NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Nacogdoches County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Mark Harkness*
    Occupation: Commissioner Pct. 4
  • Scott Hasley
    Occupation: Self-employed
  • Roy Self
    Occupation: Retired

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

  • Tyrone Spencer
    Occupation: Receiving supply tech
  • Kerry Williamson*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Democratic Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • James Carpenter
    Occupation: Purchasing
  • Joey Evans
    Occupation: Truck Driver
  • Cindy Maddox
    Occupation: Receptionist
  • Jimmy Marble
    Occupation: Self-employed
  • Brian Moreau
    Occupation: Farm/Ranch