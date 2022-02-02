SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Hopkins County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

In Hopkins County, each person running at the county level is an incumbent and is running unopposed.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Robert Newsom*

Occupation: Hopkins County Judge

County Court at Law

Republican Primary

Clay Harrison*

Occupation: Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Cheryl Fulcher*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Tracy Orr Smith*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Danny Davis*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Joe Price*

Occupation: County Commissioner

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Republican Primary

B.J. Teer*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Republican Primary