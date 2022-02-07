DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Morris County voters can participate in.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Scott Sartain*
    Occupation: County Clerk

Democratic Primary

  • Caryl Ray Cochran
    Occupation: Marketing Executive

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Democratic Primary

  • Brandice C. Williams
    Occupation: Operation Director

County Constable – Unexpired Term

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Kerry B. McCoy*
    Occupation: County Commissioner 2

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Todd Freeman*
    Occupation: County Commissioner 4

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Democratic Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, 3, 4

Republican Primary