RUSK, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.
Listed below are all election races that Rusk County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Joel Hale*
Occupation: Judge
County Court At Law
Republican Primary
- Chad Wes Dean*
Occupation: Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Terri Pirtle Willard*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Trudy McGill*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Andy Vinson*
Occupation: Treasurer
County Surveyor
Republican Primary
- Dwayne Miley*
Occupation: Surveyor
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Robert Kuykendall*
Occupation: Elected official
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Bennie Whitworth*
Occupation: Current Commissioner
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Pat McCrory*
Occupation: Elected official
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Cindy Redmon*
Occupation: Elected official
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Republican Primary
- Shannon Burkley
Occupation: Court Administrator
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Darlene Childress*
Occupation: Judge
Justice of the Peace Precinct 5
Republican Primary
- Rand Cates
Occupation: Business man
- Jana Ross Enloe*
Occupation: Judge
- Jeffery Lynn Frey
Occupation: Care taker
County Constable Precinct
Republican Primary
- David Guy*
Occupation: Constable