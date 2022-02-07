DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Morris County voters can participate in.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Doug Reeder*

Occupation: County Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Gwen Ashworth*

Occupation: District Judge

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Scott Sartain*

Occupation: County Clerk

Democratic Primary

Caryl Ray Cochran

Occupation: Marketing Executive

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Molly Cummings*

Occupation: County Treasurer

Democratic Primary

Brandice C. Williams

Occupation: Operation Director

County Constable – Unexpired Term

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Kerry B. McCoy*

Occupation: County Commissioner 2

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Todd Freeman*

Occupation: County Commissioner 4

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Democratic Primary

Nikita Fridia*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, 3, 4

Republican Primary