LIST: Who’s on the ballot in Angelina County on March 1?

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – March 1 marks primary day for Texas elections and KETK News is compiling a list of all local races across the Piney Woods region.

Angelina County was moved to the 17th federal congressional district after the census. They had been represented in District 1 by Rep. Louie Gohmert for the past decade, but now is thrust into an area consisting of Waco and College Station.

The following are all races that Angelina County voters can participate in.

All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

U.S. Rep. District 17

Republican Primary

Paulette Carson

Occupation: Retired

Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson

Occupation: U.S. Army Retired

Rob Rosenberger

Occupation: Business Owner

Pete Sessions*

Occupation: Member of Congress

Democractic Primary

Mary Jo Woods

Occupation: HEB

State Senator, District 3

Republican Primary

Robert Nichols*

Occupation: Retired Engineer

Democratic Primary

Steve Russell

Occupation: Minister

State Representative, District 9

Republican Primary

Trent Ashby*

Occupation: Banker

Democratic Primary

Jason Rogers

Occupation: Diesel Technician

159th District Judge

Republican Primary

Al Charanza

Occupation: Attorney

Todd Kassaw

Occupation: Attorney

217th District Judge

Republican Primary

Robert “Bob” Inselmann*

Occupation: Judge

County Judge

Republican Primary

Don Lymbery*

Occupation: County Judge

Keith N. Wright

Occupation: Civil Engineer

County Court at Law No. 1

Republican Primary

Joe Lee Register*

Occupation: Judge

County Court at Law No. 2

Republican Primary

Jimmy A. Cassels

Occupation: Lawyer

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Reba Ellison Squyres*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Priamry

Amy Fincher*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Jill Brewer*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Matt Jordan

Occupation: Construction

Kent Walker

Occupation: Contractor

Jason Wesley

Occupation: Self-employed

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

John Vaughn

Occupation: Double Steel Safes

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Kenneth Jeffrey

Occupation: Dental Technician

Melvin Linton Jr.

Occupation: General Contractor

Blake Thornton

Occupation: Principal

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Billy S. Ball*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Robert Kyle Marshall

Occupation: CHI Hospital

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Donnie G. Puckett

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Democratic Primary

Kermit Kennedy*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Pat Grimes Grubbs*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Rodney Cheshire*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace