HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.
Listed below are all races that Houston County voters can participate in. All information was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Jim L. Lovell*
Occupation: County Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Laura Goolsby
Occupation: Legal Assistant
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Terri Meadows*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Janis Omelina*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Surveyor
Republican Primary
- C.R. “Chili” Hodges*
Occupation: Land Serveyor
County Commissioner Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Willie Kitchen*
Occupation: County Commissioner
County Commissioner Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Jimmy Henderson*
Occupation: Commissioner Pct. 4
County Court At Law
Democratic Primary
- Sarah Tunnell Clark*
Occupation: Judge (Attorney)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Mike McCreight
Occupation: Law Enforcement
- Charles McPhail
Occupation: Retired Supt. Postal Operator
Democratic Primary
- Kevin “KJ” Johnson
Occupation: Manager
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Ronnie L. Jordan*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 2