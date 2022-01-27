CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.
Listed below are all races that Camp County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- AJ Mason*
Occupation: County Judge
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Kelly French Gunn
Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Sandra Knight
Occupation: Deputy County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Kim Pittman*
Occupation: Treasurer
Justice of the Peace
Republican Primary
- Harold Kennington, Jr.*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
- Mitch Carter
Occupation: Self-employed
- Curtis Rath
Occupation: Business Development
- Tim Reynolds
Occupation: Water Utilities Director
- Tim Royal
Occupation: Camp County Road and Bridge
- Tommy Rozel
Occupation: Power Plant Operator
Democratic Primary
- Deloris Wilkinson
Occupation: Retired
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
- Steve Lindley*
Occupation: County Commissioner