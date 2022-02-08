RUSK, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections right around the corner, KETK News is compiling comprehensive candidate lists to help voters before they head to the polls.

Listed below are all election races that Rusk County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

County Court At Law

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

County Surveyor

Republican Primary

  • Dwayne Miley*
    Occupation: Surveyor

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Robert Kuykendall*
    Occupation: Elected official

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

  • Shannon Burkley
    Occupation: Court Administrator

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Republican Primary

  • Rand Cates
    Occupation: Business man
  • Jana Ross Enloe*
    Occupation: Judge
  • Jeffery Lynn Frey
    Occupation: Care taker

County Constable Precinct

Republican Primary

  • David Guy*
    Occupation: Constable