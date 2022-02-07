DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.
Listed below are all races that Morris County voters can participate in.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Doug Reeder*
Occupation: County Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Gwen Ashworth*
Occupation: District Judge
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Scott Sartain*
Occupation: County Clerk
Democratic Primary
- Caryl Ray Cochran
Occupation: Marketing Executive
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Molly Cummings*
Occupation: County Treasurer
Democratic Primary
- Brandice C. Williams
Occupation: Operation Director
County Constable – Unexpired Term
Republican Primary
- Tobias TJ Frazier
Occupation: Police Officer
- Jim Grisham*
Occupation: Constable
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Kerry B. McCoy*
Occupation: County Commissioner 2
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Todd Freeman*
Occupation: County Commissioner 4
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Democratic Primary
- Nikita Fridia*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, 3, 4
Republican Primary
- Jennifer Easley*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace