UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — With primaries just around the corner, KETK News is putting together lists of who will be on your local ballots.
Listed below are all races that Upshur County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Todd Tefteller*
Occupation: Upshur County Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Karen Bunn*
Occupation: District Clerk
- Nicole Hernandez
Occupation: Paralegal/Office Manager
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Terri Ross*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Brandy Vick*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Commissioner Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Dustin Nicholson*
Occupation: County Commissioner
County Commissioner Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Jay Miller*
Occupation: County Commissioner
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
Republican Primary
- Wyone Manes*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Lyle Potter Jr.*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
Republican Primary
- Rhonda Welch*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
- Ashleigh Duncan
Occupation: Service Advisor
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Anthony Betterton*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace