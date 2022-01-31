CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Cass County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

Mike Lee

Occupation: Retired Military/Business Owner

Travis Ransom

Occupation: Insurance agent

County Court at Law

Republican Primary

Gary Albertson II

Occupation: Attorney

District Clerk

Republican Primary

Jamie Albertson*

Occupation: District Clerk

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Amy L. Varnell*

Occupation: County Clerk

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Melissa Holland Shores*

Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Randy Powell

Occupation: Truck Driver/Equipment Operator

Andy Smoak

Occupation: Self-employed

Kevin W. Young

Occupation: Self-employed

County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Republican Primary

Darrell Godwin*

Occupation: County Commissioner

John Paul Morris

Occupation: Retired

John Sisco

Occupation: Retired

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

Republican Primary

Barbara McMillon*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Republican Primary

Gina H. Bassam*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3

Republican Primary

Kim Cullins

Occupation: Child Care Director

Micki Henderson*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

Republican Primary