CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Camp County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

AJ Mason*

Occupation: County Judge

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Kelly French Gunn

Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Sandra Knight

Occupation: Deputy County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Kim Pittman*

Occupation: Treasurer

Justice of the Peace

Republican Primary

Harold Kennington, Jr.*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Mitch Carter

Occupation: Self-employed

Occupation: Self-employed Curtis Rath

Occupation: Business Development

Occupation: Business Development Tim Reynolds

Occupation: Water Utilities Director

Occupation: Water Utilities Director Tim Royal

Occupation: Camp County Road and Bridge

Occupation: Camp County Road and Bridge Tommy Rozel

Occupation: Power Plant Operator

Democratic Primary

Deloris Wilkinson

Occupation: Retired

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary