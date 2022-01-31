CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Primary elections are March 1 in Texas and KETK News is compiling a comprehensive list of who exactly will be on your ballot for local races.

Listed below are all races that Cass County voters can participate in. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

County Judge

Republican Primary

County Court at Law

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

  • Melissa Holland Shores*
    Occupation: County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Pct. 2

Republican Primary

  • Randy Powell
    Occupation: Truck Driver/Equipment Operator
  • Andy Smoak
    Occupation: Self-employed
  • Kevin W. Young
    Occupation: Self-employed

County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Republican Primary

  • Darrell Godwin*
    Occupation: County Commissioner
  • John Paul Morris
    Occupation: Retired
  • John Sisco
    Occupation: Retired

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Republican Primary

  • Gina H. Bassam*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3

Republican Primary

  • Kim Cullins
    Occupation: Child Care Director
  • Micki Henderson*
    Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

Republican Primary