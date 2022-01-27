CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Camp County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Kelly French Gunn
    Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

  • Sandra Knight
    Occupation: Deputy County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace

Republican Primary

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

  • Mitch Carter
    Occupation: Self-employed
  • Curtis Rath
    Occupation: Business Development
  • Tim Reynolds
    Occupation: Water Utilities Director
  • Tim Royal
    Occupation: Camp County Road and Bridge
  • Tommy Rozel
    Occupation: Power Plant Operator

Democratic Primary

  • Deloris Wilkinson
    Occupation: Retired

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary