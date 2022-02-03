UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.

Listed below are all races that Upshur County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Todd Tefteller*

Occupation: Upshur County Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Karen Bunn*

Occupation: District Clerk

Occupation: District Clerk Nicole Hernandez

Occupation: Paralegal/Office Manager

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Terri Ross*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Brandy Vick*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Dustin Nicholson*

Occupation: County Commissioner

County Commissioner Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Jay Miller*

Occupation: County Commissioner

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Republican Primary

Wyone Manes*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Lyle Potter Jr.*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Republican Primary

Rhonda Welch*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Occupation: Justice of the Peace Ashleigh Duncan

Occupation: Service Advisor

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Republican Primary