75835)

Precincts 2, 22

Grace Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall (925 W. Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835)

Precinct 3

Crockett ISD Admin. Building – Cafetorium (1400 W. Austin Street, Crockett, TX 75835)

Precincts 4, 11, 12

Houston County Senior Citizen Center (716 W. Wells Street, Crockett, TX 75835)

Precincts 5, 6, 15

First United Methodist Church – Grapeland (715 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland, TX 75844)

Precincts 7, 18

Lovelady Community Center – Building 2 (124 E. Cox Street, Lovelady, TX 75851)

Precincts 8, 20

Weches Fire Station (19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland, TX 75844)

Precincts 9, 10

Austonio Community Center (13108 FM 1280, Crockett, TX 75835)

Precincts 14, 16

Wilcox Community Center (350 FM 2663, Latexo, TX 75835)

Precinct 17

Weldon Baptist Church (11812 FM 230, Lovelady, TX 75851)

Precincts 19, 21

First Baptist Church – Kennard (300 Carson Street, Kennard, TX 75847)

Marion County

Mims VFD (9902 FM 729 Avinger, TX 75630)

Kellyville Sr. Citizen Building (130 Kelly Park Rd. Jefferson, TX 75657)

Marion County Election Building (504 N. Alley Jefferson, TX. 75657)

Smithland VFD – Community Meeting Room (8247 SH 49 E. Jefferson, TX 75657)

Lone Oak Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (120 Watts Rd. Jefferson, TX 75657)

Morris County

Precincts 101, 102, 103

Morris County Annex (502 Union St., Daingerfield, TX 75638)

Precincts 202, 203

Lone Star Fire Department (201 W. Industrial, Lone Star, TX 75668)

Precincts 302, 303

Omaha City Hall (302 Whiteoak Ave., Omaha, TX 75571)

Precinct 401

Omaha City Hall (302 Whiteoak Ave., Omaha, TX 75571)

Nacogdoches County

Precinct 12

Beck Building (720 Seventh St. Cushing, TX 75760)

Precinct 13

Douglass ISD (20712 S FM 225 Douglass, TX 75943)

Precinct 14

Central Heights ISD (10317 N US HWY 259 Nacogdoches, TX 75965)

Precinct 15

First Baptist Church (276 W Magnolia St. Garrison, TX 75946)

Precinct 16

Bethel Baptist Church (429 Happyland Rd. Nacogdoches, TX 75965)

Precinct 21

County Expo Center – 3805 NW Stallings Dr. Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Precincts 24, 26, 27

C. L. Simon Recreation Center (1112 North St. Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

Precincts 32, 33, 34

Calvary Baptist Church (3732 NE Stallings Dr. Nacogdoches, TX 75965)

Precincts 41, 43

New Hope Methodist Church (5301 E Main St. Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

Precinct 42

Airport – Pilot’s Lounge (556 Terry Crawford Dr. Nacogdoches, TX 75964)

Precinct 44

Woden ISD (5263 FM 226 Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

Precinct 45

Martinsville ISD (12952 E ST HWY 7 Nacogdoches, TX 75961)

Precinct 46

Chireno City Hall (664 Main St. Chireno, TX 75937)

Precinct 47

Etoile ISD (16039 FM 226 Etoile, TX 75944)

Panola County

Precinct 1

Carthage Missionary Baptist Church (916 W. Sabine St. Carthage, TX)

Precinct 2

Carthage Community Center (200 Park Dr., Carthage, TX)

Precinct 3

Beckville Community Center (225 S Washington Beckville, TX)

Precinct 5

Mt. Zion Baptist Church (5209 FM 959 Beckville, TX)

Precinct 7

Comm. 4 VFD Sub Station (254 CR 3151 DeBerry, TX)

Precinct 8

Shady Grove Baptist Church (138 CR 314 DeBerry, TX)

Precinct 9

Community 4 VFD (112 FM 9 Waskom, TX)

Precinct 10

Midyett Baptist Church (601 CR 326 DeBerry, TX)

Precinct 12

Deadwood Community Center (752 CR 445 Carthage, Tx)

Precinct 13

Woods VFD (208 CR 425 Tenaha, TX)

Precinct 14

Gary City Hall (2607 FM 999 Gary, TX)

Precinct 18

Clayton Community Center (4580 HWY 315 Carthage, TX)

Precinct 19

Old Center Community Center (7093 FM 699 Tenaha, TX)

Precinct 20

Murvaul Baptist Church (3390 FM 10 Carthage, TX)

Precinct 22

Walnut Springs Baptist Church (1806 FM 1186 DeBerry, TX)

Precinct 26

Paola Christian Church (7881 FM 2517 Carthage, TX)

Precinct 27

Turner Alumni Center (1023 MLK Blvd. Carthage, TX)

Precinct 28

Carthage Civic Center (1702 S Adams St. Carthage, TX)

Precinct 29

Galloway Methodist Church (217 CR 4562 Carthage, TX)

Polk County

Escapees Club House (100 Rainbow Dr. Livingston, Tx 77351)

Trinity Lutheran Church (221 Pan American Dr., Livingston, Tx 77351)

Scenic Loop Fire Dept. (1406 Fm 3277, Livingston, Tx 77351)

Onalaska Subcourthouse (14111 Us Hwy 190 W, Onalaska, Tx 77360)

Blanchard Baptist Church (2450 Fm 2457, Livingston, Tx 77351)

St. Joseph Catholic Church Family Ctr. (2590 Hwy 190 W, Livingston, Tx 77351)

Dunbar Community Center (1102 Martin Luther King Dr, Livingston, Tx 77351)

Sechrest Webster Community Ctr. (100 W Front St, Corrigan, Tx 75939)

Alabama-Coushatta Ad Min Bldg (571 State Park Rd #56, Livingston, Tx 77351)

Schwab City Baptist Church (10998 State Hwy 146 S, Livingston, Tx 77351)

Soda Baptist Church (8135 Us Hwy 190 E, Livingston, Tx 77351)

First United Pentecost Al Church (404 E Church St., Livingston, Tx 77351)

Rains County

Precinct 101

Rocky Point Community Center (2134 S. State Highway 19, Emory, TX 75440)

Precinct 102

East Tawakoni Community Center (288 Briggs Blvd, East Tawakoni, TX 75472)

Precinct 203

Bright Star Church (Memorial Hall) (1399 Rs County Road 3480, Emory, TX 75440)

Precinct 204

Rose Community Center (109 Ravine, Emory, TX 75440)

Precinct 305

Della Blanton Memorial Hall (200 Rs County Road 4370, Emory, TX 75440)

Precinct 306

Emory Fire Department (1205 W Lennon, Emory, TX 75440)

Precinct 407

Point Community Center (241 S. First Street, Point, TX 75472)

Precinct 408

First Baptist Church of Point (985 Industrial Blvd, Point, TX 75472)

Rusk County

Henderson Civic Center (1005 Highway 64 W. Henderson, TX)

County Barn Pct. 4 (13612 FM 1798 W. Henderson, TX)

Mt. Enterprise Community Center (300 NW 2nd, Mt. Enterprise, TX)

Tatum/Sherman R. Smith Community Center (231 N. Hood St., Tatum, TX)

Kilgore/Chandler St. Church of Christ (2700 Chandler St., Kilgore TX)

New London Comm Center (125 Tyner, New London, TX)

Sabine County

Precinct 1

First Baptist Church Family Life Center (301 Mains St., Hemphill, TX 75948)

Precinct 2

Six Mile Baptist Church (9575 State Hwy Hemphill, TX 75948)

Precincts 3, 4, 5

First Baptist Church Life Center, (112 Timberland Hwy., Pineland, TX 75968)

Precincts 6, 8

Bethany Baptist Church (7078 State Hwy 87 N., Milam, TX 75959)

Precinct 7

Thomas Johnson Church of Christ (840 Thomas Johnson Rd. Hemphill, TX 75948)

San Augustine County

Precinct 1

San Augustine High School Gym (500 Novell Dr. San Augustine, TX 75972)

Precinct 2, 5, & 11

San Augustine County Education Building (1002 Barrett St. San Augustine, TX 75972)

Precincts 3, 6, 7, & 8

Broaddus Community Center (CR 361 FM 2558 Broaddus, TX 75929)

Precinct 4, 9, 10

First United Methodist Church (205 S. Liberty San Augustine, TX 75972)

Shelby County

Precincts 1N, 1S, 1SE, 1 SW, 1W, 2, 3

Center Community House (423 San Augustine Street Center, TX 75935)

Precinct 5

First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall (175 Faulkville Road Joaquin, TX 75954)

Precincts 4, 6, 7

First Baptist Church – Shelbyville Fellowship Hall (5030 SH 87 South Shelbyville, TX 75973)

Precincts 8

First United Methodist Church Schiede Hall (256 N. George Bowers Drive Tenaha, TX 75954)

Precincts 9N, 9S

American State Bank Annex (830 N 1st Street W Timpson, TX 75975)

Smith County

The Bell Elementary (1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler, TX 75701)

Clarkston Elementary (2915 Williamsburg Dr., Tyler, TX 75701)

First Christian Church: Christian Life Center (4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701)

Glass Recreation Center (501 W. 32nd St., Tyler, TX 75702)

Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler, TX 75701)

The HUB (304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702)

St. Louis Baptist Church (4000 Frankston Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701)

Bethel Bible Church (17121 Hwy 69 S., Tyler, TX 75703)

Bullard Southern Baptist Church (716 N. Houston St., Bullard, TX 75757)

