SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.
Listed below are all races that Hopkins County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
In Hopkins County, each person running at the county level is an incumbent and is running unopposed.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Robert Newsom*
Occupation: Hopkins County Judge
County Court at Law
Republican Primary
- Clay Harrison*
Occupation: Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Cheryl Fulcher*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Tracy Orr Smith*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Danny Davis*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Commissioner Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Joe Price*
Occupation: County Commissioner
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
Republican Primary
- B.J. Teer*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Brad Cummings*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace