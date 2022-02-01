ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.
Listed below are all races that Henderson County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Wade McKinney*
Occupation: Agriculture
County Court at Law No. 1
Republican Primary
- Scott Williams*
Occupation: Judge CCL #1
County Court at Law No. 2
Republican Primary
- Nancy Adams Perryman*
Occupation: Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Betty Herriage*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Mary Margaret Wright*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Michael Bynum*
Occupation: Henderson County Treasurer
County Commissioner Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Scott Tuley*
Occupation: Commissioner
County Commissioner Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Mark Richardson*
Occupation: Commissioner Pct. 4
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
Republican Primary
- Randy Daniel*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Jamie Fawns
Occupation: Clerk for Henderson County
- Kevin Pollock*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
Republican Primary
- James A. “Tony” Duncan*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Milton K. Adams*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Democratic Primary
- Cornelius Hambrick
Occupation: Real Estate Investor
Justice of the Peace Pct. 5
Republican Primary
- Tanya Estes-Norris
Occupation: None
- Stacey Norman
Occupation: Realtor
County Constable Pct. 1
Republican Primary
- Thomas Goodell*
Occupation: Constable Pct. 1