LIST: Who’s on the ballot in Bowie County for the March 1 primaries

Voters emerge from Sabathani Community Center after casting their ballots during municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd’s death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.(David Joles /Star Tribune via AP)

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Bowie County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Bobby L. Howell*

Occupation: County Judge

County Court at Law

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Lori Caraway*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Tina Petty*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Donna Burns*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Tom Whitten*

Occupation: County Commissioner

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Mike Carter*

Occupation: County Commissioner

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2

Republican Primary

Todd Fore*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Catie Hawkins*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Gerold Rankin*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Mary Hankins*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Republican Primary