LIST: Who’s on the ballot in Bowie County for the March 1 primaries

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.
Listed below are all races that Bowie County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Bobby L. Howell*
Occupation: County Judge
County Court at Law
Republican Primary
- Craig L. Henry*
Occupation: Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Lori Caraway*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Tina Petty*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Donna Burns*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Tom Whitten*
Occupation: County Commissioner
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Mike Carter*
Occupation: County Commissioner
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2
Republican Primary
- Todd Fore*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Catie Hawkins*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Republican Primary
- Gerold Rankin*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Mary Hankins*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Precinct 5
Republican Primary
- Susie Spellings*
Occupation: Judge