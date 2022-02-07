NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.
Listed below are all election races that Nacogdoches County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Greg Sowell*
Occupation: County Judge
County Court At Law
Republican Primary
- John A. (Jack) Sinz*
Occupation: Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Loretta Cammack*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Hollie Hines Dewberry
Occupation: Executive admin
- Sandy Yates
Occupation: Internal auditor
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Denise Daublet*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Mark Harkness*
Occupation: Commissioner Pct. 4
- Scott Hasley
Occupation: Self-employed
- Roy Self
Occupation: Retired
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Tyrone Spencer
Occupation: Receiving supply tech
- Kerry Williamson*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Democratic Primary
- Dorothy Thompson*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Republican Primary
- Leann Goerner*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- James Carpenter
Occupation: Purchasing
- Joey Evans
Occupation: Truck Driver
- Cindy Maddox
Occupation: Receptionist
- Jimmy Marble
Occupation: Self-employed
- Brian Moreau
Occupation: Farm/Ranch