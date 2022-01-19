LIST: Who’s on the ballot in Anderson County for the March 1 primaries

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Anderson County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

  • Carey G. McKinney
    Occupation: Peace Officer

County Court at Law

Republican Primary

  • Jeff Doran*
    Occupation: Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

  • Jake Odom
    Occupation: Teacher

County Surveyor

Republican Primary

  • Gene Russell*
    Occupation: Land Surveyor

County Commissioner – Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • David Braun
    Occupation: Palestine Delivery Services-Owner

Democratic Primary

County Commissioner – Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Eddie Baker
    Occupation: Correctional Clinical Associate
  • Chad Lee
    Occupation: Manager
  • Mike Taylor
    Occupation: Retired Police Chief

Justice of the Peace – Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace – Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Tammy Lightfoot
    Occupation: Deputy Sheriff
  • Steve Quick
    Occupation: Self-employed

Democratic Primary

  • Linda Bostick Ray
    Occupation: Retired

Justice of the Peace – Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace – Precinct 4

Republican Primary

  • Kathleen Caston
    Occupation: Teacher

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51