Flint Baptist Church (11131 FM 2868 W., Flint, TX 75762)

Noonday Community Center (16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703)

Arp First Baptist Church (304 W. Front St., Arp, TX 75750)

Chapel Hill Fire Department (13801 CR 220, Tyler, TX 75707)

St. Violet Baptist Church (14129 FM 2767, Tyler, TX 75708)

Whitehouse United Methodist Church (405 W. Main St., Whitehouse, TX 75791)

New Harmony Baptist Church (10251 FM 724, Tyler, TX 75704)

Hideaway Members Svcs Building (101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway, TX 75771)

Lindale Masonic Lodge (200 W. Margaret St., Lindale, TX 75771)

Starrville Church of the Living God (18396 Hwy 271, Winona, TX 75792)

Titus County

Precincts 2, 3

Piney Baptist Church (268 County Rd 1680, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455)

Precincts 5, 9

Calvary Baptist Church Talco (500 E Crawford St, Talco, TX 75487)

Precincts 11, 12, 18

Winfield City Hall (107 Cleveland St, Winfield, TX 75493)

Precincts 1, 4, 7, 14

Titus Co. Courthouse Annex (100 W 1st St, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455)

Precincts 10, 15

Nevill’s Chapel Baptist Church (113 Co Rd 3210, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455)

Precincts 6, 8, 16, 17

Civic Center (1800 N Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455)

Precincts 19, 20

South Jefferson Baptist Church (1701 S Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455)

Trinity County

Precinct 1

Groveton ISD Auditorium (202 N. Main, Groveton)

Trinity Pines Baptist Church (4769 FM 356, Trinity, TX 75862)

Precinct 2

Trinity Community Center (502 South Robb, Trinity, TX 75862)

Precinct 3

Trinity City Hall (101 W. Madison, Trinity, TX 75862)

Groveton Community Center 147 Fair Loop, Groveton

Precinct 4

Apple Springs VFD (14755 N. SH 94, Apple Springs, TX 75926)

Groveton Church of Christ Annex (169 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75926)

Upshur County

East Mountain Community Center (103 Municipal Dr. Gilmer, TX 75645)

Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138 (10478 St. Hwy 154, Diana, TX 75640)

Assembly of God Church (1060 US Hwy 271 N. Gilmer, TX 75644)

Ore City Community Center (408 Althea, Ore City, TX 75683)

Big Sandy ISD (1 Wildcat Dr. Big Sandy, TX 75755)

Pritchett Community Center (1092 FM 1404 Big Sandy, TX 75755)

St. James Baptist Church (2800 W. Commerce Gladewater, TX 75647)

Oak Hill Baptist Church(3084 FM 2088 Gilmer, TX 75644)

Upshur County Library (702 W. Tyler St. Gilmer, TX 75644)

Van Zandt County

Precinct 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D

Grand Saline Chamber Pavilion (203 NE Pacific Grand Saline)

Precinct IE

Bateman Center (202 Bateman St. Edgewood)

Precinct 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D

Phalba Independent Church – Fellowship Hall (11064 State Hwy. 198 Mabank)

Precinct 3A, 3B, 3C

St. Mark’s CME Church – Fellowship Hall (402 S Third St. Wills Point)

Precinct 3D

Edgewood Church of Christ Fellowship Hall (15915 US Hwy. 80 Edgewood)

Precinct 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E

Ben Wheeler Fire Dept. (5480 FM 858 Ben Wheeler)

Wood County

Precincts 1-1, 3-1,4-1,4-4

Carroll Green Civic Center (602 Mcallister St. Quitman, TX 75783)

Precinct 1-2

Yantis Community Center (101 City Circle, Yantis, TX 75497)

Precincts 1-3, 1-4

Alba Community Center (Alba, Tx 75410)

Precinct 1-4

Harold Simmons Community Center Consolidated With 1-3 To Alba Community Center For This Election** (5921 Fm 779 Golden, Tx 75444) (Within View Of Previous Polling Site)

Precincts 2-1, 2-2, 2-3

First United Methodist Ministries Center** (612 N Newsom St. Mineola, Tx 75773)

Precinct 2-2

At Mineola City Hall Consolidated With 2-1, 2-3 To Fummc For This Election** (300 Greenville Hwy Mineola, Tx 75773)

Precinct 3-1

Consolidated With 1-1 To Carroll Green Civic Center For This Election** (202 E Goode St Quitman , TX 75783)

Precinct 3-2

Holly Lake Volunteer F.D. (126 Pr 7869, Holly Lake Ranch, TX 75765)

Precinct 3-3

Hawkins Community Center (301 Lynch St., Hawkins, TX 75765)

Precincts 4-1, 4-4

Consolidated With 1-1 At Carroll Green Civic Center For This Election** 401 E Goode St Quitman, TX 75783)

Precincts 4-2, 4-3