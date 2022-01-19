LIST: Who’s on the ballot in Anderson County for the March 1 primaries

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.
Listed below are all races that Anderson County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Robert Johnston*
Occupation: County Judge
- Carey G. McKinney
Occupation: Peace Officer
- Jon Watson
Occupation: Retired Army
County Court at Law
Republican Primary
- Jeff Doran*
Occupation: Judge
- Brenda Johnston
Occupation: Attorney
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Teresia Perry Coker*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Mark C. Staples*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Tara Lambright Holliday*
Occupation: County Treasurer
- Jake Odom
Occupation: Teacher
County Surveyor
Republican Primary
- Gene Russell*
Occupation: Land Surveyor
County Commissioner – Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- David Braun
Occupation: Palestine Delivery Services-Owner
Democratic Primary
- Rashad Q. Mims I*
Occupation: Commissioner, Precinct 2
County Commissioner – Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Eddie Baker
Occupation: Correctional Clinical Associate
- Barry R. Bedre
Occupation: Business Owner
- Joey Hill*
Occupation: County Commissioner
- Chad Lee
Occupation: Manager
- Mike Taylor
Occupation: Retired Police Chief
Justice of the Peace – Precinct 1
Republican Primary
- Gary D. Thomas*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Justice of the Peace – Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Tammy Lightfoot
Occupation: Deputy Sheriff
- Steve Quick
Occupation: Self-employed
Democratic Primary
- Linda Bostick Ray
Occupation: Retired
- Karen D. Taylor*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Justice of the Peace – Precinct 3
Republican Primary
- James E. Todd*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Justice of the Peace – Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- James W. Westley*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
- Kathleen Caston
Occupation: Teacher