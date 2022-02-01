ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Henderson County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

  • Mark Richardson*
    Occupation: Commissioner Pct. 4

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Republican Primary

  • Randy Daniel*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Republican Primary

  • Jamie Fawns
    Occupation: Clerk for Henderson County
  • Kevin Pollock*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Republican Primary

  • James A. “Tony” Duncan*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Democratic Primary

  • Cornelius Hambrick
    Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Justice of the Peace Pct. 5

Republican Primary

  • Tanya Estes-Norris
    Occupation: None
  • Stacey Norman
    Occupation: Realtor

