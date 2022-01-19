LIST: Who’s on the ballot in Angelina County on March 1?

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – March 1 marks primary day for Texas elections and KETK News is compiling a list of all local races across the Piney Woods region.

Angelina County was moved to the 17th federal congressional district after the census. They had been represented in District 1 by Rep. Louie Gohmert for the past decade, but now is thrust into an area consisting of Waco and College Station.

The following are all races that Angelina County voters can participate in.

All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

U.S. Rep. District 17

Republican Primary

Paulette Carson
Occupation: Retired

Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson
Occupation: U.S. Army Retired

Rob Rosenberger
Occupation: Business Owner

Pete Sessions*
Occupation: Member of Congress

Democractic Primary

Mary Jo Woods
Occupation: HEB

State Senator, District 3

Republican Primary

Robert Nichols*
Occupation: Retired Engineer

Democratic Primary

Steve Russell
Occupation: Minister

State Representative, District 9

Republican Primary

Trent Ashby*
Occupation: Banker

Democratic Primary

Jason Rogers
Occupation: Diesel Technician

159th District Judge

Republican Primary

Al Charanza
Occupation: Attorney

Todd Kassaw
Occupation: Attorney

217th District Judge

Republican Primary

Robert “Bob” Inselmann*
Occupation: Judge

County Judge

Republican Primary

Don Lymbery*
Occupation: County Judge

Keith N. Wright
Occupation: Civil Engineer

County Court at Law No. 1

Republican Primary

Joe Lee Register*
Occupation: Judge

County Court at Law No. 2

Republican Primary

Jimmy A. Cassels
Occupation: Lawyer

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Reba Ellison Squyres*
Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Priamry

Amy Fincher*
Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Jill Brewer*
Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Matt Jordan
Occupation: Construction

Kent Walker
Occupation: Contractor

Jason Wesley
Occupation: Self-employed

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

John Vaughn
Occupation: Double Steel Safes

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Kenneth Jeffrey
Occupation: Dental Technician

Melvin Linton Jr.
Occupation: General Contractor

Blake Thornton
Occupation: Principal

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Billy S. Ball*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Robert Kyle Marshall
Occupation: CHI Hospital

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Donnie G. Puckett
Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Democratic Primary

Kermit Kennedy*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Pat Grimes Grubbs*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Rodney Cheshire*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51