ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Henderson County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Wade McKinney*

Occupation: Agriculture

County Court at Law No. 1

Republican Primary

Scott Williams*

Occupation: Judge CCL #1

County Court at Law No. 2

Republican Primary

Nancy Adams Perryman*

Occupation: Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Betty Herriage*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Mary Margaret Wright*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Michael Bynum*

Occupation: Henderson County Treasurer

County Commissioner Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Scott Tuley*

Occupation: Commissioner

County Commissioner Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Mark Richardson*

Occupation: Commissioner Pct. 4

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Republican Primary

Randy Daniel*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Jamie Fawns

Occupation: Clerk for Henderson County

Occupation: Clerk for Henderson County Kevin Pollock*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Republican Primary

James A. “Tony” Duncan*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Milton K. Adams*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Democratic Primary

Cornelius Hambrick

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Justice of the Peace Pct. 5

Republican Primary

Tanya Estes-Norris

Occupation: None

Occupation: None Stacey Norman

Occupation: Realtor

County Constable Pct. 1

Republican Primary