RUSK, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Rusk County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Joel Hale*

Occupation: Judge

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

Chad Wes Dean*

Occupation: Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Terri Pirtle Willard*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Trudy McGill*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Andy Vinson*

Occupation: Treasurer

County Surveyor

Republican Primary

Dwayne Miley*

Occupation: Surveyor

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Robert Kuykendall*

Occupation: Elected official

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Bennie Whitworth*

Occupation: Current Commissioner

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Pat McCrory*

Occupation: Elected official

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Cindy Redmon*

Occupation: Elected official

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Shannon Burkley

Occupation: Court Administrator

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Darlene Childress*

Occupation: Judge

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Republican Primary

Rand Cates

Occupation: Business man

Rand Cates

Occupation: Business man

Occupation: Judge

Jana Ross Enloe*

Occupation: Judge

Occupation: Care taker

County Constable Precinct

Republican Primary