NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Nacogdoches County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Greg Sowell*

Occupation: County Judge

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Loretta Cammack*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Hollie Hines Dewberry

Occupation: Executive admin

Occupation: Executive admin Sandy Yates

Occupation: Internal auditor

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Denise Daublet*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Mark Harkness*

Occupation: Commissioner Pct. 4

Occupation: Commissioner Pct. 4 Scott Hasley

Occupation: Self-employed

Occupation: Self-employed Roy Self

Occupation: Retired

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Tyrone Spencer

Occupation: Receiving supply tech

Occupation: Receiving supply tech Kerry Williamson*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Democratic Primary

Dorothy Thompson*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Leann Goerner*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary