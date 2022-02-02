HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Houston County voters can participate in. All information was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Jim L. Lovell*

Occupation: County Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Laura Goolsby

Occupation: Legal Assistant

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Terri Meadows*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Janis Omelina*

Occupation: County Treasurer



County Surveyor

Republican Primary

C.R. “Chili” Hodges*

Occupation: Land Serveyor

County Commissioner Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Willie Kitchen*

Occupation: County Commissioner

County Commissioner Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Jimmy Henderson*

Occupation: Commissioner Pct. 4

County Court At Law

Democratic Primary

Sarah Tunnell Clark*

Occupation: Judge (Attorney)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Mike McCreight

Occupation: Law Enforcement

Charles McPhail

Occupation: Retired Supt. Postal Operator

Democratic Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary