CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.
Listed below are all races that Cass County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.
County Judge
Republican Primary
- Mike Lee
Occupation: Retired Military/Business Owner
- Travis Ransom
Occupation: Insurance agent
County Court at Law
Republican Primary
- Gary Albertson II
Occupation: Attorney
District Clerk
Republican Primary
- Jamie Albertson*
Occupation: District Clerk
County Clerk
Republican Primary
- Amy L. Varnell*
Occupation: County Clerk
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
- Melissa Holland Shores*
Occupation: County Treasurer
County Commissioner, Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Randy Powell
Occupation: Truck Driver/Equipment Operator
- Andy Smoak
Occupation: Self-employed
- Kevin W. Young
Occupation: Self-employed
County Commissioner, Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Darrell Godwin*
Occupation: County Commissioner
- John Paul Morris
Occupation: Retired
- John Sisco
Occupation: Retired
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1
Republican Primary
- Barbara McMillon*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2
Republican Primary
- Gina H. Bassam*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3
Republican Primary
- Kim Cullins
Occupation: Child Care Director
- Micki Henderson*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
Republican Primary
- Bridget Green Smith*
Occupation: Justice of the Peace