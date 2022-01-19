LIST: Who’s on the ballot in Angelina County on March 1?

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – March 1 marks primary day for Texas elections and KETK News is compiling a list of all local races across the Piney Woods region.
Angelina County was moved to the 17th federal congressional district after the census. They had been represented in District 1 by Rep. Louie Gohmert for the past decade, but now is thrust into an area consisting of Waco and College Station.
The following are all races that Angelina County voters can participate in.
All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
U.S. Rep. District 17
Republican Primary
Paulette Carson
Occupation: Retired
Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson
Occupation: U.S. Army Retired
Rob Rosenberger
Occupation: Business Owner
Pete Sessions*
Occupation: Member of Congress
Democractic Primary
Mary Jo Woods
Occupation: HEB
State Senator, District 3
Republican Primary
Robert Nichols*
Occupation: Retired Engineer
Democratic Primary
Steve Russell
Occupation: Minister
State Representative, District 9
Republican Primary
Trent Ashby*
Occupation: Banker
Democratic Primary
Jason Rogers
Occupation: Diesel Technician
159th District Judge
Republican Primary
Al Charanza
Occupation: Attorney
Todd Kassaw
Occupation: Attorney
217th District Judge
Republican Primary
Robert “Bob” Inselmann*
Occupation: Judge
County Judge
Republican Primary
Don Lymbery*
Occupation: County Judge
Keith N. Wright
Occupation: Civil Engineer
County Court at Law No. 1
Republican Primary
Joe Lee Register*
Occupation: Judge
County Court at Law No. 2
Republican Primary
Jimmy A. Cassels
Occupation: Lawyer
District Clerk
Republican Primary
Reba Ellison Squyres*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Priamry
Amy Fincher*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
Jill Brewer*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Republican Primary
Matt Jordan
Occupation: Construction
Kent Walker
Occupation: Contractor
Jason Wesley
Occupation: Self-employed
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Republican Primary
John Vaughn
Occupation: Double Steel Safes
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republican Primary
Kenneth Jeffrey
Occupation: Dental Technician
Melvin Linton Jr.
Occupation: General Contractor
Blake Thornton
Occupation: Principal
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Republican Primary
Billy S. Ball*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Robert Kyle Marshall
Occupation: CHI Hospital
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republican Primary
Donnie G. Puckett
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Democratic Primary
Kermit Kennedy*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Republican Primary
Pat Grimes Grubbs*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Republican Primary
Rodney Cheshire*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace