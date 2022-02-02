HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Houston County voters can participate in. All information was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Laura Goolsby
    Occupation: Legal Assistant

County Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Terri Meadows*
    Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

  • Janis Omelina*
    Occupation: County Treasurer

County Surveyor

Republican Primary

  • C.R. “Chili” Hodges*
    Occupation: Land Serveyor

County Commissioner Pct. 2

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Pct. 4

Republican Primary

County Court At Law

Democratic Primary

  • Sarah Tunnell Clark*
    Occupation: Judge (Attorney)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

  • Mike McCreight
    Occupation: Law Enforcement
  • Charles McPhail
    Occupation: Retired Supt. Postal Operator

Democratic Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Ronnie L. Jordan*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 2