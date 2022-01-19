LIST: Who’s on the ballot in Anderson County for the March 1 primaries

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Anderson County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Robert Johnston*

Occupation: County Judge

Carey G. McKinney

Occupation: Peace Officer

Jon Watson

Occupation: Retired Army

County Court at Law

Republican Primary

Jeff Doran*

Occupation: Judge

Brenda Johnston

Occupation: Attorney

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Teresia Perry Coker*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Mark C. Staples*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Tara Lambright Holliday*

Occupation: County Treasurer

Jake Odom

Occupation: Teacher

County Surveyor

Republican Primary

Gene Russell*

Occupation: Land Surveyor

County Commissioner – Precinct 2

Republican Primary

David Braun

Occupation: Palestine Delivery Services-Owner

Democratic Primary

Rashad Q. Mims I*

Occupation: Commissioner, Precinct 2

County Commissioner – Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Eddie Baker

Occupation: Correctional Clinical Associate

Barry R. Bedre

Occupation: Business Owner

Joey Hill*

Occupation: County Commissioner

Chad Lee

Occupation: Manager

Mike Taylor

Occupation: Retired Police Chief

Justice of the Peace – Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Gary D. Thomas*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Justice of the Peace – Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Tammy Lightfoot

Occupation: Deputy Sheriff

Steve Quick

Occupation: Self-employed

Democratic Primary

Linda Bostick Ray

Occupation: Retired

Karen D. Taylor*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Justice of the Peace – Precinct 3

Republican Primary

James E. Todd*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Justice of the Peace – Precinct 4

Republican Primary

James W. Westley*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace